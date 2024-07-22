ClearBridge International Value Strategy Q2 2024 Commentary

Prae_Studio/iStock via Getty Images

By Sean Bogda, CFA, Grace Su, & Jean Yu, CFA, PhD

Politics Prompts Volatility in International Markets Market Overview

International markets were largely flat in the second quarter due to concerns over an increase in political uncertainty from a record number of elections and weak growth across the global economy. Value stocks performed relatively well during the quarter, seeing advances in the first half, but gave up gains in June in a broad market pullback that weighed on nearly every market sector except information technology ('IT'). Nevertheless, value stocks still outperformed both growth stocks and the broader market, with the MSCI EAFE Value Index returning 0.01% versus the -0.42 return of the MSCI EAFE Index and the -0.75% of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (Exhibit 1).

Emerging markets were the best-performing region, as demand for AI spurred strong performance in Taiwan, where there are many companies in the AI value chain. China, which has struggled with weaker domestic consumption and issues in its real estate market, also saw positive performance due to a pickup in export data. Rounding out performance in the emerging markets category was India, whose market rebounded from its post-election selloff due to strong domestic investor support. Japan, the best-performing market in the first quarter, delivered the weakest regional performance as investors took pause after a strong run-up and a weakening of the yen.

Exhibit 1: MSCI Growth vs. Value Performance

Data as of June 30, 2024. Source: FactSet.

International investors faced an onslaught of political elections during the quarter. In the U.K., Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a new national election several months earlier than expected, resulting in a widely anticipated landslide victory for the opposition Labour party - the most meaningful power shift in over a decade. European markets also saw increased volatility due to the surprise gains by far-right parties in European parliamentary elections, leading to further uncertainty about the future of fiscal and policy agendas in France after President Macron called for snap elections in July, which ended with no clear winner. Mexican equities and the peso retreated meaningfully after incoming president Claudia Sheinbaum's Morena party made substantial electoral gains, raising concerns over potential judicial reforms that would allow for easier constitutional changes. Opposition parties also won victories in Korean and Indian elections, causing concerns over the impact that new alliances and deals may have on government policies.

Quarterly Performance

Amid this turmoil, the ClearBridge International Value Strategy modestly lagged its benchmark in the second quarter as headwinds to our financials holdings and a less optimistic outlook for industrials overcame strong performance by our holdings in the materials sector.

Stock selection in the financials sector was the largest detractor from relative performance, with European banks hurt by higher risk premiums and bond spreads. Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), a top-performing holding in the first quarter, saw a pullback as its planned acquisition of Spanish peer Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) transformed into a takeover bid, spurring investor concerns over a potentially prolonged takeover or an engorged premium to complete it.

The prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates, fatigued consumer spending and global economic weakness also weighed on several of our industrials holdings during the quarter. Hurt by supply chain issues across the entire aerospace sector, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) downwardly revised its full-year estimate for commercial aircraft deliveries. High chemical inventories continued to weigh on overall global demand as well as German chemical distributor Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF). Despite these headwinds, we maintain conviction in these stocks due to their strong longer-term catalysts; Airbus maintains a strong order book, which should drive future earnings growth as supply chain disruptions subside, and Brenntag is moving toward separating its commodities and specialty chemicals businesses, which we believe should help to unlock greater shareholder value.

"We remain constructive on the ongoing reforms in Japan and used the pullback in the quarter to add to our Japanese weighting."

Stock selection in the materials sector continued to be a strong contributor, primarily driven by our investment in U.K.-based, global mining company Anglo American. The company, with business interests including iron ore, copper and fertilizers, received a takeover offer from mining conglomerate and direct competitor BHP Group (BHP) in April, boosting its share price. However, Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF) board decided to reject the offer, instead proposing its own plan to enhance the value of the company through internal initiatives, including a restructuring plan to cut costs and strategically refocus its priorities toward its key assets in copper and premium iron ore. We are encouraged by these initiatives and believe that the demand for raw materials - particularly copper - to support the long-term trends of AI-related data center buildouts, the global energy transition and electrification, will only increase over the coming years.

From a regional standpoint, stock selection in Europe Ex U.K. weighed on performance due to the increases in political uncertainty and concerns that growing nationalistic movements within these countries could ultimately weaken the eurozone overall. Additionally, construction slowdowns in the U.K. and Europe placed several of our holdings in these regions under additional pressure.

Conversely, stock selection in Japan was a positive contributor for the quarter, driven primarily by electronic conglomerate Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), which continues to benefit from the demand and buildout of data centers and upgrading of global electrical grids. After of a decade of meaningful restructuring, Hitachi has now become a model for value creation in Japan, which in turn motivates its management team to find further avenues for growth and returns. Overall, we remain constructive on the ongoing reforms in Japan and used the pullback in the quarter to add to our Japanese weighting. In addition, we see management teams more willing to engage with investors to improve governance practices and ultimately include shareholders in their capital allocation decisions.

Portfolio Positioning

We added a new position in Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSF), a Japanese information and communication technology company in the IT sector. The company is benefiting from a broad push to further digitize the Japanese economy, and we feel that the market is underestimating the impact of this long-term driver toward greater efficiency in Japan's corporate and government sectors. Additionally, we see the company's internal initiatives to improve its less profitable business lines and greater emphasis on shareholder buybacks as further tailwinds that should improve the Fujitsu's overall profitability.

We also added Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SMEGF), a German energy technology company in the industrials sector, which manufactures a wide range of products, such as transformers, wind turbines and electrical equipment, and provides crucial services that facilitate the global energy transition. We believe that the growing need to upgrade long-neglected energy grids globally will prove a long-term tailwind to the company.

We exited our position in Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF), a British multinational banking and financial services company. Given its significant operations and assets within Asia, the ongoing challenges in the Chinese economy have proven difficult to navigate and have weighed on the company's results. Ultimately, we elected to sell the position in favor of funding a new position in Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), which we feel is a higher-quality franchise, and which has emerged from a low-interest-rate environment, a middling macroeconomic backdrop and Brexit to deliver higher normalized returns and a double-digit shareholder yield.

Outlook

We believe many of the market's initial reactions surrounding the recent increase in political and economic uncertainty have been exaggerated. We view these emotional selloffs as potential opportunities to pick up quality compounders that have been punished indiscriminately. As a result, we are seeing many interesting ideas in regions like Europe and the U.K. Of course, we are not yet in the clear as the months leading up to the U.S. elections will undoubtedly see increased volatility. But broader U.S. trends remain healthy as the economy normalizes from a period of elevated growth.

Inflation readings retreated globally in the second quarter, setting up for a synchronized developed markets easing cycle, despite a structurally higher inflation outlook compared to the last cycle. Better financial conditions could lead to a broadening of outperformance from mega caps and high quality to some of our smaller cap and cyclical holdings that have been for the most part ignored by the market. Although timing remains uncertain, a potential moderation of dollar strength as the Fed begins to cut rates would also be a positive for international equities. Given the historically weak yen-dollar exchange rate, we are considering a potential shift in our Japan positioning to be more domestically focused.

Regarding the relentless demand for AI beneficiaries, we find it difficult to justify their valuations but recognize the potential secular disruption and significant investment cycle in the coming years. Different from prior technology cycles such as Y2K, mobile or cloud computing though, generative AI has stretched the demands of the physical world in areas like power, which is driving a massive capex cycle in energy generation and transmission as well as their related commodities. This allows us a much broader opportunity set across the industrials, utilities and commodities sectors to find companies leveraged to the AI capital cycle that still trade at reasonable valuations.

Portfolio Highlights

The ClearBridge International Value Strategy underperformed its MSCI EAFE benchmark during the second quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the 11 sectors in which it was invested. The materials and health care sectors were the main contributors, while the consumer discretionary and industrials sectors were the main detractors.

On a relative basis, overall stock selection weighed on performance. Specifically, stock selection in the financials and industrials sectors negatively impacted returns. Conversely, stock selection in materials and consumer discretionary sectors, as well as the Strategy's cash position, benefited relative performance.

On a regional basis, stock selection in Europe Ex U.K., an overweight to emerging markets and underweight to Asia Ex Japan weighed on performance. Conversely, stock selection in and an underweight allocation to Japan benefited performance.

On an individual stock basis, Hitachi, Anglo American, AstraZeneca (AZN), Shell (SHEL) and BAWAG (OTCPK:BWAGF) were the leading contributors to absolute returns during the quarter. The largest detractors were Airbus, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, CNH Industrial (CNH), Brenntag and Daito Trust (OTCPK:DIFTY).

During the quarter, in addition to the transactions mentioned above, the Strategy initiated a new position in UCB (OTCPK:UCBJF) in the health care sector. The Strategy exited positions in BioNTech (BNTX) in the health care sector.

Sean Bogda, CFA, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Grace Su, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

Jean Yu, CFA, PhD, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager

