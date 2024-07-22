Illumina: Strengthening Competitive Position, Relevance And A Very Compelling Valuation

Ensemble Capital Management profile picture
Ensemble Capital Management
3 Followers

Summary

  • Despite Illumina's poor stock performance over the past two years, we believe it's an important competitively advantaged company and has become very undervalued.
  • Illumina's sequencing instruments are the gateway between the chemical/biological world and the digital computing where information can create useful discoveries, tests, and therapies.
  • A combination of issues have driven down the price of Illumina stock to a level we believe offers a very compelling valuation, while our research points to Illumina's competitive position and relevance only strengthening.

Illumina headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

We'd like to discuss our position in Illumina. Despite its poor stock performance over the past two years, we believe it's an important competitively advantaged company and has

This article was written by

Ensemble Capital Management profile picture
Ensemble Capital Management
3 Followers
Ensemble capital management is an investment management firm whose interests align with yours. We offer customized portfolio management services, fee-only objective advice and unparalleled client service.

Recommended For You

About ILMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ILMN
--
ILMNV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News