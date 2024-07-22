Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.64K Followers

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Orlando - IR, ADDO Investor Relations
Mike Olosky - President & CEO
Brian Magstadt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities
Tim Wojs - Baird
Kurt Yinger - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Simpson Manufacturing Company’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

[Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kim Orlando with ADDO Investor Relations. Thank you, Kim. You may begin.

Kim Orlando

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Simpson Manufacturing Company's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Any statements made on this call that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on certain estimates and expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual future results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We encourage you to read the risks described in the company's public filings and reports, which are available on the SEC’s or the company's corporate website. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or publicly revise any of the forward-looking statements that we make here today, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

On this call, we will also refer to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, which is reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure of net income in the company's earnings press release. Please note that the earnings press release was issued today at approximately 4:15 pm Eastern Time. The earnings press release is available

Recommended For You

About SSD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSD

Trending Analysis

Trending News