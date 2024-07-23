This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in utilities. It is also a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like The Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLU) and Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.
The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.
Base Metrics
I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield (“EY”), Sales Yield (“SY”), Free Cash Flow Yield (“FY”), Return on Equity (“ROE”), Gross Margin (“GM”). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales, and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the “something” is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).
I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.
Value and Quality Scores
I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for hardware in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in hardware companies.
The Value Score (“VS”) is defined as the average difference in % between two valuation ratios (EY, SY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh). FY is reported for consistency with other sector dashboards, but it is ignored in utilities’ score to avoid some inconsistencies. In the same way, the Quality Score (“QS”) is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).
The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the two valuation ratios are of equal importance.
Current data
The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.
|
VS
|
QS
|
EY
|
SY
|
FY
|
ROE
|
GM
|
EYh
|
SYh
|
FYh
|
ROEh
|
GMh
|
RetM
|
RetY
|
Gas
|
2.07
|
7.40
|
0.0582
|
0.4648
|
-0.0642
|
9.11
|
42.70
|
0.0477
|
0.5659
|
-0.0610
|
9.20
|
36.90
|
9.85%
|
0.56%
|
Water
|
-5.07
|
3.80
|
0.0406
|
0.1701
|
-0.0608
|
9.84
|
59.72
|
0.0357
|
0.2234
|
-0.0344
|
9.79
|
55.79
|
12.64%
|
-4.94%
|
Electricity and Multi
|
-2.20
|
9.43
|
0.0527
|
0.4349
|
-0.0780
|
10.62
|
43.26
|
0.0501
|
0.4810
|
-0.0560
|
9.77
|
39.29
|
4.87%
|
4.93%
Value and Quality chart
The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry. Higher is better.
Evolution since last month
The value score has slightly deteriorated across the sector, the most in water utilities.
Momentum
The next chart plots momentum scores based on median returns.
Interpretation
Based on my monthly S&P 500 dashboard, the utilities sector as a whole is close to its 11-year average in valuation metrics. Gas utilities are marginally undervalued, while water, electricity and multi-utilities are slightly overvalued. Quality is over the historical baseline in all subsectors.
Fast facts on FUTY
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF started investing operations on 10/21/2013 and tracks the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25/50 Index. The expense ratio is similar to the SPDR ETF XLU (0.08% vs. 0.09%).
The portfolio is quite concentrated: the top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with fundamental ratios, represent 53.7% of asset value. The four heaviest positions weigh between 5% and 13% individually and 32.5% in aggregate.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight%
|
EPS growth %TTM
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
Yield%
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
12.74
|
9.21
|
19.62
|
21.13
|
2.86
|
The Southern Co.
|
7.42
|
25.10
|
21.05
|
20.23
|
3.54
|
Duke Energy Corp.
|
6.78
|
26.81
|
25.87
|
17.90
|
3.91
|
Constellation Energy Corp.
|
5.53
|
1545.21
|
25.27
|
24.57
|
0.74
|
Sempra
|
4.21
|
16.49
|
17.17
|
16.20
|
3.20
|
American Electric Power Co., Inc.
|
4.05
|
39.43
|
17.32
|
16.57
|
3.78
|
Dominion Energy, Inc.
|
3.60
|
33.80
|
27.07
|
18.50
|
5.19
|
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
|
3.22
|
-22.07
|
20.64
|
20.33
|
3.22
|
PG&E Corp.
|
3.10
|
24.32
|
16.00
|
13.26
|
0.22
|
Exelon Corp.
|
3.03
|
2.67
|
15.56
|
14.81
|
4.21
Ratios: Portfolio123.
FUTY is shortly behind XLU in total return since inception. Nevertheless, the gaps in annualized return, maximum drawdown and volatility are insignificant, as reported in the next table. The two funds have the same risk-adjusted performance measured by Sharpe ratio.
|
Total Return
|
Annual. Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
FUTY
|
152.42%
|
9.01%
|
-36.44%
|
0.55
|
14.80%
|
XLU
|
156.29%
|
9.17%
|
-36.07%
|
0.55
|
15.03%
Aggregate valuation ratios and growth rates are also very close:
|
FUTY
|
XLU
|
Price/earnings
|
19.81
|
18.89
|
Price/book
|
2.09
|
2.06
|
Price/sales
|
2.53
|
2.47
|
Price/cash flow
|
8.65
|
8.4
|
Earnings growth
|
14.31%
|
14.67%
|
Sales growth
|
3.13%
|
2.63%
|
Cash flow growth
|
23.21%
|
25.01%
Source: Fidelity.
FUTY provides a capital-weighted exposure to utilities for a cheap fee. It has more holdings than XLU (currently 68 vs. 33), but performance, valuation, and growth metrics are almost on par. These two funds are equivalents for long-term investors. Nonetheless, XLU is more appropriate for trading strategies, thanks to much higher trading volumes. Both funds have a high exposure to the top holding NextEra Energy. Investors looking for a more balanced portfolio may prefer Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU).
Dashboard List
I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a gas utilities company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0582 (or price/earnings below 17.18) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to our subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent to subscribers a few weeks ago, based on data available at this time.
|
NRG Energy, Inc.
|
Black Hills Corp.
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
Unitil Corp.
|
PG&E Corp.
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
|
Exelon Corp.
|
Entergy Corp.
|
California Water Service Group
It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns in the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.
