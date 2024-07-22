sdlgzps

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is a US-based coal producer that receives the majority of its EBITDA via Metallurgical (also known as just "Met" or Coking) coal. The vast majority (80%+) of Arch's Met production is exported and sold into the global seaborne marketplace.

ARCH Operations Description (ARCH Investor Presentation)

Arch and similar companies like Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) have had a great run since the post-COVID lows, with India and China driving incremental demand while some production has been curtailed.

Met Coal production is down significantly (16-17%) from its all-time peak, but now competes with secondary steel production from Electric Arc Furnaces, which are becoming more popular due to their lower carbon footprint.

Arch trades at a seemingly reasonable low forward P/E, but future earnings are dependent on commodity prices, and met coal prices have been stuck lower over the past few months.

ARCH Seeking Alpha EPS Estimates (SeekingAlpha 7-21-2024)

With the lower coal prices, I see minimal chances of Arch hitting its Q2 and Q3 numbers, and think shares could end up lower once investors recalibrate expectations for FY24.

Lower expectations in Q2, but how low?

Arch has already lowered the bar for Q2 after the Key Bridge accident, and is guiding to shipping 1.9-2.2 million tons of coking coal to customers in Q2, partly dependent on when the Baltimore Ship Channel reopens (which was around June 10, a bit later than hoped.) The company left its full-year guidance for Met (coking) coal at 8.6 to 9.0 million tons, with heavier shipping levels in the second half of 2024.

Arch Key Info (Arch Q1 Earnings Release)

In Q1, Arch produced $2.98 in earnings on $102.9 million of adjusted EBITDA on 1.9 million tons of Coking coal shipped. Note that this included a $9.1 million one-time benefit/payment from a local utility company that was compensation for lost production from moving power lines.

For Q2, Arch has additional headwinds. Met Coal pricing has weakened (note that Arch primarily ships High-Vol A coal from the USEC, and the chart below are AUS coal prices, but these generally follow the same direction.) They are diverting production to ship from Newport News instead of Curtis Bay (Baltimore), a 300 mile further trip, which will likely cost more and could present additional logistical challenges.

Met Coal Price Trend (Argus)

Considering how much the met coal price has weakened since the Q1 report and using the mid-point of Arch's volume guidance, I believe that just about everything has to go right with expense control for them to come close to their Q2 number. I think it is likely they will miss.

Arch's Thermal division, which had been a source of significant EBITDA over the past few years, also will be a marginal or non contributor, as PRB thermal coal pricing remains poor in a $2 MMBTU natural gas environment. This segment "effectively broke even" in Q1 per their last earnings release, with guidance of a similar performance this quarter.

What about Q3?

Arch has already done a good job lowering expectations for Q2, so a miss could be ignored if second half guidance was reiterated to be strong, like it was last quarter. But unless something dramatic happens with coal pricing very soon, I don't see that happening.

All of the Met Coal stocks jumped after the July 1 fire at Anglo-American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) Grosvenor mine. Met Coal prices rallied strongly after this.

SGX Coking Coal Futures on 7-1-24 (Barchart)

But fast-forward three weeks, and Met Coal prices are now well below where they were before the fire.

SGX Coking Coal Futures on 7-22-2024 (Barchart)

While not a perfect future indicator, HRC Steel has been dropping and near lows of recent years.

HRC Steel Prices (TradingEconomics)

As a result, I don't see much good news in the near-term for Arch. I think it will take almost everything going right with rail logistics and expense control for them to come close to $2 in earnings, with a legitimate chance earnings are flat to negative.

ARCH Seeking Alpha EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

For Q3, unless Met Coal prices rally drastically in the next few weeks (of which I see no indication) Arch will not come in anywhere close to $4.55. Even if they have extra tons to sell that were held back from Q2, the current pricing environment is not strong, with High-Vol A pricing recently around $190. Unless this turns higher soon, Q3 may see around $1-$2 in earnings.

Capital Returns

Part of the appeal to Arch shareholders is their capital return framework, which stipulates the deployment of 100 percent of the company's discretionary cash flow via its capital return program, with an emphasis on share buybacks.

However, Arch has already guided to minimal capital returns in Q2. From their last conference call:

Additionally, we expect a further seasonal step down in thermal volumes in Q2 before seeing modest improvement as we get into the summer. As a result, we currently expect a significant working capital increase in Q2 and that operating cash flows and discretionary cash flows will be at levels that won't allow for significant share repurchases in the quarter. We view this strictly as a timing issue, and we anticipate cash flows and capital returns to normalize as we get to Q3.

As discussed above, Arch has already guided to limited/no returns in Q2. Considering there is a ~30 day pricing lag, unless pricing dramatically turns higher in the next 45 days, Q3 may also feature limited capital returns.

Conclusion

For a variety of reasons, including higher Australian royalty rates, most analysts believe that the floor for Met Coal prices is higher than pre-Covid. I agree with this, but am cautious because price floors in commodity markets matter in the intermediate to long term, while in the short term, anything can happen. Remember when oil went negative?

While strength on the balance sheets on Arch and other Met Coal producers make it far less likely they will produce uneconomic tons, it's not as simple as just shutting down production when margins turn slightly negative. Fixed cost absorption becomes worse as you produce less and workers need to be idled or laid off. I think many investors underestimate how long companies will run slightly negative, because reducing production will also leave them slightly negative while capping upside.

Met Coal Futures and HRC Steel futures are flashing warning signs. Maybe this is just a low in the cycle, and they turn higher soon, but it's possible that lower prices are still ahead where Arch and other Met producers will run negative.

When Arch reports this Thursday, I think it will be harder for management to paint a bright picture for next quarter, like they did in Q1, and shares could fall as a result. For those bullish on the sector, a better entry point could appear in the coming months, especially if the broader market moves lower, or we see signs of a recession.