This year’s rally has largely been about the AI surge, but when we take a step back, the heart of AI is automation, and automation has been vibrant in many industries for years.

Championing automation and efficiency in the gigantic advertising industry has been the bread and butter of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) since its inception in 2009, and this year, the stock is rallying sharply (up nearly 40% year to date) on a driver that has little to do with AI: the rise of the connected TV. Growth is accelerating, pumping more and more value into The Trade Desk’s stock.

Data by YCharts

Generally, I’d approach these richly valued companies with a large measure of caution, and I’d err on the side of selling these off to invest in more value-oriented names. But in my view, The Trade Desk has that “special sauce” with multi-year growth drivers to justify its premium valuation despite the rally it has under its belt.

I’m assigning a buy rating to this phenomenal growth stock. In my view, here are the core reasons to be bullish on The Trade Desk:

Enormous TAM - There are few industries in the world that are as lucrative and global as advertising. The Trade Desk estimates that its addressable market tallies up to a staggering $1 trillion.

Growth at scale, powered by connected TV - What's a TV these days if it can't access internet applications? Device makers such as Roku (ROKU) have been emphasizing advertising-supported features on their growing installed base of users.

Subscription companies are also turning to advertising to broaden their revenue streams. Few internet content networks are running a subscription-only or ad-only business model; now, it's far more common for media companies to offer both plans, to appeal to users at different price points. As companies like Netflix (NFLX) continue to build out their advertising businesses, industry participants like The Trade Desk will continue to benefit.

Industry too complex to manage without technology and automation - Perhaps the only clear examples of "analog", or non-automated, ad sales are larger spot deals like the Super Bowl. But in an industry with countless advertisers (buy side, brands both large and small), publishers (the sell side, ranging from large media networks to independent blogs), ad exchanges, and middlemen like advertising agencies, it's impossible now to imagine the flow of the ad-buying process without technology like The Trade Desk, ensuring its longevity.

In my view, The Trade Desk’s growth acceleration this year is a testament to the largesse of its market, and helps to justify why near-term multiples are so elevated. And it’s not just a “growth at all costs” story, either: the company’s profits (it prides itself on having been profitable since 2013, truly a rarity for fast-growing tech stocks) are rising faster than the top line. Despite the strong YTD rally, I’d encourage investors to keep holding on for more upside ahead.

Accelerating growth rarity in companies of this scale

Typical tech companies follow a predictable growth pattern: they burst with explosive growth rates at the beginning of their lives as they capture more share in their market, and then eventually they become a victim of their own scale and gradually slow down to more unimpressive, stable growth rates. But despite hitting over $2 billion in annualized revenue run rates, The Trade Desk is experiencing significant acceleration. Take a look at its quarterly revenue, trended over time:

The Trade Desk trended revenue (The Trade Desk Q1 earnings deck)

In its most recent quarter, Q1, The Trade Desk achieved 28% y/y revenue growth to $491 million, blasting past Wall Street’s expectations of $480.5 million (+26% y/y). This accelerated five points versus 23% full-year growth in FY23.

There are both secular and company-specific deal successes here, and we’ll start with the broader secular themes. The biggest driver that we mentioned upfront is robust growth in connected TV. Growth in this sphere is coming from all angles: consumers are consuming more internet TV content than traditional or “linear” TV, device makers like Roku are putting out connected TVs at accessible prices for all audiences, and advertisers are also shifting their spend away from traditional TV and into the internet, with their ad dollars following where the viewers’ eyeballs are going.

But it’s not just about more entertainment being consumed online versus on broadcast, either. Connected TV has the advantage of being able to target users more specifically (versus traditional advertising being more of a “spray and pray” approach), which is where publishers of digital content have an advantage over linear or broadcast. According to the Trade Desk, the CPM (cost per mille, an advertising term for the cost of reaching one thousand unique impressions or views) of traditional TV spend is $10, whereas connected CPM is $20. Clearly, content publishers are going to focus on selling inventory where CPM is highest. And on the advertiser (demand) side, more data and analytics are available for the success and results of internet advertising, often more than justifying the higher cost.

CPMs for traditional vs. connected ads (The Trade Desk Q1 earnings deck)

Beyond these secular tailwinds, The Trade Desk has also achieved a number of enviable, high-profile deals. In particular, the company inked a deal with NBCUniversal to make ad inventory for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics available via The Trade Desk. According to the company, it’s the first time that the Olympics’ ad segments are being sold programmatically, marking an important shift for marquee and legacy events away from analog buying and into automated buying. The company also inked similar deals to make more ad inventory from Disney (DIS) and Roku available via The Trade Desk’s platform, strengthening the company’s reach with two of some of the most important streamers in the industry.

And as The Trade Desk has grown, so has its profitability. In its most recent quarter, The Trade Desk's adjusted EBITDA climbed 49% y/y to $161.7 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33% expanding five points versus 28% in the year-ago quarter.

The Trade Desk adjusted EBITDA (The Trade Desk Q1 earnings deck)

And that's just the beginning of The Trade Desk's profitability leverage; already in Q2 the company has guided to adjusted EBITDA margins of 39%, improving a further six points sequentially from Q1.

Risks, valuation, and key takeaways

The core risk to the bull thesis for The Trade Desk and its valuation are one and the same: investors are already banking on tremendous growth for this company and assigning a healthy premium to this stock as a result.

At current share prices near $96, The Trade Desk trades at a market cap of $46.96 billion. After we net off the $1.42 billion of cash on the company’s latest balance sheet, The Trade Desk’s resulting enterprise value is $45.54 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current year FY24, Wall Street analysts are expecting The Trade Desk to generate $2.42 billion in revenue (+24% y/y), and next year in FY25 to grow a further 20% y/y to $2.90 billion. This puts the stock's valuation multiples at:

18.2x EV/FY24 revenue

15.7x EV/FY25 revenue

It's a steep valuation vis-a-vis other software companies that are growing at a ~20-30% y/y clip; but rather than seeing The Trade Desk as in a bubble, I view the stock as the beneficiary of multi-year tailwinds that are pushing more dollars into programmatic advertising spend. The company's high-profile deals with media companies in Q1 is evidence of its growing momentum, and its sharp adjusted EBITDA margin gains further cement the case that this company still hasn't hit the phase of maturity and slowdown yet.

Stay long here and keep riding the uptrend.