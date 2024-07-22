Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) provides electrical, communications, and infrastructure systems to a broad range of end markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates through four business segments, namely 1) communications, 2) residential, 3) infrastructure solutions, and 4) commercial & industrial. The company's growth model is via organic business expansion and by mining the acquisition pipeline for selective opportunities that either complement its business of increase capacity.

I have become increasingly attracted to the construction and engineering industry following the emerging demand for data centres, which has already begun to reflect in IESC's financials.

Goldman Sachs forecasts ~15% CAGR in data centre power demand up to 2030. Infrastructure upgrades/installations will be needed to - and are already being done to - accommodate this. McKinsey & Co. meanwhile notes overall demand to build/operate data centres in the US is projected at ~10% CAGR by 2030 as well. Critically, data centres have four major operating 'components', 1) the tangible facility, 2) the industrial equipment [this inc. all the fit-out, electrical, plumbing, etc.], 3) the IT, and 4) the software to manage it. My view is that IESC is well positioned to benefit at points (1) and (2) on this value chain.

The stock is +97% this YTD and I am buy on IESC due to 1) data centre tailwinds driving its pipeline and book-to-bill, 2) strengthening fundamentals (EBIT is ~3x higher since FY'22 with margin growth and ~0.3x more capital turns), and 3) valuations that are supportive to ~$180-$200/share on conservative assumptions on FY'24-'26E estimates. Net-net, rate buy.

Figure 1.

McKinsey & Co.

Compelling Catalysts

The emerging demand in the construction of data centres is a tailwind for companies like IESC in my view has direct exposure through its communications, infrastructure solutions, and commercial/industrial divisions.

In particular:

IESC's Q1 numbers illustrate these observable facts with strengths across all divisions thanks to this exposure. The communications business did ~$194mm in sales (+37% YoY), infrastructure was +44% YoY to ~$76mm, and commercial/industrial was +41% YoY to $97mm. In particular, management said it is seeing a large uptick in demand for generator enclosures which drove business in its infrastructure segment.

Meanwhile its residential division put up $339mm of revenues, growing 11%. These aren't off low bases either - total revenues for Q1 '24 were $705mm, up 24% YoY from ~$570mm last year [and Q1 '23 revenues were +13% YoY too]. It pulled this total to ~$77mm in operating earnings, up 146% YoY.

As such, EBIT is ~3x higher vs. FY'22 (Figure 2) on very little incremental capital employed in the business. The natural question is on the durability of this growth. We can turn to two factors, 1) the projections on data centre growth [even if we're at ~5% CAGR, that plug still needs to be filled], and 2) IESC left Q1 '24 with ~$1.4Bn in backlog, -12.5% vs. Q3 last year, but flat with Q1 last year. If I go back to Q1 FY'21 and FY'20, respectively, the backlog was $707mm and $507mm, respectively. I expect >95% of this to work through to sales in the coming 3 years.

Figure 2.

Company filings, author

Whilst I'm acutely aware of the above tailwinds it's worth noting that 1) management has been investing heavily in new capacity (trailing CapEx is ~$24mm and has avg. >$20mm since FY'22 on a TTM basis, vs. <$10mm in the 10 years prior to this), and 2) IESC completed the acquisition of Greiner Industries in April. The purchase includes assets such as a 450,000 sq. ft. manufacturing footprint with a ~60-acre campus and ~$60mm of top-line sales to fold in. The point is that IESC's capacity is far higher such that it can support (i) higher sales, and (ii) higher returns on capital employed in the business.

It is now earning ~$9/share NOPAT on ~$74/share of capital invested into its enterprise, vs. $4/share on $51/share in FY'21 (Figure 3). Since FY'22, management has thrown ~$14/share back into the capital base to grow earnings by ~$6/share, otherwise 42% return on incremental capital. As such it reinvested ~42% of its post-tax earnings at this return to grow the business ~15%.

With EBIT +3x and ROICs now >20%, investors have picked up on this and re-rated it ~2x higher to 2x EV/IC (Figure 4). Note a company can unlock value by reducing the size of its economic losses, defined as those returns on capital invested below a market return on capital. We employ a 12% hurdle rate here to reflect this. Naturally, this explains the +97% growth in market value this YTD.

Figure 3.

Company filings

Figure 4.

Company filings

Attractively Valued Under Modest Assumptions

Investors have captured the 'new business' as it were - i.e., one with 1) data centre demand, and 2) post-Greiner acquisition, rating it ~2x EV/IC and ~16x NOPAT as I write (Figure 5). Each $1 of capital management has invested since FY'21 has unlocked >$4 market value, thus investors value the company's new investments at ~4x. Since FY'22, the multiple is 8x or $8 in market value per $1 of incremental investment. My view is the stock is worth ~$200/share today at 13x NOPAT under my FY'24-'26E assumptions (see: Appendix 1).

Figure 5.

Company filings, Author

Valuation insights

Highly conservative estimates still get us over the valuation threshold implying that embedded expectations still may not be too high. I've pared back the 16x NOPAT where it trades now to ~13x to accommodate for earnings growth and any backing and filling as part of the up trend. On the upside, compressing these multiples down to imply a fade in the valuation from ~16x - 13x NOPAT still gets us ~32% upside on today's valuations which could distribute itself out over the coming 3yrs in my view (Figure 6) If the market pays >15x we're looking at ~$226/share or 52% upside.

On the downside, even if 1) management doesn't invest at the rate required, 2) produce incremental returns as required, - to justify a >15x NOPAT multiple, ~2x EV/IC gets us to ~$152-$170 at ~13x NOPAT.

Figure 6.

Author's estimates

Secondly, projecting the post-tax earnings shown in Appendix 1 to FY'28E and discounting these back at our 12% hurdle rate implies the business is worth ~$180/share (Figure 7). I'm only interested in the economically valuable earnings here i.e. those equating to >12% ROIC. Cash flow in on itself is not 'valuable' - the next question is, "compared to what"? My view is high-grade corporate notes are yielding ~8% with a similar risk profile to IESC's business and thus represent an adequate comparison. On the downside, I typically employ a high watermark for companies to beat here. The valuation isn't set to compound >40x or something like that. My view is the market has started to realize IESC's potential and has captured a good chunk of the revised story in price action from FY'22-date.

Figure 7.

Author

Finally FY'24-'26E estimates imply ~54% growth in earnings power which equals ~15-16% CAGR over the 3yrs (Figure 8). This surpasses our 12% hurdle rate, and, if investors continue paying >1x EV/IC, should translate into market values in my view. The fact each $1 of earnings is more valuable with each incremental $1 of capital, as shown earlier, suggests this should be the case. Thus $1 of IESC's future NOPAT could be valued ~16-17x in this scenario. Moreover, the valuation is skewed in our favour, as a 5% contraction in multiple is sported by a 15% growth in NOPAT. If earnings and multiple both decrease 5%, the value implied is $141/share. My. numbers have 35% growth this year, fading to 9% by FY'26E. In my view, at worst, IESC is about worth what we pay for it.

Figure 8.

Author's estimates

Figure 9.

Author's estimates

Risks To Thesis

Downside risks to the thesis include 1) pre-tax margins compressing <10%, 2) sales growth <5% as this impedes profit growth, 3) slowdown in data centre growth, or development costs becoming too prohibitive, and 4) the broader set of macroeconomic risks that are currently plaguing equity markets, particularly macroeconomic shocks that could spill over to broad equities.

Investors must know these risks in full before proceeding any further.

In Short

IESC is a buy in my view based on 1) emerging tailwinds from data centre demand + the outlook this, 2) the company's pre-tax earnings growth that is being reflected in market values [each $1 of IESC's NOPAT is being valued higher with each $1 of incremental capital management puts back to work in the business], and 3) valuations supporting to ~$200/share on highly conservative assumptions that back in 13x NOPAT (the stock trades ~16x today). Net-net, rate buy.

