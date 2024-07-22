The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)
We'd like to discuss our position in Illumina. Despite its poor stock performance over the past two years, we believe it's an important competitively advantaged company and has become very undervalued for two reasons.
First, its acquisition of GRAIL - the first multi-cancer early detection screening technology, one that has required huge amounts of investment and meaningfully diluted earnings while coming under fire from regulators for being anti-competitive.
Second, a slowdown in its core genetic sequencing business due a slowdown after the COVID pandemic subsided, tighter capital markets for customers during 2022 and 2023, exacerbated by an important product cycle transition that ultimately improves its competitive positioning and business outlook.
Illumina is the leader in genomic sequencing, with 80-90% of all sequencing volumes globally performed on its instruments. Its innovations across biology, chemistry, optics, and computation has helped drive down the cost of sequencing an entire human genome from over $100,000 in 2009 to just $600 in 2021 with its NovaSeq 6000 high throughput instrument. Despite the 99% reduction in cost, Illumina's revenue increased from $666 million to $4.5 billion because applications and volumes of gene sequencing exploded higher, enabled by greater affordability.
As the cost of sequencing comes down, it makes new research and clinical applications more affordable to develop and adopt. As a result, the volumes of genes sequenced tends to increase even faster across not just humans, but all organisms of interest, including food and pathogens.
Thus far, our best estimate is that fewer than 10 million human genomes have been sequenced cumulatively. But as prices come down to just a couple hundred dollars with the adoption of the newest NovaSeq X+ instrument launched in 2023, it makes it feasible to create and adopt applications that will leverage an even lower cost of $200 per genome to potentially drive tens of millions of genomes annually.
AI is an important complimentary technology towards driving sequencing applications because it can automate sifting through billions of bits of DNA, RNA, and protein data to extract clinically useful information around people's health while accelerating new discoveries. Years or even decades of human labor can be automated by AI into weeks or months, while its scale will enable new types of discoveries beyond past human capabilities.
It is why Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia (NVDA) has repeatedly said that he believes digital biology is the area where the next amazing revolution is going to come from, enabled by AI. Illumina's sequencing instruments are the gateway between the chemical/biological world and the digital computing where information can create useful discoveries, tests, and therapies.
One application is the multi-cancer early detection screening (or MCED) that GRAIL has developed and is commercializing. Currently there are only standardized tests for five types of cancer - breast, prostate, colon, cervical and lung. However, about 80% of cancer deaths occur from cancers without recommended screening and cancers are the second largest killer after cardiovascular disease. Catching cancer early, before symptoms are present is a key factor in driving up survival rates. GRAIL brought together Illumina's tools for genomic sequencing and AI to create a test that could detect 50 different types of cancers from a single blood draw across a market that could be as large as hundreds of millions of adults globally. The large market, commercial viability, and ability to accelerate this huge sequencing application's time to market were the rationale for Illumina's acquisition of the company in 2021.
However, regulators came out against the deal because of the advantage Illumina brings to GRAIL's MCED testing application disadvantages other potential GRAIL competitors since everyone needs to use Illumina's sequencing instruments and reagents to power the application. Illumina's de facto monopoly on sequencing technology had regulators worried in the EU and in the US.
Also, by requiring over $600 million of investment per year since the acquisition, GRAIL also had Illumina's traditional investor base upset at the hole it created in Illumina's earnings especially as Illumina's core business suffered a slowdown.
That slowdown was the result of multiple factors that hit simultaneously - a post COVID pandemic reduction in demand for disease surveillance across governments and research labs around the world, a capital markets contraction that led to lower investment in the biopharma industry reducing demand, and a significant product cycle disruption as Illumina introduced its newest higher end instrument, the NovaSeq X/X+ which uses all new consumables vs the instrument it replaces, the NovaSeq 6000. The 60% reduction in cost per sequence the NovaSeq X+ brings vs the NovaSeq 6000 also disrupts current revenue ahead of the volumes increases it will drive in the longer term.
The combination of these issues have driven down the price of Illumina stock to a level we believe offers a very compelling valuation, while our research points to Illumina's competitive position and relevance only strengthening.
We believe the stock is set up to be a compelling investment from current levels. The new CEO Jacob Thaysen committed to divesting GRAIL, which was effectuated on June 24th, so that it will no longer be a drag on Illumina's GAAP earnings. Second, Thaysen was mandated with improving profits at Illumina, which had operating margins at 30% as recently as 2019 compared to its most recent report of an adjusted 21% (excluding GRAIL). And third, there is evidence that the pressure on revenue from the product cycle transition to the new NovaSeq X will start to abate as inventory adjustments and volumes start to provide a tailwind to consumables revenue growth driven by clinical applications.
