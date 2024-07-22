da-kuk

Investment Outlook

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) provides analytics software and services to law enforcement and security agencies.

I previously wrote about CGNT in October 2023 with a Hold outlook due to a moderate revenue growth outlook.

While revenue growth has returned and costs have been reduced, resulting in strong recent stock price appreciation, given slow sales cycles in North America and cost reductions being completed, I’m Neutral [Hold] on CGNT for now.

Cognyte’s Market And Approach

Cognyte operates in the security analytics market, which was an estimated $7 billion in size in 2019 and is forecasted to reach nearly $21 billion by 2027, according to a market research report by Grand View Research.

If achieved, this growth would approximate a fairly robust CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027.

This growth estimate is due to several factors including increasing threat attacks, growing complexity in cloud environments and the need to detect and remediate sophisticated AI threats.

The chart below shows Grand View’s forecasted growth trajectory for the U.S. security analytics market:

Grand View Research

Cognyte’s key approach is to provide an investigative analytical platform that monitors and analyzes various threat environments, including the internet, private networks, blockchains, cyber threats, and situational intelligence.

CGNT seeks new business customers via its direct sales & marketing efforts and through partner referrals.

Cognyte serves various agencies, including law enforcement entities and state and federal security and intelligence agencies.

Key competitors in the investigative analytics industry include:

BlueVoyant

Darktrace

Vectra AI

Arctic Wolf

McAfee

Splunk

LogRhythm

Securonix

Hillstone Networks

Exabeam

Rapid7.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has trended higher in recent quarters, driven by increasing recurring revenue from support contracts and some subscription revenue; Operating income by quarter (red line) has approached breakeven since cost reductions were implemented, and revenue has rebounded somewhat.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended higher recently as a result of higher software revenue and an improving cost structure in the company's professional services group; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have also dropped compared to previous years due to employee headcount reduction at the end of 2022; R&D expenses as a function of revenue (purple line) have also trended lower following the late 2022 layoffs.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have improved materially since early 2023, likely as a result of the headcount reduction, but remain mostly in negative territory.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, CGNT ended the quarter with $98.8 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $30.4 million and capital expenditures were $6.7 million. The company paid $14.1 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

In the past year, CGNT’s stock price has risen by 47.9% vs. the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) gain of 15.6%, as the chart indicates below.

TradingView

Below is a handy major financial and operating metrics table that I use for quick reference:

Metric Amount EV/Sales (“FWD”) 1.4 EV/EBITDA (“FWD”) 21.5 Price/Sales (“TTM”) 1.6 Revenue Growth (“YoY”) 8.0% Net Income Margin -3.7% EBITDA Margin -0.7% Market Capitalization $523,800,000 Enterprise Value $470,090,000 Operating Cash Flow $37,090,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.17 FY 2025 FWD EPS Estimate -$0.07 Rev. Growth Estimate (“FWD”) 5.8% Free Cash Flow/Share (“TTM”) $0.40 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Strong Buy - 4.63 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company's Rule of 40 performance has improved significantly as it has returned to positive topline revenue growth and reduced its operating losses, as the table shows here:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) FQ2 2024 FQ1 2025 Revenue Growth % -28.2% 8.0% Operating Margin -5.4% -2.7% Total -33.6% 5.4% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

Why I’m Neutral On Cognyte Software

Cognyte has definitely turned a corner with the combination of reduced operating expenses and a return to top-line revenue growth, producing near operating profit breakeven.

Recurring revenue also now provides about 55% of total revenue, which will have the helpful effect of increasing visibility into future revenue dynamics.

Improvements in its professional services group and other cost reductions should help in keeping costs low as the macroeconomic conditions remain uncertain into 2025.

However, management has guided fiscal 2025 revenue growth at around 10%, only an incremental increase over its trailing twelve-month result of 8.0%, so I don’t expect miracles in its topline revenue growth rate, at least from an organic standpoint.

I also track keywords in the most recent conference call with analysts, as shown in the chart below:

Seeking Alpha

The chart indicates the company's law enforcement agency customers continue to face evolving “challenges” in their data analysis requirements, requiring Cognyte to devote resources to developing better analytics for unstructured data analysis.

Furthermore, Cognyte is increasing its presence in North America, but it is still the challenger to incumbent solutions on the state and local level, so it faces longer sales cycles in seeking to unseat entrenched vendors.

On the federal level, sales cycles will be longer still due to contracting requirements, certifications, bidding processes and the like.

Remaining performance obligations [RPO] finished the quarter at $566.3 million, a strong result and indicative of growth potential ahead.

As a result of that and other factors, management has increased guidance for the rest of the current fiscal year, but most of the guidance increase was in the adjusted EBITDA, with much of a change in revenue.

So, Cognyte’s management is still managing the company for profitability rather than “growth at all costs.”

As such, revenue growth will likely be more muted than it otherwise would be in a different and less cautious macroeconomic environment.

In a higher cost-of-capital environment, the stock market has imposed discipline on operating loss-making software companies like Cognyte. Thus, it’s become common to see many firms producing similar results to Cognyte, opting for a focus on “high quality” revenue growth and keeping a sharp eye on costs.

However, going forward, I wonder how much upside is left in CGNT’s stock, given slower sales cycles in North American local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

CGNT is a stock to watch, but I view its near-term future with some concern due to attenuated growth and likely all the cost structure optimizations already completed, so I’m Neutral [Hold] on the stock for now.