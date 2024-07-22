Arch Resources Shares Could Face Pressure Ahead Of A Challenging Q2 And Q3

Jul. 22, 2024 5:10 PM ETArch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) Stock
Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
6.22K Followers

Summary

  • With lower met coal prices and challenges with rail logistics, Arch may have a difficult time meeting Q2 guidance. I believe a loss in the quarter is possible.
  • With recent quotes for High Vol-A met coal around $190, Q3 estimates will also come in far below the current $4.55 estimate.
  • Arch has already guided to minimal shareholder returns in Q2, and Q3 may look similar unless prices turn higher soon.
  • Investors may find a better entry point in Arch shares in the future.
Manual Worker

sdlgzps

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is a US-based coal producer that receives the majority of its EBITDA via Metallurgical (also known as just "Met" or Coking) coal. The vast majority (80%+) of Arch's Met production is exported and sold into the global seaborne marketplace.

This article was written by

Fishtown Capital profile picture
Fishtown Capital
6.22K Followers
Individual investor and family office principal with over 20 years of investment experience. I favor fundamental analysis and look for individual issues and asset classes that are out of favor and represent a good risk/reward trade off. I often employ options strategies, covered calls on companies I own that have gotten ahead of themselves, and writing puts on stocks that I'd like to own at lower prices.Educational background Finance MBA (NYU Stern) with Computer Science undergraduate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of ARCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARCH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News