Very Good News For Energy Dividend Stocks: XLE

matdesign24

The energy sector has rebounded strongly from its COVID-19 crash lows. The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has returned nearly 300% since that time.

Data by YCharts

This is not only because fears over the COVID-19 outbreak and economic lockdowns were overblown, but also because Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, which, as a major energy exporter, jolted energy prices higher. Continued trouble in the Middle East surrounding several major oil producers, such as Iran, has provided a further tailwind to energy prices. A surprisingly resilient U.S. economy and very hot inflation have also driven energy prices higher.

While the sector is not nearly the compelling slam dunk bargain that it was during the COVID-19 crash, there is still much reason to be optimistic about the sector, especially from a dividend investing perspective.

#1. Energy Demand Boom

First, energy should enjoy strong demand in the coming years due to the massive energy requirements needed to fuel the artificial intelligence boom. Moreover, there are concerns over the energy transition and the rise of electric vehicles potentially eroding demand for oil and even natural gas over time. The current elevated cost of capital is causing many renewable power generators, such as NextEra Energy (NEE, NEP), to dial back their growth projections for the sector. In addition, the need for dependable power puts a premium on sources like natural gas to power data centers and electric grids.

The massive demand growth expected will likely overwhelm the renewable sector's ability to meet that demand. Moreover, the growing dominance of Chinese electric vehicles means that the West may not be as quick to go all-electric as previously intended, with protective tariffs being placed in the United States and Europe. Many customers are also hesitant to adopt electric vehicles, especially in the United States, where charging station infrastructure has been very slow to be built out.

#2. Massive Free Cash Flow Generation

Perhaps the best reason to be bullish on energy dividend stocks is that between their new technologies, their large profits, and a renewed focus on prudent balance sheet management after the 2018 and 2020 energy shocks, they have strong balance sheets. They have greatly improved their free cash flow generation capabilities and their business models. As a result, many of these businesses are loaded with cash, have strong balance sheets, and are in a position to return capital aggressively to shareholders. While some are doing this via buybacks, many are also growing dividend payouts. It is also highly likely that this will mean higher dividends and stronger, more resilient dividend growth for years to come, making the energy sector a very attractive place for dividend investors to focus.

XLE Implications

There are many attractive dividend stocks in the energy sector, especially in the midstream space. One attractive way to get broad exposure to dividend stocks in the energy sector is to simply buy XLE. There are many reasons for this. One is that it charges a very low 0.09% expense ratio, which makes it a nearly free way to gain easy diversification across the sector. In contrast, if you want to diversify into MLPs through ETFs like the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) or the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), you are going to pay an expense ratio of between 0.45% and 0.85%. This is five to ten times greater than what XLE charges.

Moreover, XLE gives investors exposure to some leading blue-chip energy stocks that bring relatively low credit risk and have the capacity to pay attractive dividends for years to come. These include the likes of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), and Warren Buffett-backed Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as well as leading midstream companies like Williams Companies (WMB), ONEOK (OKE), and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which has a large stake in MPLX (MPLX), a blue-chip, high-yield midstream entity.

As a result, XLE appears well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing free cash flow boom in the energy sector and is likely to pay attractive dividends to shareholders for years to come. This dividend boom has been witnessed in recent growth numbers from the fund. While the 10-year dividend growth CAGR is 5.66%, which is inflation-beating but not outstanding, the five-year dividend growth CAGR is 6.51%, and the three-year dividend growth CAGR is a whopping 11.43%. This indicates an acceleration in dividend growth recently. We expect this elevated dividend growth rate to continue for the foreseeable future as these companies continue to generate significant free cash flow and buy back stock, which should then free up their capacity to grow their dividends as well.

Investor Takeaway

While energy stocks can be volatile due to price volatility of their underlying commodities and there is a recession threat and potential headwinds from the energy transition, we think the medium- to long-term outlook for energy remains very attractive. Any number of geopolitical risks could also spark a spike in energy prices. As a result, we are heavily overweight energy stocks ourselves, focusing on high-yielding, high-investment-grade ones that generate significant free cash flows, such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). However, for investors who want simple and instant broad diversification across the energy dividend stock space, XLE is an excellent low-cost option. It should also generate a combined and attractive 3.2% trailing 12-month dividend yield, with strong inflation-beating dividend growth for years to come.