Summary

  • Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s BV matched my/our expectations (well within range; only a $0.02 per share variance). ORC’s core earnings equivalent also matched expectations (less than a $0.005 per share variance). No surprises.
  • No change in Orchid Island Capital’s percentage recommendation ranges or risk/performance rating. ORC is currently deemed modestly overvalued (SELL). A modest-notable pullback would first need to occur before considering a purchase.
  • Orchid Island Capital's modest BV decrease will likely be slightly more severe than most sub-sector peers. I want to see continued improvement in the company’s core earnings equivalent metric before an upgrade.
Pencil"s nib

golovorez/E+ via Getty Images

By Scott Kennedy; Produced with Colorado Wealth Management Fund.

Commentary

  • Quarterly BV Fluctuation: Basically an Exact Match (Only a 0.2% Variance).
  • Net Spread Less Operational Expenses (Core Earnings/EAD Equivalent): Basically an Exact Match (Only a $0.003 Variance).

Contact me if they don't work.

I'm known for posting snarky articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

