Twenty years ago, Drs. Laura Niklason, Juliana Blum, and Shannon Dahl saw the need to develop a method for creating human tissue to address many medical conditions that impact our human body. With this vision for a future medical solution in mind, these three women medical pioneers created a scientific research company that has now transitioned into being known as Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA). The company is located in Durham, North Carolina.

The company became a publicly owned stock via a SPAC merger in 2015. I'm not a fan of using a SPAC as the vehicle for becoming a publicly traded company, but back in 2015, it was a prudent option as they were years away from having any product revenue. In mid-2024, I think that Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corporation made a wise purchase.

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Humacyte Inc, a developer of universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs, said on Wednesday it has agreed to a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check acquisition company Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The deal is expected to give Humacyte a market value of around $1.1 billion, Humacyte and Alpha Healthcare said in a statement. The share price of Alpha Healthcare, which is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), closed 20.9% higher.

A Who's Who of Board Members Appointed to Lead Humacyte After the Alpha Healthcare Acquisition

The post-combination Board will comprise 11 directors, including seven independent directors.

Gordon Binder, former CEO of Amgen; Trustee of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and California Institute of Technology.

Emery N. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

Mike Constantino, Director, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.; retired partner, Ernst & Young.

Todd M. Pope, CEO of WellAir; former CEO of TransEnterix and J&J Cordis.

Rajiv Shukla, Chairman and CEO of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

Sue Windham-Bannister, Director, St. Jude Medical Center; past President, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center.

Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., founder and CEO of Humacyte.

Kathleen Sebelius, former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Brady Dougan, CEO of Exos Financial.

Max Wallace, JD, former CEO of Trimeris Inc.

Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer of Humacyte.

Seeing Gordon Binder's name at the top of this list gave me confidence that Humacyte has developed a potential product that will offer a whole new capability to generate human tissue to replace damaged tissue in the human body. Dr. Binder began his biotechnology career when he joined Amgen as their CFO. Then, from 1988-2000, he served as the CEO for Amgen, one of the most successful biotechs in the history of medicine.

As a show of confidence, Dr. Binder purchased 100,000 shares in Humacyte's stock on May 15, 2024. He now owns 160,000 shares. Kathleen Sebelius, Chairman of the Board for Humacyte, and former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, converted stock options at $2.56 per share for 39,389 shares on June 14th, 2024.

The Initial Success Of Their Long Period of Development Work

In 2013, Humacyte performed their first surgical implantation of their Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) at a Duke University facility. Now, after twenty years, in 2024, we are seeing the great potential that Humacyte is on the cusp of bringing a viable implantable bioengineered tissue with a workable commercial scale that could be used in several medical indications for the human body. With guidance from the FDA, the initial name used to describe their product was Human Acellular Vessels. Humacyte has renamed its product Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel (ATEV).

Three Indications for Current Concentration for Product Development

In 2013, Humacyte performed their first surgical implantation of their Human Acellular Vessels at a Duke University facility. Now, after twenty years, in 2024, we are seeing the great potential that Humacyte is on the cusp of bringing a viable implantable bioengineered tissue with a workable commercial scale that could be used in several medical indications for the human body the previously mentioned term- Human Acellular Vessels, with FDA guidance Humacyte has renamed their product -- Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel.

Vascular Trauma Repair- This effort is concentrated on those who have suffered an injury where a major vein or artery is damaged and is impacting the flow of blood in the patient's body. In the ongoing war in Ukraine Humacyte is proving its (ATEV) product is a viable solution for the vascular trauma patients injured on the battlefield. The positive results seen in this situation are part of Humacyte's current (BLA) being reviewed by the FDA.

Arteriovenous Access for Hemodialysis --- One in ten people worldwide are suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). This health condition is growing due to a multitude of factors. The option for treating this disease in the final stage is either kidney transplants or dialysis. There currently is an ongoing shortage of kidneys available for transplants. With dialysis, the main issues are the complications that develop with this complex and constant need for cleansing the patient's blood; maintaining access often is the problem. It is hoped that Humacyte's (ATEV) product will offer the portal component that will keep the access needed for the hours-long dialysis effort to cleanse the entirety of the body's blood supply.

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) With our aging population PAD continues to grow on a worldwide basis. It is caused by the buildup of cholesterol and fatty deposits in our arteries. This condition can occur anywhere in the body. Still, the most common place is in our lower extremities, where if not treated and blood is not flowing to this area, it will cause ulcers, infections, and eventually the need for amputation. The National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that each year, 150,000 patients undergo low-extremity amputations.

--- One in ten people worldwide are suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD). This health condition is growing due to a multitude of factors. The option for treating this disease in the final stage is either kidney transplants or dialysis. There currently is an ongoing shortage of kidneys available for transplants. With dialysis, the main issues are the complications that develop with this complex and constant need for cleansing the patient's blood; maintaining access often is the problem. It is hoped that Humacyte's (ATEV) product will offer the portal component that will keep the access needed for the hours-long dialysis effort to cleanse the entirety of the body's blood supply. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) With our aging population PAD continues to grow on a worldwide basis. It is caused by the buildup of cholesterol and fatty deposits in our arteries. This condition can occur anywhere in the body. Still, the most common place is in our lower extremities, where if not treated and blood is not flowing to this area, it will cause ulcers, infections, and eventually the need for amputation. The National Institute of Health (NIH) estimates that each year, 150,000 patients undergo low-extremity amputations.

Humacyte, as of July 1, 2024, the FDA has recognized all three of these indications with the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for each condition. Humacyte is the first company to be recognized by the FDA for its effort in addressing this medical need using regenerative human tissue. It should be noted that the FDA is already reviewing the BLA submitted for the vascular trauma indication.

It should be noted that the 4th potential indication of use for the (ATEV) product is for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). Approximately 400,000 of these surgeries are performed annually in the United States. Based on these numbers, this CABG surgery is the most widely done major surgical procedure. The major problem with this type of procedure is that the surgeon must first harvest venous or arterial vessels and transplant them to restore the blood flow to the patient's heart. Using an off-the-shelf product and not having to salvage the needed vessels would be a great time and cost-saver for this life-saving procedure. If Humacyte pursues this indication by doing clinical trials with their (ATEV) product, assuming the trials are successful, just the US market would be a huge revenue source. (On a personal note, my older brother had triple bypass surgery when he was 46 years of age. His surgery was done at the renowned UA-Birmingham Hospital's heart surgery department. My brother lived another 20 years, but he died because of melanoma, not his heart condition). Noting the latest board member appointed by Humacyte, seeing this medical leader is in a leadership role at UA-Birmingham Hospital indicates he can bring meaningful input into their future success.

FDA's Current Awareness of Humacyte's Bioengineered Human Tissue Product

"DURHAM, N.C., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at commercial scale, has been granted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for patients with advanced peripheral artery disease (PAD). This RMAT designation was granted at the same time as FDA cleared a new Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the PAD indication for Humacyte's investigational Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel (ATEV), formerly referred to as the "HAV". The RMAT designation provides pathways for expedited development and review of regenerative medicine therapies for severe or life-threatening diseases or conditions. The designation allows for close interactions with the FDA and potentially an expedited/priority review of a Biologics License Application (BLA). This is the third RMAT designation granted by the FDA for Humacyte's ATEV, in addition to previous RMAT designations for vascular trauma repair and arteriovenous (AV) access in hemodialysis. "We are very pleased to receive our third RMAT designation from the Food and Drug Administration," said Dr. Cindy Cao, Chief Regulatory Officer at Humacyte. "The RMAT designation we previously received in our lead indication of vascular trauma was very helpful in enhancing our communication with the FDA review team during the filing and review of our BLA. We are excited that this additional designation has been granted in advanced PAD, as we expect that it will further strengthen our communication with the FDA and expedite the development of our ATEV in this important indication."

Near-Term Actionable Event for Humacyte

On December 12, 2023, Humacyte submitted a Biologic License Application (BLA) to the FDA seeking approval of its now-named product, the Acellular Tissue-Engineered Vessel (ATEV). On February 9, 2024, the FDA announced they had accepted and granted Priority Review for their potential first FDA-approved product. A product where there is a need for critical arterial repair for patients suffering from life-threatening stage vascular trauma. Trauma occurs in work projects, accidents, car wrecks, gunshots, and in the case of those injured on a battlefield, as seen in the current Ukraine War. This (BLA) was submitted based on Phase 2/3 clinical trial data and under a Humanitarian Aid Program for Ukrainian military personnel and civilians needing immediate restoration of blood vessels and ensuing blood supply associated with a traumatic injury.

As I finish writing this article, the stock closed Friday (July 19th) at $7.55 a share. With the (PDUFA) being only 22 days away and this being a major actionable event for the company, I will point out that over recent weeks, I have purchased shares in the company where I had obtained what I consider the number of shares that are within the parameters of how I allocate and balance my stock holdings. My APPS is $5.10.

So now let me offer my first caveat for the stock---until the FDA gives final approval, there is no certainty that, with all the good news to date, the FDA will approve the cited product up for discussion. The point is that the stock has had wide swings in price YTD. The 52-week range has been a low of $1.96 and a high of $9.97. As mentioned, the stock closed on July 19th at $7.55. My near-term projected price for their stock is around $10.00-$11.00, assuming they get FDA approval for this first product. Plus, a clean prescribing label for use of the product. In the long term and with future applications for treating other medical needs worldwide, the stock should be worth investing in at the current price levels. Being the first on the market with a product for such critical needs for worldwide usage, the current $7.00 valuation seems to be undervalued. However, being a biotech, there is no certainty until the FDA approves the product.

Essential Background History of Humacyte

I will now expand on the merits important for those considering doing the due diligence needed before investing in their stock.

In June 2018, Fresenius Medical Care (FRE.DE), a German-domiciled medical company with nearly 200,000 worldwide employees, invested $150M in Humacyte, which converted into 15,812,735 shares of their stock. Then, in August 2021, Fresenius invested another $25M for 2.5 million more shares. With their total share ownership, Fresenius' 18 million plus shares make them the largest shareholder in the company, holding around 15% of the stock. The apparent reason for Fresenius's interest in Humacyte is their massive investment in providing dialysis for those suffering from kidney failure. It is estimated that worldwide, there are more than 2,000,000 individuals suffering from this chronic condition, and this population is growing by more than 5% a year. What Fresenius wants to access from Humacyte is their product being developed to address a significant issue that dialysis patients face. I will go into detail about Humacyte's effort later in my article.

On August 26, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), Humacyte, Inc. ("Legacy Humacyte"), a Delaware corporation, and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. ("AHAC"), a Delaware corporation, consummated a merger pursuant to that certain Business Combination Agreement, dated as of February 17, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among Legacy Humacyte, AHAC and Hunter Merger Sub ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of AHAC. As contemplated by the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub merged with and into Legacy Humacyte, with Legacy Humacyte continuing as the surviving corporation and as a wholly owned subsidiary of AHAC (the "Merger"). On the Closing Date, AHAC changed its name to Humacyte, Inc. and Legacy Humacyte changed its name to Humacyte Global, Inc.

On February 29, 2024, Humacyte sold 13,400,000 shares at $3.00 per share, generating net proceeds of $40.2 million.

On March 28th, 2024, the company hosted a virtual KOL event, "Hemodialysis Access: A Crossroads of Care." With a panel of experts presenting, the company shared its case for the solution to the most critical issue faced by patients on dialysis. The data shared is based on nearly 200,000 patients. The adverse events incurred by dialysis patients are astounding. They are reflected in the extra cost when trying to remediate adverse events, such as infections, and reestablishing access to the dialysis procedure after the failure of the first access method. In addition, in April 2023, Humacyte completed enrollment in a Phase 3 trial in AV Access, comparing the HAV to the current standard of care, autologous arteriovenous fistula. Top-line results are planned to be available during 2024. Humacyte investors and Fresenius have invested a lot in this data, which is hoped to be positive. The referenced KOL event is lengthy but worth learning about Humacyte's pipeline and overall clinical development. Their efforts go beyond just working on circulatory issues via veins and arteries.

In June 2024, Humacyte issued a press release on their product development for a BioVascular Pancreas (BVP). This product is being developed as a potential treatment for type 1 diabetes. In preclinical work, Humacyte has seen stem cell-created islets that have restored normal glucose levels in diabetic mice. In addition, they have seen in non-human primate models (BVP) that islet survival is maintained while they continue to produce insulin. As cited, this is still in preclinical testing, but it shows that Humacyte focuses on maintaining a pipeline of cutting-edge products addressing critical need markets. However, at this point of development, I assign little consideration to how I value the near-term hopes for Humacyte's valuation.

July 16th, 2024, Humacyte added two well-qualified candidates to their board of directors. John Bamford, PhD, comes from a distinguished University of North Carolina position. Before this university-level work, Dr Bamford worked for 30 years with Eli Lilly in brand and commercialization efforts. The other new board member is Keith Anthony Jones, M.D., who served as the Chief Physician Executive of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Health System. The UAB system is ranked among the top ten hospitals in the country, and it was one of the pioneers in performing heart bypass procedures. With skilled surgeons, this procedure has prolonged the lives of many patients.

Key Financial Data and Personal Projections

Cash and Cash Equivalent-$115.500M as of March 31st-1stQ

Prepaid Expenses-$2.421M

Total Current-$117.926M

Total Assets-$161.466M

Current Liabilities

Total Current-$14.087M

Total Quarterly Operating Expenses

R&D-$21.264M

G&A-$5.314M

Total Expense-$26.578M

(Before investing, one should review the entire first quarter financial report.)

Their current cash position and level of quarterly expenditures should allow them to have enough cash until the end of the 1st quarter of 2025. By then, product-generated revenue will hopefully fuel the future money needed for their pipeline development. The company will be ready to launch the product if it obtains FDA approval based on the August 10th (PDUFA) date. Due to this being a product subject to highly skilled cardiovascular surgeons, these operations will occur in a hospital environment. A smaller marketing staff can manage the concentration of where their product will be used -- hospitals.

Currently, six analysts follow and report on Humacyte. One analyst has a STRONG BUY rating, four have a BUY rating, and one has a Hold rating.

These analysts have a low of $9.00 and a high of $15.00 for the share price. With us currently sitting just below $9.00 a share, we could/should see this projection taken out before the (PDUFA) in August. I have a moderate forecast for where the stock will reach with the approval from the FDA. That being a top of $11.00 in the near term. However, keep in mind my PPS amount is based on $5.00, or a double in my investment. The next significant catalyst will be the projected clinical data (2024) for the Phase 3 trial for Arteriovenous Access for Hemodialysis . With Fresenius having a long-term $175M investment in Humacyte for this medical indication, this represents what could be a billion-dollar market on a worldwide basis.

Assuming the current BLA is approved in August, the analyst projections for 2025 revenue are as follows: the lowest projection is $12.5M, the highest is $42.6 M, and the mean is $30.9M.

With the current trial products in Phase 3 and each of them approved, Humacyte should generate high revenue from a multi-billion dollar market.

Great Humanitarian Efforts in Ukrainian War Contributions

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now exceeding two years, the toll on human life and suffering has been devastating to those fighting in the war and the civilians. Due to the human trauma involving massive vascular injury to the soldiers and civilians, Humacyte took an early position to offer its (ATEV) product and needed training of Ukrainian surgeons for how to use the new contribution to treating vascular injuries.

The use of (ATEV) in Ukraine has been very successful, and the FDA requested the data created to be added to the data being filed with their BLA.

Caveats For Investors

The cardinal rule for investing in a clinical-stage biotechnology company is that anything can happen until the company gets the final approval from the FDA. There are 22 days until Humacyte expects a decision from the FDA for its first approved product. If it fails with this initial (BLA) submission, the other two indications, based on the fact that the same product is involved, one should expect the same results as seen with treating vascular trauma repair.

Other biotechs are considered to be peer companies to Humacyte. Still, none of the ones I've identified - (CareDx, Inc (CDNA) or the Australian company Mesoblast Limited (MESO) are direct competitors to the product concentration that Humacyte is developing. However, the FDA now recognizes medical needs and is issuing the FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation. This emphasis from the FDA will be a catalyst for future efforts coming forth in the biotech industry. The good news is that Humacyte is the only biotech that has already secured this recognition.

I suggest any investor read the sections of their financial report filings dealing with (1) Liquidity and Going Concern Issues and (2) Revenue Interest Purchase Agreement.

If I want to invest in the company, I hope to see key executives having a stake in the company they are managing. I have no problem with an executive taking some money off the table and going into an event, as in the case of Humacyte's (PDUFA) pending in three weeks. It would be prudent for any individual to take some profits if they are near such an event. Many factors could influence someone's need to sell shares in one of their holdings. I had already taken a small position in Humacyte's stock before May 31, 2024. I intended to add more shares as we approached the August 10th PDUFA with the FDA. As mentioned, I have been adding to my position over June and early July. I cite this selling issue since on May 31st, 2024, Humacyte's Chief Operating Officer sold all the shares she owned ---191,511 at $8.15 or $1,560,414.00 I felt it necessary that I mention this issue since during the entirety of my stock investing career, I can't recount that a company executive, that is in the top three positions, has ever sold their entire position in their stock before the most critical event of getting a product approved by an essential government agency for a medical product -the FDA! However, one should remember that Gordon Bender, a board member, and Kathleen Sebelius, Chairman of the Board, have been buying their stock. I should also mention that Brady Dougan, a Humacyte board member and CEO of Exos Financial, has also been a seller of his position in Humacyte. He had a massive position in the stock (several million shares.) However, it appears his selling has likely been caused by a non-Humacyte issue. His problem relates to his financial company Exos Financial, where in 2023, it imploded. It still exists, but even with Mr. Dougan's economic experience, Exos Financial is no longer a great success story on Wall Street.

Concluding Thoughts

The future of bioengineering human tissue and complete body organs is rapidly advancing. Being successful in this endeavor would be an excellent event for humans and the frailties we face with our health maladies. The early recognition that the FDA has shown toward Humacyte's endeavors is encouraging for the worldwide population's need for such innovative scientific research and development. Twenty years of effort by the Humacyte team is highly commendable for what they were doing. For the continued efforts to move to the next level of discovering and developing medical products to treat humankind's disorders, let us hope that Humacyte is successful in their efforts---not just for we stockholders, but all humanity living on planet Earth.

It should be noted that I am not a financial planner. I have no intention of becoming such a planner. I have minimal expertise in biotechnology. I have attended numerous shareholder meetings for biotech companies where I held shares. I attended an FDA meeting in Washington, DC, to see a hearing on a biotech's NDA submission. However, I have a strong association with science as a vehicle to develop critical thinking skills that would enhance a young student's future opportunities and success. My article should be merely a starting foundation for an investor to know of the company and for them to do their due diligence. Each investor should apply their criteria for the merits of a company being a recipient of their investment funds.

Good luck with your future investment decisions!