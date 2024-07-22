The Good Brigade

Investment overview

I give a hold rating for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), as the valuation is not attractive enough to warrant a buy. That said, I am positive on how the business will benefit from the current macro environment where high mortgage rates continue to put a lid on existing home inventory, which drives demand for new homes.

Business description

DHI is in the business of constructing and selling single-family homes for the US population, in particular for entry-level and move-up markets. In terms of regional focus, the biggest mix as of 3Q24 comes from South Central (25% of total closings), Southeast (28% of total closings), and East (20% of closing units).

3Q24 earnings (announced on 18 July 2024)

DHI reported 3Q24 revenue of $9.96 billion, gross profit of $2.67 billion, adj EBITDA of $1.83 billion, and operating EPS of $4.10. Other operating metrics continue to be positive. The number of orders grew 1% in 3Q24, closings grew 5%, and the average delivery price grew 1%. The conversion ratio also remained high, at 135% vs. 119% in 3Q23. Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly, as management repurchased 3 million shares of common stock for $441 million during the quarter.

Very solid execution and growth outlook

I have stated my bullish views for US home builders given the prevailing US macro conditions, as written in my post for Century Communities and Smith Douglas Home. I urge readers to check them out for my views on the macro conditions. At a high level, high interest rates drive up mortgage rates, which reduce existing home inventories as homeowners don’t want to refinance at a higher mortgage rate, and this drives demand for homes towards home builders. Bringing the focus back to DHI, I expect DHI to benefit from this macro situation as well, and indeed, during the recent 3Q24 earnings call, management characterized demand as solid, with traffic improving late in the quarter and into July.

Fred

Although there has been an improving trend in the number of existing homes in the market (which is a negative for DHI since there is more supply of homes), I don’t think this has a very big impact on DHI at the moment since DHI focuses on lower price points, which plays well into the current environment where homes are getting a lot less affordable. Management execution here is also on point, as they pivoted quickly to offer more rate buydowns and quick move-in options, which allowed DHI to compete effectively. To give a sense of things, 77% of buyers that utilize DHI’s mortgage company got a permanent rate buydown, an increase from 2Q24.

In addition, while the Fed has become more confident in cutting rates in the coming months, I don’t think it is going to significantly impact near-term demand as rates are unlikely to get cut aggressively. The current expectation is for 1 to 2 cuts, which is about 50 bps. After the two cuts, mortgage rates should still continue to trend at a high 6+%, which is still expensive compared to where things were pre-Covid. It is still not good enough to drive more homeowners to sell their homes, as the majority have mortgage rates below 4%. As such, I expect DHI to continue leveraging its capacity to provide incentives to attract demand.

Margins outlook balance between positives and negatives

DHI EBITDA margin continues to trend upwards to 18.4% from 16.4% in 1Q24, and I am expecting margins to sustain at this level for the near term as (1) demand remains solid, (2) improving supply chain and labor availability, and (3) easing of raw material pricing. I think (1) is self-explanatory, as more volumes lead to more fixed-cost leverage, which drives demand. For (2), the metric to track is cycle times, and this metric has improved sequentially and is now below the historical average. (3) The easing of lumber prices has worked in favor of DHI, where its stick and brick costs were down 1% sequentially on a per-square-foot basis. One additional thing to note is that a rate cut could be positive for DHI, as it eases the burden for DHI to heavily subsidize incentives, which means better EBIT margins.

On the other hand, the negative impact on margins will likely come from the product mix, as home sizes have declined by 2% vs. 3Q23 (though they are flat vs. 2Q24), attached units have seen an increase, and DHI has been vocal about keeping their price point low. Hence, I am not assuming margins will improve further from here, as the negatives are very likely to balance out the positives.

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for DHI is $184.

Revenue should continue growing in a similar trend as FY23, in mid-single-digits, as I expect the current macro conditions to persist for the rest of FY24 and FY25.

EBITDA margin is unlikely to see further upsides from here as DHI continues to invest in incentives and sees a negative product mix. That said, if the positives that I have mentioned above, like a better supply chain and commodity prices, turned out to be better than expected, margins could go up higher.

Unfortunately, while I am bullish on the business, the market seems to have already priced in the near-term positives. DHI currently trades at 9x forward EBITDA, which is at the upper end of its trading range (+1 standard deviation). Although I am confident multiples can sustain at this level for the next few quarters, the upside is not attractive enough to warrant a buy.

Risk

Demand correlates really well with mortgage rates, as can be seen from how traffic moved in line with mortgage rates (management talked about this in the call). My current view is that rates will be cut gradually. However, if the Fed takes an aggressive stance on this, mortgage rates could come down a lot quicker than expected, and this will impact DHI demand.

Conclusion

I give a hold rating for DHI because of the unattractive valuation. The stock trades near the upper end of its historical range, reflecting that the market has already priced-in near-term positives. That said, I do recognize the strong demand outlook driven by high mortgage rates and solid execution, and I am willing to adjust my recommendation when the valuation gets cheaper.