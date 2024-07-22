Analog Devices: Stock Price At Record Highs

Jul. 22, 2024 10:00 PM ETAnalog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stock
Ensemble Capital Management profile picture
Ensemble Capital Management
3 Followers

Summary

  • We initiated a position in Analog Devices (ADI) in May 2023 and then further increased our position in September 2023 as our conviction grew.
  • Semiconductor stocks often sell off in anticipation of a slowdown or decline in revenue and rise in anticipation of a bottom and future improvement.
  • With inventory for their products depleting at their customers and distributors and end demand resilient, ADI stock price has seen new record highs in anticipation of a resumption in revenue growth rates and profitability.

Analog Devices headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

We initiated a position in Analog Devices in May 2023 and then further increased our position in September 2023 as our conviction grew.

Since May 2023, the

This article was written by

Ensemble Capital Management profile picture
Ensemble Capital Management
3 Followers
Ensemble capital management is an investment management firm whose interests align with yours. We offer customized portfolio management services, fee-only objective advice and unparalleled client service.

Recommended For You

About ADI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News