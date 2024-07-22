Evolution AB: The Odds Look Solid For This Beaten-Up Gaming Operator

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Evolution AB is a Swedish B2B provider of live online casino games with a €22 billion market cap, trading on the Nasdaq in the US and in Europe.
  • Despite trading at 17.8x forward earnings, the company's high-quality business model and growth justify a valuation of 20-25x earnings in our view.
  • The company runs the business with near 70% EBITDA margins, has dominant market share, and strong revenue and EPS growth.
  • We target potential upside to $150+ in 2–3 years, with risks to $75 in our bear case.
  • The stock's recent decline appears a buying opportunity.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Compounders. Learn More »

Creative background, online casino, in a man"s hand a smartphone with playing cards, roulette and chips, black-gold background. Internet gambling concept. Copy space

MARHARYTA MARKO

Summary

Evolution AB (OTCPK:EVVTY) is a Swedish-based B2B provider of fully integrated live online casino games to licensed gaming operators. The company has a €22 billion market cap and is plenty liquid for US buyers (as EVVTY is Nasdaq

Thanks for reading!  We look for high quality stocks trading at attractive valuations in our Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. Our focus is high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There we provide in depth research, with 2-4 new, high quality ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 15% annual returns, putting me well within the top 5% of bloggers (TipRanks).  Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!

This article was written by

Thomas Lott profile picture
Thomas Lott
12.83K Followers

Thomas Lott started as a portfolio manager at a hedge fund in 2003 and has worked as a financial professional for over 30 years. Thomas espouses Graham and Dodd/Buffett style investing, always on the lookout for high-quality equities at attractive valuations. He is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Thomas leads the investing group Cash Flow Compounders where, along with NJ Value Investor, he aim to find the best companies in the world that are trading at attractive valuations. Features of Learn more include: their exclusive portfolio of compounders, 2-4 in-depth new ideas a month, live chat, and direct access for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVVTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EVVTY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EVVTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EVVTY
--
EVGGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News