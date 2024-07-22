Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda

Last Thursday afternoon, we received second quarter results from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). The streaming giant has had strong subscriber and revenue growth for many years now, but the last couple of years have seen profits and positive free cash flow really start to materialize as well. While shares have recently dipped a little thanks to some rotation in the overall market, the company's latest report shows continued long-term progress.

My recent coverage on Netflix:

Back in late June, I covered the possibility of Netflix being the next large cap name to announce a stock split. A number of major companies have split their stocks in recent years when they've gotten over $500 or more, leading to some solid gains immediately afterward. We didn't get a split announcement at last week's report, but it could be possible that the board is waiting for a quarterly earnings report that isn't as good. In that case, it could use the split news to soften the blow in a sense.

The last couple of weeks have been rather interesting for the overall market. There's been a lot of political drama as we approach the 2024 Presidential Election in the US, and some good inflation data has many expecting rate cuts to come sooner rather than later. With bond yields dipping a bit, small caps have seen some nice rallies, which has hurt some larger cap names like Netflix. Since my previous article, shares of Netflix are down over 5%, while the S&P 500 has seen about a 1% gain.

The Q2 report:

For the second quarter, Netflix added more than 8 million paid subscribers, its fourth straight period with at least that many. Over the past twelve months, the company was able to add nearly 40 million paid subs, finishing Q2 at more than 277 million worldwide. This led to a nearly 17% year-over-year increase in revenues to $9.559 billion for the period, beating the street's average estimate by about $30 million.

Operating margins for the period rose almost 5 full percentage points, leading to a surge in operating income when combined with the revenue rise. Net income was nearly $2.15 billion, up from less than $1.5 billion in the year ago period. With some help from the buyback, earnings per share came in at $4.88, up strongly from $3.29 a year earlier, and handily beating street estimates by 14 cents per share.

Perhaps the only major negative in the Q2 report was that free cash flow came in at $1.2 billion, which missed expectations for about $1.6 billion. However, management maintained its full-year guidance for roughly $6 billion, so I'm not worried about the quarterly shortfall. In terms of guidance, the Q3 forecast was a little mixed, with revenues of $9.73 billion missing estimates for $9.81 billion. Netflix management is expecting growth of 14%, but said it would be 19% if not for currency headwinds, primarily related to the devaluation of the local currency in Argentina. The good news is that Q3 earnings per share guidance of $5.10 was well ahead of the average street analyst expectation for $4.74.

Increase in long-term profitability:

One of the reasons I liked Netflix in my prior article was its growing profitability, as the company has become solidly profitable in recent years. When you combine double-digit revenue growth with expanding operating margins, the bottom line can grow rather nicely. As the chart below shows, guidance for 26% operating margins this year would be tremendous growth year over year, and several times that of what was seen back in 2016 and 2017.

Netflix Operating Margin (Company Earnings Reports)

Between the Q2 earnings beat and the better than expected guidance, analysts have been hiking their earnings per share forecasts for this year and the future. Just since last Thursday's report, the yearly averages have risen as follows - 2024 from $18.49 to $19.10, 2025 from $22.28 to $22.73, and 2026 from $26.97 to $27.25. Those numbers may prove to be conservative in the end if previous trends continue, as a year ago, analysts were only calling for $14.57 this year. The current expectation is for nearly 59% growth this year, followed by at least 16% growth for each of the next four years. That's quite a strong trajectory for the company.

Valuation remains quite reasonable:

Netflix isn't really that expensive when you compare the name against some of its fellow large-cap tech peers. In the chart below, you can see price to earnings ratios for five other giants - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN), based on their calendar 2026 street estimated earnings per share.

Calendar 2026 P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Between the earnings estimate rise and share price decline, Netflix's P/E for 2026 has come down more than two points to about 23.25 times. When I looked at the stock in June, it was trading at about an 8% premium to the five names discussed above, despite Netflix being projected for the most earnings growth in 2026. That has now reversed to about a 1% discount at this point, although none of the other names have reported their respective quarterly results just yet.

Final thoughts and recommendation:

Netflix announced a very solid Q2 report last week, even if shares didn't respond positively afterward. The company beat on the top and bottom lines for the quarter, with subscribers and revenues reaching new highs. The company is now producing strong profits and cash flow, which is also helping the share count come down over time.

With rising earnings estimates and an improved valuation, I am continuing to rate this stock as a buy. The name is the clear leader in its space, and it's trading at a reasonable level with a higher 2026 growth profile than most of its large cap tech peers. I believe this name will go higher over the next couple of years if it continues to execute like this, and perhaps at some point we will see another stock split announced.