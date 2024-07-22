Spok Holdings Q2 Earnings Preview: Strong Buy Due To Industry Tailwinds

Courtney Hale/E+ via Getty Images

Spok Holdings Overview

I am updating my previous analysis on Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) in advance of Q2 earnings, which will be released post-market on July 24th.

I previously rated Spok a buy for the following reasons:

My DCF analysis suggested a price target of $18.22, or 22% upside.

Full-year guidance was strong and management had reliably delivered guidance.

Spok had a long runway on medical software, and medical software was expected to grow at double digits.

Since my last analysis, SPOK has returned 10% while the S&P overall has returned 11%.

SPOK Price Target (Seeking Alpha)

I am expecting a solid earnings report from SPOK as healthcare providers recover financially and acute utilization shoots up. In addition, expectations around growth in healthcare software continue to rise. Based on new guidance for healthcare growth, my DCF analysis suggests a price target of $22.10 with other signals suggesting growth as well. The primary downside risks of the wireless business are also starting to soften as the software business becomes a larger and larger share of the business.

With all of the above in mind, I raise my rating from buy to strong buy for Spok Holdings.

SPOK Q2 Earnings Preview

Spok is expected to announce EPS of $0.24 and revenue of $34.31 both of which are down slightly sequentially but in line with historical seasonality. Revisions have been minimal with one downward revision in the last ninety days.

SPOK Earnings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Management has a long history of delivering on guidance and delivering on consensus, with the only miss in the last 12 quarters, a penny miss last quarter and only on a GAAP basis, as on a normalized basis it was up by a penny.

SPOK Earnings Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

As earnings come out, I will continue to be laser focused on the growth rate of the software business relative to the decay rate of the wireless business. This spread, which has been improving the last few quarters, is critical to the value of the company.

SPOK Stock Valuation

I updated my ongoing DCF analysis to account for new data on health care industry growth, as well as Q1 results and recent trends.

I made the following key assumptions:

Spok delivers on the mid-point of its 2024 guidance

Near-term revenue growth of 6% and expense growth of 4% based on healthcare industry forecast

Long-run growth rate of 4% hedging down industry forecast slightly

10% discount rate considering historical performance, likelihood of deleveraging, and high dividend commitment

This DCF analysis yields a price target of $22.10, up from $18.20 previously and 30%+ upside from today's pricing.

SPOK DCF (Data: SA; Analysis: Mike Dion)

The Wall Street price target continues to sit at $18.00 and 10% upside, in line with the previous analysis.

Wall Street Rating (Seeking Alpha)

It is also worth noting that Spok's best trading performance has historically been from August to November, making this an even better time to enter.

SPOK Seasonality (TrendSpider)

Industry Tailwinds Accelerating

Industry tailwinds behind Spok continue to grow stronger. In McKinsey's 2024 update of healthcare profitability forecast, healthcare software and platforms are forecasted to grow over 10% through 2027. Acumen research lands at a similar rate of 10.9% through 2030.

Healthcare Profit Pools (McKinsey)

Spok is uniquely positioned in the industry with the ability to blend on-call scheduling, contact center solutions, care coordination, and clinical altering into one coordinated platform. While they have competitors for each service they provide, they have yet to see a competitor for the entire ecosystem at once.

Software Ecosystem (SPOK Investor Relations)

The great news is that this is no longer theoretical, Spok is delivering at or above these growth rates. For the last quarter, Spok's software business was up nearly 15% year-over-year. Based on management discussion in the earnings call, momentum is expected to continue.

Q1 Financials (SPOK Investor Relations)

Downside Risk

The biggest downside risk to Spok's business continues to be the declining wireless business. Wireless revenue still helps carry the company's profitability, and it is critical that the software business grows faster than the wireless business declines. Last quarter, this went well, with software growing $2.1 million or 15% to wireless' decline of $0.4 million or 2%. If software continues to grow at a solid clip, it will quickly become the company's primary driver and substantially mitigate this risk.

Verdict

I expect Spok's earnings to show another solid quarter of growth in the software business that sets the company up for long-term success. Healthcare providers are seeing improving profitability and recovering from Covid challenges, allowing them to invest more and more into software and systems.

To that point, healthcare software is expected to grow double digits through the end of the decade, well ahead of the 6% I have assumed when generating a price target of $22.10. The primary downside risk, the declining wireless business, is softening as the software business grows and becomes a larger part of Spok's overall profitability.

With DCF analysis solidly supporting 30% upside and downside risks well managed, I raise my rating on Spok from buy to strong buy in advance of Q2 earnings.