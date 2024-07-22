Eoneren

Secular Tailwind

It seems to me that investment commentators are generally in two camps over the state of the economy and its impact on markets (and of course, there are all sorts of variations on these two). The first is that the U.S. risks a recession, the Fed is going to cut short-term rates, and long-term interest rates are going to decline. The second is that out of control government spending means there is not going to be a recession (anytime soon) and longer-term interest rates are going to rise. Very few believe long-term interest rates can or will rise substantially (e.g., 6% or 7% or more) because the U.S. cannot afford that level of interest (so the Fed will have to intervene somehow).

Any market commentator ignoring the potential impacts of the size of the U.S. budget deficit on their outlook cannot be taken seriously in my view. Many are psychologically locked in the historical economic norms of the past 50 years and can see nothing else. The ramifications of this deficit on interest rates, inflation, the U.S. dollar, and future taxes must be soberly considered.

My view is that longer-term interest rates are going to rise because of unrestrained spending. It is not so much the unrestrained spending but the total lack of regard for it in Washington D.C. with a course correction absolutely nowhere in sight. The only question is, do we eventually experience a shocking spike higher (i.e., a historic bond market crash) that takes most by surprise before the Fed intervenes or do we continue to see a slow, financial repression-like grind? I think this will come down to political leadership and confidence which is unpredictable. What is predictable is there will continue to be, at a minimum, upward pressure on interest rates due to the budget deficit and lack of political leadership, absent the Fed intervening to buy bonds (monetize the debt).

This longer-term view of mine drew me to the Property & Casualty (P&C) industry in recent years as I expect it to continue to benefit from this secular trend of higher interest rates. Moreover, unlike Life Insurance companies, P&C insurers tend to invest their reserves in short-duration bond portfolios which mostly protects them from the negative impact of rising long-term interest rates while their investment income grows as short-term rates rise.

Here is a long-term monthly log chart of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) which is a good proxy for the key stocks in this industry:

I've drawn two distinct monthly channels on this chart. The main one goes back about 10 years while the second one begins after long-term interest rates bottomed in early-to-mid 2020. The second one reveals a potential new upward trajectory in the industry as interest rates rise. The main channel represents the general, long-term growth trajectory of the businesses, whereas the second one represents this plus rising interest rates.

I think this secular trend is probably an important factor behind Warren Buffett-backed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A; BRK.B) recently disclosing a sizable stake in Chubb Limited (CB). Chubb is one of three stocks which I presently like and own in this industry. The others are Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) which I will cover in this article and American International Group, Inc. (AIG) which I covered last October, successfully calling its long-term breakout.

Arch Capital

Bermuda-based Arch Capital takes a diversified, growth-oriented approach to the P&C business. Unlike many of their peers which concentrate on either P&C or Reinsurance, they compete in both but also in Mortgage insurance. Arch's leadership in each segment has decades of experience which is noteworthy since their proven underwriting track records are likely to be repeated. Moreover, operating in three segments affords management the opportunity to allocate capital to different segments as their respective cycle dynamics change.

Arch has produced leading underwriting results in its Mortgage and Reinsurance segments while its Insurance segment results have been mediocre. Arch's 7-year average combined ratio in Insurance has averaged 100% whereas Chubb's 7-year average combined ratio in P&C has averaged 90.7%. In recent years, Arch's Insurance combined ratio has been declining. It went from 96.8% (2021) to 95.1% (2022) to 91.7% (2023), similar to AIG's which has gone from 95.8% (2021) to 91.9% (2022) to 90.6% (2023). It will be interesting to see if this is an industry-specific cycle trend or if Arch and/or AIG are generating a structural improvement in P&C underwriting. This is something that I will be paying attention to in the upcoming Q2 earnings releases.

Arch earns significantly more net premiums in Insurance and Reinsurance than it does in Mortgage but the fact that Mortgage loss ratios have been significantly lower means that Mortgage often yields as much or more income than the other two segments. Here is a summary of underwriting income from the three segments over the last five years:

in $ millions 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Insurance -35 -128 117 224 450 Reinsurance 75 12 165 310 1081 Mortgage 1025 574 935 1249 1050 Click to enlarge

These figures reveal three key factors that will impact Arch's earnings moving forward:

Continued improvements in Insurance would go a long way towards diversifying the overall business, whereas a return to losses would leave profitability highly exposed/dependent on Mortgage.

Reinsurance has been a critical profit growth driver in recent years.

Absent continued improvement in Insurance, Mortgage will continue to play an outsized role in profitability which makes conditions in the U.S. economy and housing market important to watch.

Unlike Insurance, Arch's success in Reinsurance is not a recent phenomenon. They have had superb results compared to peers. Over the last 5 years, their 82.8% combined ratio for Reinsurance has bested RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s (RNR) 94.4%, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München's (OTCPK:MURGF; OTCPK:MURGY) 94.8%, and Everest Group, Ltd.'s (EG) 95.9% over the same comparable period.

Growth in Mortgage premiums will likely remain subdued - I'm modeling 3% longer term - but should continue to be a strong source of cash generation that can be used to fund acquisitions and repurchase shares.

The Wall Street consensus has Arch's earnings declining this year to $8.57 and rising to $8.91 in 2025. I think Arch can earn ~$11.2 next year even with a bump up in overall Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses to almost 55% and Net Premium growth in line with long-term average trends (12% Insurance, 17% Reinsurance, and 3% Mortgage). My target also assumes 30% of earnings goes towards share repurchases this year and next. I'm also modeling an increase in their effective tax rate to 15% given that the Bermuda tax rate is expected to increase on January 1, 2025.

Assuming a Moderate outlook in my evaluation model, I am using a target multiple of 10.5 which gives me a 2025 price target of $118. Now for the real test, the trajectory of the monthly log price chart channel:

Barchart

Looking out about one year from now, $118 is right in the middle area of this channel. Wall Street consensus has the stock in the old channel.

I think the global economy is rebounding, the U.S. economy will be okay (supported by extreme government largess), and inflation and interest rates will surprise to the upside which will support this move. The Street is expecting something else which may include lower interest rate expectations (see section #1 above).

The 20 basis point increase in investment income yield from 4.1% to 4.3% which I am expecting would add $.66 to earnings (using the 2023 share count). This is perhaps $7 to $10 of stock price depending on how one values the company. This is a 7% to 10% upside just on a slight increase in investment income. I have no idea, but I suspect it is just this sort of math that has Buffett buying Chubb when he is likewise probably concerned about the U.S. fiscal situation.

Risk Considerations

Investors are encouraged to read the Risks section of Arch's most recent 10-K filing. The ever-present, prominent risks to P&C insurers are cyclicality in underwriting capacity and premium rates and natural or man-made catastrophic events leading to significantly larger claims. I would like to call attention to a specific risk that I think is especially relevant to earnings:

As highlighted in this article, the profitability of Arch's Mortgage insurance segment is critical to its bottom line. The 2023 10-K notes:

Substantially all of Arch MI U.S.'s insurance written has been for loans sold to GSEs [Government-Sponsored Enterprises]. The charters of the GSEs require credit enhancement for low down payment mortgages to be eligible for purchase or guarantee by the GSEs. Any changes to the charters or statutory authorities of the GSEs would require congressional action to implement. If the charters of the GSEs were amended to change or eliminate the acceptability of private mortgage insurance, our mortgage insurance business could decline significantly.

Put simply, GSE changes in the U.S. housing market could negatively impact this core business of Arch. With the unaffordability of housing in the spotlight of consumers and policymakers this bears paying special attention to.

Strategic Conclusion

It is important to remember that Arch is a growth stock. It doesn't pay a dividend. All of its excess capital goes towards acquisitions and share repurchases which underpins its earnings growth. My target price is 23% upside looking out a year or so with an element of inflation protection also built into the mix. I'm also using a modest multiple of 10.5. Investors would be justified in using a multiple of 12.5 in which case the upside is 45%. There is a new trend at play here.

