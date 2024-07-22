Radoslav Cajkovic/iStock via Getty Images

QOE Capital: Co-Authored by Analyst Siri Pattipati

Company Background

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) is a global manufacturer of eco-friendly wood-alternative decking and railing with 30 years of experience. With 6,700 retail locations, the company offers outdoor living products in various styles. The main segments of the company are Trex Residential, which includes the sale of decking, railing, and fencing products for residential use, and Trex Commercial, which includes the sale of railing and staging systems targeting end consumers such as professional sporting facilities or other events as well as performances.

Their products are primarily composite wood designs from recycled polyethylene film and sawdust. Customers find the appeal in the strength of the wood that has no rotting, no color damage, no termites, and no need to repaint in the long term. Current institutional investors who have ownership in the company include BlackRock at 12.8%, Vanguard at 9.44%, and Wasatch Advisors at 3.7%.

The company’s competitive advantage in the space stems from their products made from 95% recycled materials, making them the largest green friendly company in the space of outdoor decking and railing. Yet, with strong competitors entering the eco-friendly movement with similar products such as decking, railing, outdoor furniture, and other outdoor living items, Trex is losing their edge among customers.

Financial Snapshot

Their current share price sits at $86.71, which includes a 1.2% increase since the beginning of 2024 driven by early buy season purchases. The company has beat earnings estimates for the last 4 quarters. Currently, their adjusted EPS is $0.82 with revenue of $374M is a 57% increase YoY, beating the estimate of $367.31M. However, there has been a sharp increase in SGA costs which were up to $51M or 13.5% of net sales derived from increased branding and marketing as well as an increase in capital expenditure as their newest facility is built. Last year, there was a negative change in net working capital of around $121 million as they paid it towards the $400 million recycling facility in Arkansas. With this aggressive investment paired with the delayed start to production, there is a lot of uncertainty if these costs will result in significant return for the company.

Industry Overview

With the expectation that home prices will rise in line with consumer price inflation over the next few years, the median home prices are expected to increase by roughly 2% throughout 2024. As a result of the spike in prices, many homeowners are currently preferring to remodel their homes instead of purchasing new ones. AirBnBs along with these high costs are disrupting the housing market as demand continues to outpace housing supply and will be predicted to stay that way even as homeowners begin to sell. In recent years, homeowners have been spending more on home renovations, a trend seen throughout history when interest rates are high and inflation is driving up costs for everything, which boosts sales for the construction companies within the space.

In relation to Trex and composite decking, the largest competitors are AZEK (AZEK), Cali Bamboo, and Fiberon (FBIN). We believe, the current trends have caused the market to overvalue these companies, but the strength of the competitors and the trend of the industry over the next 10 years will decrease their stock valuations to a lower and more accurate price.

Main Points

Peak of House Repair and Remodeling Industry

With predictions that this amount will be attained again beginning in 2030, it is clear that this value increased the price valuations of various companies, including Trex in the space. As a result of the pandemic increasing the activity in the remodeling industry due to more work from home opportunities, homes in the US today are older than any other time. Home renovation spending is expected to decrease from $486 billion to $457 billion in 2024 as a result of high and rising interest rates, lowering house price appreciation as well as a decrease in home sales. With a disparity between the demand and supply of affordable homes today, the trend of this industry will continue to be on the decline until the housing market readjusts during an upcoming economic boom.

Long Life of Products

The main product lines of Trex fall into composite decking and railing, amongst other outdoor living products. The company has been investing heavily, especially in 2023 into the strength and sustainability of these products. They have already been a leader in pushing for green building technology, but this effort also aims to increase customer loyalty. However, their decking requires far less maintenance than the wood decking of many competitors, which results in less sticky customers with no purpose or desire to repurchase products. Paired with the decrease in repairs to homes over the next several years, there is an indication here that the durability of their products and a limited product line may leave them with a smaller end customer pool in the long run. The end result is an ARR of zero, every year revenue goes back to zero, and we believe their growth ceiling can be lower than expected.

High Capital Expenditure due to New Facility

After announcing the new $400 million recycling and production campus in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2022, the company expected to finish building and begin utilizing quickly. However, after recognizing the effects of the debt taken on to build it such as increased long-term debt and decreased free cash flow, Trex has rearranged their future financial schedules to begin operations in 2024 but then pushed back again to 2026. This creates a negative impact on the original increase in sales that was expected to occur and leaves uncertainty about the success of the campus. The market must anticipate larger amounts of recycling and production as a result of the facility but as the news about these delays continue to be shared, this indicates an issue with the efficiency the campus can actually bring, especially in terms of the benefits it provides compared to the current costs that Trex is struggling with.

Valuation

The DCF was projected out over a 10-year period, with revenue growth rates ending at 6%. A 10-year projection period was utilized to show the realization of the thesis' assumptions and due to necessity for the growth rates to align with the terminal growth projections over the long term.

A discount rate of 12.67% was used after accounting for the capital structure of Trex, which is currently mainly supported by equity rather than debt.

After calculating NOPAT from EBIT and including the adjustments necessary to achieve unlevered free cash flow, year 10 unlevered free cash flow resulted in $435.49M.

This public comparables financial sheet references AZEK A, Simpson Manufacturing, Fortune Brands Innovations (Fiberon’s parent company), UFP Industries, and Westlake which are 5 companies within the remodeling industry that have similar market cap as Trex.

The multiples method based on the median of the EV/EBITDA multiples of comparable companies above comes out to an implied downside of 44%. In the perpetuity growth method, the implied downside was 45% based on the conservative growth rate of 5% applied to the Year 10 unlevered free cash flow.

The sensitive analysis provided for the perpetuity growth method and the multiples method demonstrate the close proximity of implied downside with changes in the discount rate.

Why the Market is Wrong

Trex found success during the pandemic, when home repair and remodel activities were at their peak. As all residential construction companies were able to gain traction during this time, which eventually spilled over to following years. Investors understand that the success of these companies is tied heavily to how the overall home market performs, and as we see high house prices and the current demand outpacing supply, it appears as though that the success of this company is clearly demonstrated in the stock valuation and a majority of the market’s projections over the next 5 to 10 years. Also, as Trex has beaten earnings estimates over the past 4 quarters, investors are becoming more confident in the company’s potential, but with long-term assumptions accounting for the decrease in activity for the industry and the slow growth of the company, it makes more sense that over the next 10 years, Trex will return to a fair value of around $48 from its current share price of $87.

Additionally, lumber prices have also been incredibly high since the pandemic, and have been a huge cause of the increase in prices for homebuilders along with contractors. Trex and some competitors have adjusted to the synthetic materials market to avoid these costs. With the prediction of lumber prices to stay high for the next few years, this alternative product is seen to be cheaper and a much more sustainable option by institutions and end customers. Yet, this creates an inaccurate representation of the value of these companies that are leading in the space because the disparity is seen as more drastic than it is. Even with increased products and more diversified product lines, Trex doesn’t differentiate itself from its competitors significantly enough for it to have a high EV/FCF ratio of 55x and a PE ratio at 35x as its true value.

Risks

Market leader in composite decking and environmentally friendly products. Trex has made great strides in developing their products with 95% reclaimed wood and plastic. As consumers begin to value this sustainability, their products become more appealing, even in the long run as the market for home repair and replacement decreases. If Trex is able to mitigate against this risk by constantly diversifying their production line, especially through their new category expansion, they will be able to hold a competitive edge over their competitors. As of now, Trex is on par with competitors who are also in the outdoor decking space, including AZEK and Fiberon.

The new recycling and production campus in Little Rock, Arkansas. Prioritizing building this campus now could be seen as a strategic move by Trex as the national remodeling market is expected to take a downturn in 2024, this would allow Trex to be able to attack larger market share as this sector starts to see improvement along with the housing market. Despite the negative financial effect the facility has at the moment, since it is spread out over more years and is quite large, the return on investment may be even more beneficial as Trex waits for a cooler economy to finish developing it.

Conclusion

Based on the catalysts, current market, and DCF model, it would support that Trex should be a short. DCF projections indicate a strong implied downside with inhibitors such as poor industry conditions, long product life, and high capital expenditure supporting this loss.