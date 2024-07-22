Autodesk: Weaker Organic Growth Doesn't Justify Valuation

Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Autodesk is sitting at a very rich ~9x forward revenue multiple and ~30x P/E, despite growth rates that are lagging other large-cap software peers.
  • The company trades at a hefty premium versus Workday and Salesforce, which are growing faster than Autodesk.
  • A portion of Autodesk's expectations for 9-11% y/y revenue growth this year owes to an accounting change that will reclassify contra revenue as an operating expense.
  • Dropping Autodesk to a sell rating: it's better to invest elsewhere, especially as the market is sitting near all-time highs.

With the S&P 500 continuing to look rocky at all-time highs, it's incredibly prudent for investors to comb through our portfolios and determine which stocks might be susceptible to a valuation-based correction. The tech sector in particular has powered this

Gary Alexander
