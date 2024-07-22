Anne Czichos

Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) surged last week after the company reported solid Q2 earnings. I last covered M&T in September of last year. I was cautious on shares relative to regional banks, given ongoing deposit pressure it was seeing. Since then, shares have outperformed the S&P and rallied in keeping with regional banks (KRE) more broadly, making that sell recommendation too harsh. In particular, recent credit trends are encouraging, though shares do appear fairly valued after their rally.

In the company’s second quarter, M&T earned $3.79, blowing past consensus by $0.28 with revenue of $2.3 billion also slightly ahead of estimates. Earnings rose by $0.70 sequentially. The company saw meaningful improvement in credit quality, which should help to allay some concerns about its level of reserves. At the same time, we are likely passing the peak of its funding cost, which can help to protect interest income. Stronger markets helped noninterest income rise by 1% to $584 million, while expenses rose by just 0.5%

Stable deposits are a prerequisite for me when investing in the banking sector, given deposits are the lifeblood of a bank’s finances. As such, we will first look at interest trends. M&T’s net interest income (NII) rose by $39 million to $1.73 billion. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) increased by 7bps sequentially to 3.59%, though lower than the 3.91% last year. There was a 6bp benefit of fixed asset reinvestment, which could continue in coming quarters.

NIM came in better than I expected, in part because MTB enjoyed a 5bp windfall from favorable credit outcomes. When a loan goes sufficiently delinquent, a bank stops accruing interest. However, when it receives an unexpected payment on that loan, it first goes to the unpaid principal and then if there are funds left over, they are added to NII. Because of surprise repayments that I will discuss below, MTB enjoyed a 5bp benefit to NIM. I view this as a one-time windfall, with run rate NIM closer to 3.54%.

Digger deeper, let’s look first at deposits. MTB has $163.5 billion in deposits, down $600 million from last quarter and up about 1.7% from last year. Overall, MTB’s deposit performance has been in the middle of the pack, not particularly strong, but also not troublingly weak. I view Q2 results in keeping with this trend. Based on deposit pricing and mix shifts, it appears some of this deposit decline was intentional.

Deposit costs were flat at 2.06%. This came even as noninterest-bearing deposits (NIB) declined by $900 million. That is because brokered deposits, which are the most expensive, were also down by $1.2 billion. Consumer deposits rose at a healthy pace. The ongoing decline in NIB is disappointing, though the pace is slowing modestly. Whereas some banks appear to be near a bottom, MTB is likely several quarters away. Still, the ability to build deposits organically and avoid brokered deposits is favorable. With the Federal Reserve poised to reduce rates beginning in September, in my view, I expect deposits costs to decline slowly.

Whereas many banks are struggling with loan growth, M&T is faring well here with $800 million in loan growth. Even more importantly, mix shift is improving, with growth focused in business loans. By contrast, commercial real estate (CRE) was down $1.2 billion sequentially and represents just 23.4% of total loans now. CRE has the most potential credit risk in my view, making this shift encouraging.

Finally, like many banks, M&T has been weighed down by its fixed income securities portfolio. However, with liquidity stabilizing, it is now resuming portfolio growth, taking advantage of higher yields. It carries $29.7 billion of investment securities, up $1.1 billion from Q1. Given reinvestments, it has a 3.61% yield, up from 3.3% last quarter. With a 3.7-year average duration, we will continue to see this portfolio yield rise gradually. The portfolio has a $1.5 billion pre-tax loss, which should steadily decline as bonds mature and pull to par.

Overall, M&T reported a fairly clean net interest income quarter. Ongoing loan growth and some modest NIM accretion should help to power sequential gains. The shares’ positive reaction is more tied to credit trends, in my view. M&T took 0.41% net charge-offs, which was similar to last quarter. However, it now has just $2.0 billion of nonaccrual loans.

As you can see below, nonaccruals declined by $300 million from Q1 and $400 million from last year. This is a particularly strong performance given we are generally seeing delinquencies rise across the industry. M&T’s workout and collections teams are doing a very good job of getting recoveries and bringing loans back onto an accruing status. This decline was primarily aided by favorable resolution of CRE loans, including some payoffs. As noted earlier, MTB not only recovered principal, but also outstanding interest owed.

This is an especially encouraging trend for MTB, which has a history of solid underwriting but reserves that seem low. During Q2, it took $150 million in provisions for credit loss, below $200 million last quarter, as it shifts away from CRE. That leaves it with just $2.2 billion of allowances, or 1.1x coverage of nonaccruals, well below the 2+x coverage I like to see.

Now, M&T’s portfolio tends to be largely secured vs unsecured, which tends to support higher recoveries and reduce allowance needs. Still, last quarter with sub 1x coverage, it was concerning M&T would need more reserves. With a very modest reserve build and a decline in nonaccruals, M&T is working through this.

Now, whereas other banks I cover like KeyCorp (KEY) seem to have buffer reserves for a potential downturn, M&T reserves are lighter. If we see a recession, I would expect M&T to build reserves more aggressively than peers. However, a recession is not my base case, and in a slow growth environment, it appears MTB can continue to reserve $150-200 million a quarter. Closely tracking loan delinquency results at M&T is critical, and a rebound higher would make me more cautious on shares. I view credit, not rates, as the primary risk.

M&T is also well capitalized with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 11.4%, helping to compensate for lower reserves. Given its unrealized loss on securities, I expect it to retain capital at least at this level. That still provides scope for $400 million of H2 buybacks and a secure 3.27% dividend yield.

M&T’s outlook for this year appears broadly credible to me. Given a normalized 3.54% NIM, it should get toward 3.60% by year-end as fixed securities reinvest. Given declining nonperforming assets, net charge-offs should stay stable at this 0.4% area, but that item remains the one to be most focused on.

In this environment, M&T has about $15-15.50 in earnings power, giving shares just about a 11x multiple. That is similar to peers like Fifth Third (FITB) and a little expensive to KEY. While the improving deposit mix is favorable, I am slightly cautious about whether declining delinquencies can persist. As such, I struggle to see the scope for further multiple expansion, absent a reacceleration of economic growth. At 11x, shares appear fairly valued vs regional banking shares, and I view M&T Bank as a hold.