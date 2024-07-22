GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

There is just something about the way mREITs operate that continually makes preferreds a better tranche than common. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) epitomizes this concept as the preferreds flourish while the common has suffered. Over the past five years, Two Harbors common has returned negative 50% while its preferreds each returned +37% to +45%

This article will discuss the structural and mechanical reasons the preferreds so drastically outperformed the common. We believe preferreds of mortgage REITs will continue to outperform their common counterparts and TWO preferreds, in particular, will continue to be the better tranche.

Let's begin with the structural aspects of mREITs that favor preferreds.

Structural aspects of mREITs that favor preferreds

REIT rule requires to pay out 90% of taxable income. No real estate depreciation to shelter income. Preferred dividend priority. Low-risk assets with capped upside. Damage is routinely one-time in nature. Issuance of common shares to rebuild cushion.

REITs get the substantial benefit of not having to pay corporate income tax which allows them to avoid the double taxation most other companies suffer where the company is taxed and then the investor is taxed again.

To get this benefit, REITs have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends to investors which makes them a pass-through entity. This 90% rule applies to both equity REITs and mortgage REITs, but in practice, it is quite different for the two types of REITs.

Equity REITs own large portfolios of properties which often depreciate over 30-year schedules so they will have massive amounts of accounting depreciation with which to shelter their income. Thus, an equity REIT might have $1 billion in annual cash flow, but only $100 million in taxable income. Such a REIT could pay out just $90 million in dividends while retaining the other $910 million of cash flow and still be in compliance with the 90% rule.

This allows equity REITs to retain cash flow and grow their businesses over time.

Mortgage REITs generally do not own buildings, instead owning the mortgages attached to the buildings. Unlike the properties themselves, mortgages do not depreciate. Consequently, an mREIT has little or no depreciation with which to shelter its income.

So while the eREIT with $1B in cash flow might have only $100 million of taxable income, an mREIT with $1B in cash flow would have much closer to $1B in taxable income. Thus, to remain in compliance with REIT rules it would have to pay out at least $900 million in dividends.

This is why mortgage REITs tend to have massive dividend yields. Presently, one could find over a dozen mREITs with double-digit dividend yields on their common equity.

However, the downside of having to pay out nearly all of their cash flows is that mREITs don't get to retain cash with which to grow the business or pay down debt.

So, why is this beneficial to preferreds over common stock?

Preferreds sit between common and debt within the capital stack. They don't have all the protections that debt has, but there is a key protection that preferreds have which is particularly relevant to mREITs: A company cannot pay a common dividend unless they are current on paying their preferred dividends.

This rule functionally makes preferred dividends mandatory for mREITs. Since mREITs do not have significant depreciation with which to shelter income, the 90% rule means they have to pay a common dividend if they have any income at all. So even in periods where income is anemic due to a struggling business, they still have to pay dividends to the common and if any dividend is paid to the common, they have to pay the preferred dividends in full.

The power of this set of mechanics was put to test during the pandemic as nearly the entire mREIT space got clobbered. Common dividends were slashed, book values collapsed, and stock prices sunk, yet nearly every mREIT preferred to pay its scheduled dividends.

Why?

Because the companies were overwhelmingly able to rebuild in such a way that forward earnings were positive which of course sets off the virtuous chain for preferred dividends.

This chain works so long as companies are able to reposition in such a way that forward earnings are positive, but once again there are mechanisms specific to mREITs that continually facilitate positive forward earnings.

Mortgage REITs have failed miserably as a sector in the last 10 years, but they continually fail in the following fashion:

"Oops we lost $5B, but forward earnings are positive".

How can this be? How can a company lose so much value, yet reasonable and financially educated analysts will still look at the company and see clearly positive earnings going forward?

It has to do with the nature of mREIT assets and the way in which assets of this type fail.

Inherently low-risk assets.

Failures are repeatedly one-time in nature.

I recognize that repeatedly one-time is a bit of an oxymoron, but it is largely true and hopefully, that will become clear as we discuss the mechanics.

Mortgage REITs deal in assets that are generally low-risk or very low-risk relative to most other companies. On the safer end of the spectrum is agency RMBS as the principal balance is fully backed by the U.S. government. Getting a little bit riskier they also deal in:

CRE mortgages.

Non-agency residential mortgages.

Mortgage servicing rights (MSRs).

Origination of loans (fee stream).

A handful of other financial assets.

Even these slightly riskier categories are fairly low risk compared to most equity assets. Loan-to-value ratios in the post-financial crisis era are consistently quite conservative and loans to individuals and businesses are made with proper consideration of income. NINJA (no income no job) loans no longer get underwritten.

Since these assets are built in a low risk fashion, they tend to also come with fairly low returns. Agency RMBS, for example, usually trades at a yield just slightly north of treasuries.

Right now, spreads are a bit blown out, so the spread is roughly 150 basis points above treasuries compared to the normal 81 basis points.

Regardless, it is still overall a fairly low-risk and fairly low-return asset class.

To turn these low-risk and low-return assets into an income stream sufficient to attract investors, mREITs employ large amounts of leverage.

There is a spread between the cost of debt and the return on these assets such that each additional layer of leverage adds incremental net yield. mREITs will consistently use leverage somewhere in the 5X to 9X range.

Hedges are built in to protect against interest rate fluctuations and they will often purchase types of securities that have opposite sensitivities such that they naturally hedge each other.

Two Harbors, for example, deals in both RMBS and MSRs which have offsetting sensitivity to interest rates such that they naturally hedge each other.

Building these mREIT portfolios is mostly math and observation of the current spreads of the wide variety of financial instruments employed. The executives running the mREITs are well-educated in financial math and can very consistently build portfolios that under normal operating circumstances can and should return low double digits annually.

Analysts observing these companies have access to all the same math and financial instruments and they can independently see that these contraptions should have fairly strong returns.

Repeated anomalous failure

The last decade has been riddled with intelligently constructed mREIT portfolios experiencing sudden and substantial failure.

Just after COVID, agency RMBSs started trading at massive discounts to the par value of the loans. It was ridiculous because these loans were fully backed by the government so the value was clearly there, but it was a wonky time and weird things happened.

I consider this an anomalous sort of failure because it "shouldn't" have happened in the sense that a reasonable observer would see that the government-backed assets are worth quite close to par value.

It was of course temporary with prices recovering nicely later, but when these price dislocations are combined with the 5X to 9X leverage the mREITs are running, margin calls force them to sell into the void.

When assets are sold at steep discounts to their value, book value is lost. Two Harbors' book value per share has gone from almost $90 in 2014 to $15.64 as of 1Q24.

Losses of this nature have been prevalent throughout the mREIT sector over the past 10 years.

It is an odd thing because one can look at TWO's portfolio at each point in time and it looks quite reasonable. They have consistently been well-hedged and owned assets that are inherently fairly low risk.

The simple fact is that weird, anomalous things keep happening. In 2022, interest rates started to rise at an unprecedented pace. mREITs broadly prepare for changes in interest rates with hedges and asset mix, but for the most part, they prepare for normal moves meaning moves that happen at a normal speed and are parallel along the curve.

This move of course was at blistering speed and involved quite a bit of twisting with the inversion of the yield curve. Yet again well-designed contraptions failed and more book value was lost across the mREIT space.

The point I am getting at with all of this is that the way in which mREITs fail hurts common shares substantially, but seems to leave preferreds fully intact. It has to do with the way these companies can pivot to rebuild the mousetrap. They can maneuver such that forward earnings are once again positive. In particular, there are two mechanisms that benefit preferreds specifically.

Capped upside and limited downside. Equity issuance.

The worst sort of company to own a preferred would be something like a biotech startup. Preferreds by their nature do not participate in extreme upside, so if the new drug of the startup gets approved by the FDA and goes on to make billions the preferred would still be capped at par value. On the flip side, if the drug fails FDA approval perhaps the biotech company fails entirely and the preferred goes to $0.

In brief, binary outcomes are bad for fixed income instruments like preferreds.

mREIT assets are much better for preferreds because they stay in a tight range. The upside is quite limited as a successful mortgage will simply get the interest payments plus the recovery of the principal. The downside is also somewhat limited as these assets are either protected by government backing or substantial collateral.

This range bound outcome has facilitated a very high likelihood of survival of the mREITs. Even over the past five years where the sector has experienced the aforementioned catastrophic anomalies, the outcome of each is a simple one-time hit to book value but the businesses remain intact.

This range bound outcome of their pool of assets affords mREITs the opportunity to continually rebuild and this rebuilding process once again benefits preferreds over common.

Perhaps the greatest and most used tool in the mREIT toolbox for rebuilding is the issuance of large amounts of common equity. Since 2018, TWO has repeatedly tapped the capital markets with both follow-on offerings and ATM (at the market) continuous issuance.

Shares outstanding have more than doubled.

According to their February 2024 registration statement:

"Our charter provides that we may issue up to 175,000,000 shares of common stock".

This provides a runway for continued issuance of common equity.

Depending on the pricing at the time of issuance it can be either dilutive or accretive to common investors. Generally, I would view equity issuance as being slightly dilutive on average.

However, from the perspective of a preferred investor, common issuance is a great thing. It rebuilds the cushion of equity underneath the preferreds.

Even after what has been a challenging decade for Two Harbors, there is still a $1.4B cushion of common equity underneath the preferreds.

Forward earnings remain positive

Going forward, TWO's earnings look stable and positive. Consensus estimates are calling for $1.83 per share in 2024 and 2025 followed by $1.99 in 2026.

These analysts are not blind to the book value losses of the last decade. It is simply not feasible to anticipate forward anomalies.

Assuming capital markets and financial instruments operate properly, I think these estimates are spot on. TWO has a strong portfolio of MSRs and agency RMBS which are paired nicely with their debt.

Fundamentally both asset types benefit from current mortgage rates being substantially higher than the rates on existing loans.

Prepayment should be quite low as people don't want to pay off their 3% mortgage to move into a new house with a 7% mortgage.

As a result, TWO should be able to collect interest payments longer than initially underwritten, making these assets more valuable than what TWO paid for them.

Now that financial markets and interest rates are in a more stable position, TWO has started to regain a small amount of book value.

Based on the positioning of TWO's portfolio, forward earnings and book value growth, both look positive and they can remain positive continuously until the next black swan or anomalous capital markets event happens.

If nothing ever goes wrong, the common could be a great play as it is yielding and earning nearly 13%.

I tend to believe that something will go wrong. History teaches valuable lessons. These financial instruments might just be math, but it is humans trading them and humans do some wonky things.

Preferreds, for all the reasons discussed in this article, are sheltered against those moments where things go wrong and right now one does not take much of a haircut on yield for what I view as a big upgrade in safety and reliability.

At first glance, current yields on the TWO preferreds are not all that special:

TWO-A 8.56% current yield.

TWO-B 8.28% current yield.

TWO-C 7.52% current yield.

Such yields are appropriate for current market conditions, but I think the market is overlooking the floating rate feature of these preferreds. Each will eventually convert to a floating rate with fairly gigantic spreads over SOFR.

TWO-C is the first to convert, going floating on 1/27/25. That is just 6 months away at which point it will yield SOFR +26.161 basis points plus an additional 501.1 basis points.

That takes it to a variable yield against the current price of 11% starting in late January.

TWO-A and TWO-B are later bloomers converting in 2027, but they have even larger spreads over SOFR with adjustments of 566 and 535 basis points respectively.

In addition to the outsized dividend yields, I think there is potential for significant capital appreciation.

Upon converting to a floating rate, I think the yields will be strong enough for these to trade all the way up to $25 par.

Even if the market does not bring them to $25 naturally, I believe TWO will redeem them as they convert.

TWO has been repurchasing the preferreds in the open market. From the 1Q24 earnings release:

"Repurchased 485,609 shares of preferred stock,"

If they think it is worth repurchasing when it is only costing about 8%, TWO would certainly think they are worth redeeming when they are costing closer to 11%.

Clear language on conversion rates

Since the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) fiasco in which Penny Mac decided to not honor the floating rate of their preferreds, REIT investors have been a bit skeptical of these conversion features.

Fortunately, TWO spells out the feature very clearly in their latest 10-Q:

"On and after the fixed-to-floating rate conversion date, dividends will accumulate and be payable quarterly at a percentage of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference equal to a floating base rate plus the spread indicated with respect to each series of preferred stock. The original floating base rate applicable to each preferred series was a three-month USD-LIBOR, which ceased to be published on June 30, 2023. Under the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act, and the regulations promulgated thereunder, the replacement reference rate for a three-month USD-LIBOR is a three-month CME Term SOFR plus a tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161%. As a result, based on the terms of the LIBOR Act, the Company expects that the floating base rate with respect to each series of preferred stock, following the applicable conversion date, will be a three-month CME SOFR plus a tenor spread of 0.26161%."

Per their own language, TWO intends to properly pay the floating rate.

Summary of opportunity

Given the structural advantages of preferreds over common for mREITs, I believe the Two Harbors preferreds offer a much better opportunity than the common shares.

All three of the TWO preferreds are priced at a level I see as opportunistic. TWO-C has the near-term conversion which will get the bigger yield flowing sooner and is also the most likely to be redeemed at $25 first. TWO-A and TWO-B have the potential for larger capital gains as they are trading at larger discounts to par. One would merely have to wait longer to get those gains.

There could be a play in which one holds TWO-C until potential redemption and then can roll those proceeds into TWO-A or TWO-B. It is also possible that market prices of these would approach par well before the conversion date which could mean it would be better to buy the A or B now rather than the C.

In my opinion, any of the three would be a reasonable buy for a source of outsized dividend yield as well as some capital gains potential.