Tech Sector's Historical EPS And Revenue Growth Heading Into Q2 '24 Earnings

Summary

  • The tech sector is expected – as of last Friday, July 19 ’24 – to grow EPS +18.8% for full-year ’24, while Q2 ’24 expected tech sector EPS growth is currently expected at +17.2%, up from +16.9% as of June 30 ’24.
  • Q2 ’24 tech sector revenue growth is now expected at +9.7%, which is up from an expected +6.7% revenue growth as of June 30 ’24.
  • That’s a bigger revision than you might think, with only 5 of the 65 companies in the tech sector having reported Q2 ’24 earnings as of July 19, ’24.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Looking at the above table, the tech sector is expected – as of last Friday, July 19 ’24 – to grow EPS +18.8% for full-year ’24, while Q2 ’24 expected tech sector EPS growth is currently expected at +17.2%, up from +16.9% as of June 30 ’24.

