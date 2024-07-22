U.S. Recession In Motion?

Summary

  • The US Conference Board of Leading Economic Indicators declined for a 30th month in June.
  • Since 1959, an LEI contraction of this magnitude has never happened outside of an officially declared recession.
  • If an NBER-declared US recession ends up being retrospectively dated as of October 2023, it will have been 22 months since the LEI peak in December 2021, second only to the 20-month lag that preceded the 2008 ‘great’ recession.

The US Conference Board of Leading Economic Indicators (LEI Index) declined for a 30th month in June (purple line below since 1959, courtesy of Advisor Perspectives) and is now -14.2% from the cycle peak in December 2021.

