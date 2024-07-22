Anglo American Platinum Limited (ANGPY) H1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCPK:ANGPY) H1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Miller - Chief executive officer
Sayurie Naidoo - Chief Financial Officer
Norman Mbazima - Chairman of Board
Benny Oeyen - Executive Head of Market and Product Development, PGMs
Hilton Ingram - Executive Head of Marketing, PGMS
Theto Maake - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Leroy Mnguni - HSBC
Chris Nicholson - RMB Morgan Stanley
Arnold Van Graan - Nedbank
Steve Friedman - UBS
Adrian Hammond - SBG Securities
Ephrem Ravi - Citi
Richard Hatch - Berenberg

Theto Maake

Good morning, once again ladies and gentlemen. I’m Theto Maake, Head of Investor Relations for Anglo American Platinum. Thank you for taking the time to join us today for our 2024 Interim Results both in person and online, for those in person, welcome back to our offices.

I would like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement that and would appreciate if you could ready this in full in your own time. We have also allocated time for Q&As at the end, at the end of the presentation.

So I am going to hand over to our Chairman, Norman Mbazima who is actually Chairman of our Board as well as of there of the newly constituted independent Board for some brief opening remarks before Craig and Sayurie.

Norman, over to you.

Norman Mbazima

Thank you, Theto. Good morning and welcome to the presentation of our 2024 interim results. Before I do that, let me start by acknowledging my fellow board members, both in the room and online. I was with Steve Phiri a little bit earlier. He's in here somewhere. In the room, we also have members of the Platinum Management Committee, most of those who are seated in front here.

