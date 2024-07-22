krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The last couple of weeks, I've been spending a lot of time analyzing the REIT sector, noting that there's significant opportunity in hunting for value in a sector that's out of favor. In searching for the best names, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN:CA) appears to be a high quality name with an attractive tenant profile and a strong history of paying regular distributions to shareholders. However, with balance sheet concerns and refinancing risks, I'm tempted to favor other names in the Canadian retail REIT space given the more attractive valuations and less risk.

Business Overview

SmartCentres REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in developing, leasing, and management of retail centers in Canada. In particular, they focus on creating shopping centers and mixed-use developments that are anchored by major retailers such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CTC.A:CA), which not only attracts significant consumer traffic (great for anchor tenants) but also ensures stable occupancy rates and rental income. SmartCentres' portfolio includes a diverse range of tenants, from national chains to local businesses.

Because SmartCentres has partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, the company's rental revenues tend to be much more resilient, given the fact that there's less turnover and tenants stay for the long term. As of the most recent quarter, SmartCentres has 193 properties located in all ten provinces with $11.9 billion in assets. Across 35.1 million square feet of income-producing retail space, the company boasts high occupancy rates of 98%.

High Quality Tenant Profile

One of the reasons to like SmartCentres is for its tenant profile. For example, many of its tenants are large, blue-chip companies like Walmart, Canadian Tire, Dollarama Inc. (DOL:CA), Mark's, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), and Sobey's. Typically, these retail giants like to accelerate their growth with just a few landlords. For example, in the case of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CHP.UN:CA), a name I previously covered, about 64% of NOI comes just from Loblaw Companies Limited (L:CA).

Investor Presentation

In the case of SmartCentres, that company is Walmart, where over a quarter of the company's' NOI is derived from. This stems from the fact that it was CEO Mitchel Goldhar of SmartCentres that helped Walmart expand to Canada in the late 80s and early 90s, ultimately developing 176 Walmart stores in Canada.

While some investors may look at SmartCentres (or Choice Properties) and see the concentration as a red flag, I don't believe it serves as a disadvantage. For one thing, because the company has 40% of its GLA tenanted to Walmart, SmartCentres has positioned itself in a place to grow alongside Walmart. This means that it effectively has the 'first right' to help Walmart source locations and be their landlord. In fact, since being Walmart's primary landlord in Canada, Walmart has never had one shutdown, closure, or relocation from a SmartCentres property. This means that SmartCentres has not only aligned itself with a retailer that's heavily integrated into the Canadian economy (and therefore unlikely to be displaced), but also has built a tremendous reputational advantage where SmartCentres and Walmart can work together on any real estate needs the retailer needs.

As I mentioned in my article on Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN:CA), companies in the grocery business (like Walmart) aren't your typical retailers. It displays strong defensive characteristics because they are resilient to e-commerce trends (having adapted well during the pandemic), is an essential service, and typically stays in their locations for the long term.

Steady Distributions

When we look at SmartCentres' track record of distributions, the company has had a track record of maintaining those distributions (and occasionally increasing them) over the last 22 years, maintaining distributions throughout the financial crisis of 2008-09 and through the COVID-19 pandemic. With a 15 cent monthly dividend, shares are currently yielding about 7.8%, which is on the higher side of what's typical from the average REIT.

Seeking Alpha

On its monthly dividend at $0.15 per month, the dividend looks to be well covered by AFFO. At present, the payout ratio is 84.5%, and with further NOI growth and AFFO growth on a per share basis, SmartCentres could potentially even increase that distribution in the near future.

Recent Results and Outlook

When looking at the latest results for SmartCentres, the REIT reported rental revenues of $217 million, which was 3.2% higher than the year prior. NOI clocked in at $136 million, 2.0% higher than last year. On the same property NOI basis, this figure would have been 3.0% higher.

Company Filings

Overall, this was another decent quarter for SmartCentres REIT. When we adjusted for TRS losses and condo profits, AFFO per unit was essentially flat at about $0.463, roughly equal to a 102% payout on the distributions declared for the quarter.

Higher NOI this quarter can be attributed to elevated lease extensions taking effect (and not on parking and percentage rent revenues as has been the case recently). The largest two new vacancies behind the 80bps q/q occupancy decline contributed minimal NOI in Q1'24 but should provide a nice near-term upside.

On the earnings call, management continues to see very robust tenant demand, and the discussions last year on 300,000 square feet of potential new-build space have now progressed into firm commitments for over 200,000 square feet, construction of which should start soon and at accretive yields. Target markets include Halifax, Bracebridge, and Carleton Place near Ottawa. Some projects may replace prior plans for higher-density mixed-use development. Tenants/categories include Winners/Homesense, Dollarama, Shoppers Drug Mart, LCBO, grocery, pet, banks, and various value retailers among others. In my view, this suggests portfolio occupancy should revert to the previous highs SmartCentres saw a few years ago, and more of the REIT's capital allocation to development will be for lower-risk, at-grade retail space that will be substantially if not fully pre-leased.

In terms of my outlook for SmartCentres going forward, the previously mentioned activity remains relatively modest to the REIT's 36 million square feet of total property portfolio. So the question is really how much of this is really going to move the needle? In my view, on base, I would expect continued stable and modestly growing NOI, offset by higher rates on debt refinancings. When we look at renewal leasing spreads, they are near historic highs (but remain below some peers) and the stability provided by the Walmart leases (24% of total rents) is offset by a lack of rent growth potential (Source: S&P Capital IQ).

Regarding the pipeline, SmartCentres's under construction pipeline now stands at 10 projects following the completion of the REIT's industrial development in Pickering (229,000 square feet which is 53% pre-leased) and a self-storage facility in Whitby. Projects expected to be completed by 2027 now include five self-storage facilities (Markham, Stoney Creek, Dorval, and two in Toronto), the Laird (Canadian Tire) retail development (224,000 square feet), 373 condos, 174 townhomes, and 402 residential rental suites (two seniors projects). The total budget for all this was $512 million with $352 million cost to complete at the REIT's share. Given that most of the debt has already been taken on to fund these projects, I think investors can expect a small lift in NOI growth over the next few years as these projects are complete. This would in turn de-lever the balance sheet organically (albeit not in a very large way given a modest lift to AFFO).

Risks

From a balance sheet perspective, SmartCentres carries quite a bit of debt. The 9.8x Debt/EBITDA reported in Q1'24 is elevated which is explained by the REIT's elevated AFFO payout ratio, modest near-term condo and townhouse completions, and continued development spending. Meaningful disposition activity (particularly of density land) I think would be a catalyst to improve leverage metrics.

While investors can take comfort in the fact that the debt maturity profile is laddered over medium-dated maturities, leverage did increase 0.2 turns quarter over quarter. As a potential investor in SmartCentres, I would monitor the company's leverage going forward, particularly as interest rates and the cost of capital rise. Right now, SmartCentres' overall weighted average interest rate is 4.17% which is very low. While 81% is fixed, as those maturities come due and the company needs to refinance, it is almost certain that the company will need to refinance 100-150bps higher.

I estimate a 5.5-6.0% rate in a more normal environment going forward, given what rates other Canadian REITs are accessing debt capital markets at today. Just recently, SmartCentres announced an offering of $350 million 5.162% Series AA senior unsecured debentures with a maturity of August 2030. With an investment grade rating of BBB sitting 123bps above the Canadian federal bonds of the same maturity, the cost of debt is still very low, but it's likely that SmartCentres will face increased financing costs when it comes time to refinance its debt. This could potentially pressure its AFFO going forward.

Valuation and Wrap Up

There are currently 8 analysts who cover SmartCentres stock, 2 of which have 'buy' ratings, 5 have 'hold' ratings and 1 has a 'sell' rating. Collectively, the analysts have an average price target of $24.81, with a high of 28.00 and a low of $23.50. From the current price to the average price target one year out, this implies just 4.9%. Including the dividend yield of 7.8%, the total return of 12.7% suggests that investors should expect most of their return to come from distributions rather than capital appreciation.

Seeking Alpha

When comparing the company's forward P/AFFO multiple of 12.0x against its peers, SmartCentres is trading at a discount to the 15.9x multiple it's historically traded at (source: S&P Capital IQ). A lot of this is due to the fact that the REIT industry is facing pressures and is out of favor, likely due to the expectation that interest rates will move higher and put pressure on borrowing costs. Given this, I think comparing SmartCentres to its peers makes more sense to get a sense of valuation.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

Against its peers, SmartCentres is trading right in line at 12x forward P/AFFO and 10x P/FFO. This is right in line with the peer group of Canadian retail REITs. However, investors are taking on more risk with a higher payout ratio and more leverage at SmartCentres relative to the comp set.

Author, based on data from S&P Capital IQ

No doubt about it, a 7.8% is a great yield, especially if one believes the dividend is safe. However, given the uncertainty around interest rates, I'd be cautious about investing in SmartCentres today given the refinancing risk. I also think there are just better opportunities in the REIT space that make me favor other names over SmartCentres. Unlike Slate Grocery, who's NOI is likely to grow much faster from here, I think the elevated debt without AFFO growth on a per share basis is the main reason to stay away for now. So while I consider SmartCentres to be a high quality REIT, I would be willing to wait for more of a margin of safety before entering the name. At 10x P/AFFO, closer to RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN:CA) and back to the lows in October 2023 and June 2024, I'd consider starting a position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.