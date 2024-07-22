Morsa Images

Upwork Business

Upwork is the largest online marketplace where businesses and independent freelancers connect and collaborate remotely. Popular job categories on the platform include web developers, designers, writers, and accountants. About 70% of spending originates in the U.S. and this money is spent on freelancers in lower-cost areas. Employers benefit by having access to a global workforce that they can hire faster and for cheaper. Freelancers also benefit from having flexibility, and in many places abroad, they can earn competitive wages compared to their local markets.

Employers would post jobs on the platform, and freelancers would apply. Upwork makes money by charging both the employer and freelancer. For example, on a $100 project, the employer would pay $3 to $5 (3% to 5%) and deducts $10 or 10% from the freelancer’s wage (freelancer keeps $90). This equates to roughly a 13% to 15% take rate for Upwork.

Investment thesis

Upwork is benefiting from the secular growth of remote freelance work, a transition that’s still in its nascent phase. They have established a moat by locking in corporate employers as clients, a competitive advantage that’s not fully appreciated by the market.

The stock has the potential to increase from $11 today to a range of $70-$96 over the next decade. Even though this price target range may seem ambitious, to justify this valuation, Upwork simply needs to maintain its revenue growth of 10% and expand its margins from 19% to 35% over the next ten years. The margin target is realistic, given their 75% gross margins and high operating leverage.

Trading at only 10x EBITDA, this opportunity exists because the market is penalizing the stock’s valuation due to temporary economic swings and overblown fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will completely displace freelancers.

Upwork’s moat

The market isn’t recognizing the moat that Upwork has been slowly building up by signing on large corporations as clients.

In any double-sided marketplace, there’s one side that’s prioritized over the other. On Airbnb, it’s the hosts. On Tinder, it’s women. On Upwork, it’s the employers. Growth on the platform is constrained by the number of employers and job posting, so it’s imperative to lock down the big companies.

Enterprises serve as marquee clients that anchor the platform; just like how department stores serve as anchor tenants to a shopping mall. Big department stores attract shoppers, which then persuades smaller retailers to lease space in anticipation of the increased traffic. On Upwork, enterprise employers attract freelancers by posting higher-quality jobs, and by posting jobs more frequently. This in turn attracts smaller companies looking to hire qualified freelancers, which gets the flywheel spinning.

However, network effects don’t necessarily equate to a competitive advantage, as platforms can be used concurrently (think of toggling between Uber and Lyft). Freelancers are more likely to use multiple platforms, as they’re concerned with finding the best paying jobs.

Unlike Freelancers, enterprise customers are likely to stick to one platform as they face higher-switching costs.

Upwork freelancers become embedded within a company’s workflow, working besides internal staff and other freelancers on various projects.

Collaboration tools further entrench Upwork freelancers into an enterprise’s ecosystem. Upwork provides software that helps onboard, track, and evaluate freelancers.

Managing a large network of freelancers across multiple platforms, each with their own way of doing things, becomes an administrative burden. This incentivizes companies to stick to a one platform solution.

In some instances, enterprises even outsource entire projects to Upwork. Upwork then takes responsibility for sourcing freelancers and delivering the projects to clients.

The limited number of large companies and the sticky nature of their relationships make early success crucial. It’s a land grab, and Upwork has already secured a third of the S&P500 as well as other large corporations.

Competitors

The competitive landscape for hiring is large and highly fragmented.

Fiverr is Upwork’s main competitor in the online remote freelancer space. Their strategy differs from Upwork’s as they’re focused on creating a catalog of gigs.

On Upwork, freelancers search for jobs posted by employers, but on Fiverr it’s the other way around, with employers searching for services posted by freelancers.

These gigs on Fiverr are usually lower priced and aren’t repeat in nature, leading to higher churn rates, which require higher customer acquisition cost to drive sales. Fiverr spends about 45% of their revenue on sales and marketing, compared to 25% on Upwork.

The average annual spend of a client is about $300 on Fiverr, compared to $4,700 on Upwork. Further, Fiverr has almost double the take rate of 28% compared to Upwork at around 15%.

Both platforms are encroaching on each other’s turfs. Fiverr’s strategic imperative is to move upmarket into more complex jobs, while Upwork has created a Fiverr-style gigs product. Fiverr, though, faces structural challenges trying to move upmarket as their platform isn’t natively designed for enterprise workflows. They’ll also have to build out a sales team and offer more non-scalable customizable solutions to overcome Upwork’s first-mover advantage. Their high take rate will be pressured, as they move upmarket.

Upwork also competes against more niche platforms like 99Designs, which specializes in graphic design. These vertical platforms operate at a disadvantage though, as they face higher customer acquisition costs by not being able to cross-sell into other job categories.

Upwork also faces competition from more traditional staffing agencies like Robert Half and Manpower Group. These agencies mostly focus on helping companies hire full-time employees, charging a substantially higher take rate of 60-75%. However, they are less efficient, producing only $400 thousand in sales (gross service volume) per employee compared to $5 million per employee at Upwork. Traditional staffing agencies have a deep moat though, as employers trust them enough to outsource the hiring process to them.

Historical financials

Since 2016, the company has experienced revenue growth at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. This translates into revenue increasing from $164 million to $775 million.

During this scaling phase, Upwork has historically operated at break-even on an EBITDA basis. However, profits started to meaningfully inflect in the last two years.

From 2016 to 2021, margins were hovering between -1% and 4%. Margins broke out in 2023 to 11% as they cut brand marketing spend initiated during the pandemic. This trend is expected to continue, with margins projected at 19% this year.

Historically, the company experienced consistent 20% revenue growth. It even accelerated to a peak rate of 35% in 2021, when demand for remote work surged because of the pandemic. As Covid faded, the job market normalized back to more traditional in-person work. And combined with industry-wide tech layoffs, a sector that Upwork is overindexed to, growth decelerated to 11% last year and is projected to grow 13% this year.

Traditional staffing firms like Robert Half have seen their sales decline over the past two years due to a general slowdown in hiring. Upwork bucked the trend by increasing its take rate. The platform previously had a tiered fee structure, where freelancers fees decreased as they earned more. It started out at 20% for the first $500 they earned, then declined to 10% for marginal wages up to $10,000, and settled at 5% for amounts over that. In mid-2023, the platform changed the rate to a flat 10%.

While it’s tempting for a platform to increase its take rate to drive revenue, it risks driving freelancers away if the rate is too extractive. I think the new take rate is at a balanced level though given the oversupply of freelancers compared to jobs, and the rate is still low compared to their competitors. Without the increase in take rates, revenues would probably decline this year. There are signs that the macro is inflecting, though. In the last three quarters, their active client base has grown. Benefits from these additions come with a lag, as it takes some time for new employers to become familiar with the hiring process on Upwork.

Valuation

company filings

I estimate that the stock can be worth $70 to $96 over the next ten years. While these estimates seem ambitious compared to the current stock price of $11, the financial targets needed to justify this valuation are comparatively modest.

This year, the company is estimated to generate $800 million in revenues along with a 19% EBITDA margin. Over the next decade, if Upwork can increase revenues to $2 billion and reach a 35% EBITDA margin, it will translate into $700 million in EBITDA. This comes out to revenue growth of only 10% per year, which is half its historical growth rate of 20%. With 75% gross margins and high operating leverage, most of this revenue will drop to the bottom line and meaningfully contribute to achieving their EBITDA margin goal of 35%.

Capitalizing this $700 million in EBITDA at a 15x multiple, yields a gross equity value of $10.5 billion. Additionally, I estimate that the company can generate $3.5 in cumulative cash flow over this timeframe. Factoring in both the gross equity value and cumulative cash flow, the net equity value adds up to $14.2 billion.

Assuming the share count grows by 3.5% per year, the company’s shares outstanding will grow from 144 million to 203 million at the end of 10 years, a 29% dilution. At $14.2 billion in net equity value, divided by future diluted shares outstanding of 203 million equates to a future value of $70 per share, a 20% CAGR.

Alternatively, if the company spends its cumulative free cash flow on buybacks, I estimate the share count to fall 23% over the next decade, from 144 million to 111 million, yielding a future stock price of $96, a 24% CAGR.

Model Assumptions

Revenue

The company only has to realize a moderate CAGR of 10% over the next decade to reach revenues of $2 billion. This growth rate appears achievable given the increasing acceptance of remote work since the pandemic and the early stages of this adoption. This is apparent when considering that the gross annual payments made to freelancers on the platform are still only $4 billion.

Aside from secular forces, the company has internal levers to pull to drive growth. The company can increase its take rate, which is still low compared to direct competitors and other platforms. Their marketplace take rate has increased from 12% in 2016 to almost 15% in 2023. While I believe they are reaching the upper limits of their take rate, there’s still room for incremental improvements, which would be material to the bottom line.

The platform has ancillary options for growth through advertising and subscription revenues. Advertising revenues come from freelancers who pay to get noticed by potential employers. Upwork barely makes any money from ads, while many platform companies like Airbnb and Uber derive about a quarter of their revenues from ads.

Over 100,000 freelancers have subscribed to their Freelancer Plus offering, a $20 per month subscription that gives them AI tools and “connects.” These connects act as currency on the platform, that allows freelancers to bid to apply for jobs. This also serves to keep the marketplace in equilibrium, so employers won’t get overwhelmed with applications.

Margins

As for profitability, the company is on track to end the year with 19% EBITDA margins. But longer term, management is targeting margins of 35%. I think this is reasonable as Upwork has 75% gross margins, and along with scale, most of it will be converted to profits.

Valuation

Part of the returns will be attributed to multiple expansion. Upwork currently trades at only 10x EBITDA, but should rerate higher. Marketplace leaders in their categories command significantly higher valuations. Uber and Airbnb trade at around 20x. In my model, I’ve applied a 15x multiple to Upwork for conservatism, but there is a chance the stock can get full credit.

Taxes

Further, as a capital-light business that won’t be paying taxes for years ($260 million in NOL carry forwards), I estimate that they’ll generate around $3.5 billion in free cash flow over the next decade, worth multiples of the current enterprise value of $1.5 billion.

Stock buybacks

The company intends to buy back its stock with the cash generated, a strategy it has already begun implementing. While stock compensation will increase the share count by 3.5% annually, they can offset this dilution and further decrease the share count. Assuming the company repurchases its stock at prices that are 15% higher each year, they can counteract the dilutive effects of stock options and, on a net basis, further reduce their share count by 23% at the end of ten years. This results in their dilutive shares outstanding decreasing from 144 million today to 111 million in a decade.

Why does this opportunity exist

Upwork’s valuation is depressed for two reasons — growth has slowed down and there are fears that AI will eliminate freelance jobs.

Before the pandemic, the company was growing at a high rate of 20% plus annually. When the pandemic hit, demand for remote freelancers accelerated growth to 35%. That jolt sent the stock soaring from $15 to $60. As the environment normalized, growth moderated to the low-double digits, sending the stock down to $11 today.

Though growth may not be consistent year-to-year as the industry is cyclical, a long horizon of growth ahead remains. And based on the stock’s current valuation of 10x EBITDA and 2x revenues, the company doesn’t need to be a hyper grower to be a multi-bagger stock.

AI

The larger overhang on the stock is due to concerns around AI displacing freelancers. While there are categories of jobs that are vulnerable to disruption such as basic coding, writing, and translation, the platform is diversified, with over 10,000 skills across 125 job categories.

The market is penalizing Upwork based on a misconception called the "lump of labor fallacy." This is the false belief that the number of jobs in the economy is fixed. While innovation does eliminate some work, it also creates new types of jobs. Interestingly, the AI job category is the fast-growing cohort on Upwork, growing at a 70% rate. New jobs in the area include building chatbots and “prompt engineers.”

Upwork is taking a proactive approach to AI by partnering with OpenAI to become a trusted partner in helping companies hire pre-vetted and qualified AI talent. Additionally, the company made an AI acquisition to integrate AI tools into its platform to improve workflows and matchmaking.

Conclusion

Upwork is the leading platform that connects businesses and remote freelancers, a trend with years of growth ahead. They built a deep moat by locking in large corporations as clients, a strategic move that investors are overlooking.

The stock is undervalued as it went from a hyper grower during the pandemic to one with more normalized, but still healthy growth. Exacerbating concerns—inflated fears that AI will completely displace freelancers is exerting downward pressure on the stock.

However, even if they can maintain their current growth rate, which is half the rate it grew historically, the stock could increase from $11 today to $70 to $96 in ten years.