JHVEPhoto

With the S&P 500 continuing to look rocky at all-time highs, it's incredibly prudent for investors to comb through our portfolios and determine which stocks might be susceptible to a valuation-based correction. The tech sector in particular has powered this year's rally, leaving many companies - particularly in the software space - quite overvalued.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), in my view, is one of these names. The software giant, best known for its CAD (computer-aided design) tools, is one of the weaker performers this year, but in my view, the stock still has a lot of its post-pandemic rally to burn off.

Data by YCharts

I last wrote a cautious note on Autodesk in mid-2022, when the stock was still trading just under ~$200. Since then, Autodesk’s ~25% gain has widely underperformed a 40%+ gain in the S&P 500 and other tech stocks. In my view, Autodesk's underperformance is set to continue: especially given its rich valuation. As such, I'm now rating Autodesk as a sell.

Valuation not justified by its growth rates

The crux of my sell thesis on Autodesk is anchored by two core points:

The stock is incredibly expensive relative to other software peers that are growing at a similar low/mid-teens pace.

Autodesk is in the middle of a business transition that will optically raise revenue growth rates, but is really an accounting shuffle that doesn't really improve its organic growth rates.

We'll start first with the stock's valuation. At current share prices just north of $240, Autodesk trades at a market cap of $52.24 billion. And after we net off the $2.22 billion of cash and $2.28 billion of debt on the company's latest balance sheet (just about cash neutral), the company's resulting enterprise value is $52.18 billion.

Autodesk outlook (Autodesk Q1 earnings deck)

It's worth noting that the company recently raised its FY25 outlook after an intensive accounting audit revealed that while the company encountered complexities in reporting multi-year billings contracts, it did not need to restate its financials.

It's now expecting 9-11% y/y growth in revenue to $5.99-$6.09 billion, and pro forma EPS of $7.99-$8.21, on top of free cash flow of $1.43-$1.50 billion (or a 24% FCF margin at the midpoint).

At the midpoints of the company's guidance range for the year, Autodesk's valuation multiples stand at:

8.6x EV/FY25 revenue

35.5x EV/FY25 FCF

30x FY25 P/E

It's clear that Autodesk is being treated as a growth stock that sits at a premium against the broader S&P 500, but its revenue multiple (the best compare for software companies) is quite a bit richer than other large-cap companies that are growing at a similar ~10% to mid-teens pace. See several compares below:

Data by YCharts

Accounting changes are responsible for a portion of the company's expected growth rate

The best valuation compare for Autodesk is Salesforce, often considered the barometer of cloud software stocks. It's unclear why Autodesk, with a ~10% growth rate implied in its guidance, deserves a two-turn premium to Salesforce, which grew at a 13% y/y pace in its most recent quarter (and arguably enjoys better tailwinds from AI transformation).

But here's the kicker: Autodesk's ~10% growth rate also includes one point of accounting-related benefit.

Starting this year, Autodesk's major business transformation project is to redefine its relationship with its customers. Due to the fact that Autodesk is a complicated software platform that often requires custom integrations, a good chunk of Autodesk sales go through a complex network of solution providers and distributors.

The company is aiming to build a closer and more direct relationship with its customers and cut out more middlemen, as shown in the diagram below:

Autodesk new sales model (Autodesk Q1 earnings deck)

Meanwhile, this change will produce an accounting/revenue treatment change. Instead of recognizing reseller compensation as a contra revenue (which counts against the revenue line), commissions paid to resellers will now be recognized in opex, which mirrors more closely to how other SaaS peers' deals are recognized.

Accounting implications (Autodesk Q1 earnings deck)

The company notes that $600 million of contra revenue was present in FY24 results, or roughly 1% of the company's overall revenue. This year, the company will start cutting over to the new sales model and accounting recognition in Q2 for North America, and later for other geographies.

In other words, a portion of the company's 9-10% y/y growth rate (probably a bit less than 1%, given ~$600 million of reclassification for a full year of impact) is due to accounting changes. Underlying organic growth may be even weaker. The increased burden in opex and greater revenue base, meanwhile, will be net-neutral to operating margin dollars, but will represent an impact to operating margin percentage.

It's worth noting as well that the company is also transitioning away from large multi-year contracts billed upfront, and is switching to billing customers annually. Many companies (such as Nutanix (NTNX) have adopted this model as the more frequent billing check-ins present more frequent opportunities for upsells: but at the same time, it also exposes Autodesk to more risk of churn).

We should note that these rather sweeping business model changes are requiring Autodesk to invest in more headcount and systems (which makes sense, as cutting out some reseller partners means Autodesk needs to invest back into its own sales force), which may impact operating margins even further than the optical hit shown above. Per CEO Andrew Anagnost's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

This includes a roughly 1-point underlying margin improvement that we expect will be broadly offset by the margin headwinds from the new transaction model. As a reminder, as we transition to the new transaction model, we will see operating margin headwinds from the accounting change of moving reseller costs from contra revenue to sales and marketing expenses. We'll also have incremental investment in people, processes, and automation. But over the long term, we expect that this transition to the new transaction model will enable us to further optimize our business, which we anticipate will provide a tailwind to revenue, operating income, and free cash flow dollars, even after the incremental costs we expect to incur."

Key takeaways

In my view, Autodesk's continued underperformance versus peers is driven by the company's uphill battle to justify its valuation premium versus faster-growing software companies: and the company still has quite a bit of premium to burn off. Meanwhile, organic growth rates are barely clinging on to the double digits - don't be fooled by the upcoming business model change that will optically provide a lift to growth rates.

Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.