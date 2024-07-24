TimAbramowitz

June marks the second month for which dividend growth year-over-year was in the negative. Negative growth can come from a number of things, including:

Change in dividend payment dates

Reduce the size of an existing position

Dividend cut/elimination

The forced sale of shares because cash flow isn't enough to meet monthly withdrawal obligations

This list isn't intended to be exhaustive, but it does paint with a broad stroke the range of problems that can impact income during the month.

Even with the reduced income earned in the month of June (compared to what was expected) the realistic estimates for year-over-year income growth comes in at 3.7% (compared to 3.8% in May's article).

The Taxable portfolio typically has less activity, especially when it comes to selling shares because this is where taxable liability becomes a reality. One of the advantages of holding a dividend-paying portfolio is that we can avoid creating unnecessary taxable events.

2024 - June - Realized Gain-Loss (Charles Schwab)

As you can see from this image, most of the scenarios that have resulted in a sale or trimming a position have resulted in a negligible loss and were done to strengthen the total number of low-cost shares. In 2024, we did close out the position for RPM International (RPM) which resulted in a fairly substantial gain.

When looking at a gain-loss table, the easiest way to explain what it means is to say that through trading, John and Jane created an additional $826.31 of additional taxable liability as of July 17, 2024. What this means for John and Jane is that if they are looking to reduce their taxable liability by the end of the year they will want to potentially sell shares of a company that is currently trading for less than what it was originally purchased for (this would result in additional loss that would offset the gains).

In the Taxable article that was published on June 15 I mentioned interest in Helmerich Payne (HP) and McCormick (MKC). During this time, both stocks have seen considerable improvement in their share prices. HP in particular has seen a 25% improvement in share value in a little more than a month.

The transaction history demonstrates that we took advantage of the discounted pricing on both HP & MKC and locked in a lower cost basis so that we can continue to trim back some of the higher cost shares.

2024 - June - Trades (Charles Schwab)

While the value proposition for HP and MKC have passed, we have set our eyes on WEC Energy (WEC) and will include it as one of the potential dividend pics that investors might want to consider because of its attractive valuation and strong history of consistent dividend growth. WEC has a pipeline of projects that can primarily be funded by cash-flow and will require very little debt overall.

Let's take a look at some of the changes in the portfolio during the month of June.

June Dividend Increases

During the month of June, a total of six companies increased their dividend payout or provided a special dividend.

Realty Income (O) - Increased dividend by .2%

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) - Increased dividend by 14.7%

Parker Hannifin (PH) - Increased dividend by 10.1%

Raytheon (RTX) - Increased dividend by 6.8%

The Southern Company (SO) - Increased dividend by 2.9%

Simon Property Group (SPG) - Increased dividend by 2.6%

June Trades

There were a total of five trades in the Taxable Account that took place during the month of June and were spread across four existing companies already in the portfolio.

2024 - June - Trades (Charles Schwab)

All the stocks purchased have seen the share price pullback modestly over the last few months with Helmerich Payne (HP) seeing a substantial pullback of nearly 15% since May 1st, 2024, which aligns with the purchase date shown in the transaction history.

The only stocks sold were Air Products & Chemicals (APD) which exhibited a considerable amount of price growth during the same timeframe.

Although we could have sold for higher, this was a limit trade that had been previously set at $270/share because this represented the point where we were happy with the gains that would be received. This also represented the point where we believed the likelihood of downside in the share price was greater than the likelihood of upside. The red line on the image below represents the $270/share price point that we elected to sell at.

APD - 2024-6 - Likelihood Of Downside (Seeking Alpha - YCharts)

Eliminating these shares while accumulating more shares well-below this price point have allowed us to improve John and Jane's cost basis associated with this position. For additional perspective, we were able to add to our position in APD On July 1st at a share price of $248.23/share.

Portfolio Composition

The images below are focused on what is happening now and moving forward.

The first image shows what has happened year-over-year with the portfolio in terms of what holdings are generating income.

2024 - June - Taxable Dividend Breakdown (CDI)

Here is an updated table of the extremely conservative forecast that suggests income would be down -1.3% in FY-2024, but this model assumes that we see no dividend growth, and we do not capitalize on the additional income from CD's and Money Markets. The estimate at the end of May was -2.0% which means that income produced in May was substantially higher than what we originally forecasted.

It is worth noting that even though income in June was down year-over-year it still exceeded the original estimates that were used, which is why the estimated deficit at the end of June dropped from -2.0% down to -1.3%.

2024-6 - Taxable Forecasted Income (CDI)

The next image has been updated from my forecasting articles to look at how much the income has grown on a monthly basis and separates out what income is from dividends and what comes from CDs/Money Markets, etc.

This offers more insight/context as to how the Taxable account income is being derived (equities, fixed income, etc.). I started this table because I wanted to give more realistic numbers of what we expect to see for income growth, and also gives us the ability to better track which months have the largest impact.

Here is a basic understanding of what each of the columns/fields mean:

2023 - Income results for 2023

2024 (Ex CDs) - Estimated income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green) but excludes all income earned from money markets, CDs, etc.

2024 (W CDs) - Estimated CD & money market income 2024 (yellow) and actual income 2024 (green). Separated because we want to differentiate between dividend income and growth compared to CD's/money market that are not subject to increases.

Total Income - Combined total income from dividends, CDs, Money market, etc.

3%/5%/7% Increase - These columns serve as a marker so you can see how much income would need to be hit that month to achieve a specific increase. I will likely change these numbers to be more account specific in the future (some accounts are growing more rapidly than others).

2024 - June - Monthly Income Growth Tracker (CDI)

The estimated increase for FY-2024 over FY-2023 now stands at 3.7% at the end of June, which is a slight decrease compared to the 3.8% at the end of May.

Conclusion

Investors in the market have spent the last several months attempting to rationalize what interest rate reductions from the Federal Reserve might look like and predict when they will materialize. If you have read my previous work, you will know that I have been staunch in my belief that investors and the market have been overly optimistic about the idea of interest rate decreases, but we have now reached a point where unemployment figures have ticked up from 3.7% in December 2023 to 4.1% as of June 2024.

Another key indicator I have been closely watching is the amount of for-sale housing inventory using an interesting website called Reventure App that provides housing information by state, county, and all the way down to ZIP Code. While there are a number of market forces that are at play in different regions of the United States, the overwhelming trend suggests that most major urban areas are seeing a huge increase in housing inventory while housing prices begin to stagnate and even decrease in certain markets.

So how does this factor in for John and Jane?

Currently, there is a substantial amount of John and Jane's funds that are held as certificates of deposit and in money markets like Charles Schwab (SWVXX). If the likelihood is that the Federal Reserve plans to decrease rates in September, then it is likely that fixed income and risk-free rates will likely begin to drop as well. We see two ways that this will play out for John and Jane:

For investments that are currently liquid or that will become due soon, we will want to potentially consider longer-term CDs that may have slightly less attractive interest rates but offer long-term security as opposed to the renewal risk associated with short-term CDs. Depending on the size of the decrease, this could have substantial short-term impacts on CD's and money markets. We will continue looking for more dividend-paying opportunities like WEC because as risk-free rates decrease, investors will be looking to more stable sectors like utilities and other consistent dividend-payers that can offer some of the benefits that risk-free rates may not be able to. This is something that will materialize over the next several months or even a year.

What stocks are you seeing that aren't on my list? I always look for new companies that might be missing from our watch list. Please feel free to throw any suggestions in the comments!

