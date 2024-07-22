Very Good News For Energy Dividend Stocks: XLE

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The energy sector rebounded strongly post-COVID crash, driven by Russia-Ukraine conflict, Middle East tensions, U.S. economy, and high inflation.
  • The outlook for energy stocks — and especially energy dividends — remains very bullish.
  • We share some attractive ways to profit from this outlook, including investing in The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Good News Concept

matdesign24

The energy sector has rebounded strongly from its COVID-19 crash lows. The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has returned nearly 300% since that time.

This is not only because fears over the COVID-19

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 1,000+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 145 reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
22.49K Followers

Samuel Smith has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst and Vice President at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering with a focus on applied mathematics and machine learning. Samuel leads the High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alerts, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News