Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV), a firm, which through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide, has reported earnings results on the 19th of July 2024, missing both top- and bottomline estimates. As a result, the company’s share price fell significantly, further worsening the price decline, which started late May this year.

Data by YCharts

Assess, whether the observed price decline is justified. To conclude our writing, we will take a look at the firm’s valuation, mainly by focusing on a set of traditional price multiples, and discuss, if it is worth buying the firm’s stock at this price level or not.

Earnings results

In the past quarter, ALV has missed both top- and bottom-line analyst estimates. Net sales have fallen by 1.1% year-over-year to $2.61 billion, which is roughly $130 million below analyst estimates. Adjusted EPS has declined by 3%, compared to the prior year, reaching $1.87, which is $0.34 below analyst expectations.

Results (ALV)

On the positive side, we have to highlight that the firm’s operating income, along with its operating margin, has improved due to the successful implementation of cost reduction measures.

Let us take not a closer look at these results to identifier the main drivers of the underperformance compared to last year and compared to analyst expectations.

Sales

Organically, ALV has managed to grow sales by 0.7%, which represents a 1.4% outperformance compared to the global LVP (light vehicle production) performance.

LVP (ALV)

The firm has performed especially well in Asia – excluding China – and in Europe. Both pricing and product launches have been favorable throughout the quarter. On the other hand, the company has slightly underperformed in China and the Americas as a result of lower lightweight vehicle production – driven by weaker vehicle sales and inventory reduction efforts.

Organic sales growth by geography (ALV)

Sales (ALV)

Further, if we do the sales break down by product type and not geographically, we can see that both “seatbelt products and other”, and “airbags, steering wheels and others” have declined slightly compared to the prior year. For the “airbags, steering wheels and others” the decline has been primarily driven by the unfavorable currency effects, more than offsetting the positive organic change.

Looking forward, the firm anticipates to keep growing its organic sales by low single digits, which is expected to be partially offset by the negative FX developments.

Guidance (ALV)

In our view, the firm’s expectations are reasonable, and we do not see any direct catalysts in the near future that could lead to a more significant increase in demand and therefore in sales. While we believe that a potential interest rate cut by the Fed later this year could reduce the cost of financing and could improve consumer confidence, it is not expected to be reflected in the demand for automobiles in 2024. As consumer confidence is a leading economic indicator, a potential improvement may only be translated to higher demand in several quarters' time. As of now, the consumer sentiment is even on a declining trend in the United States.

U.S. Consumer confidence (tradingeconomics.com)

The light vehicle production outlook further supports our thesis.

LVP outlook (ALV)

All in all, we do not believe that a buy rating could be justified from a business outlook point of view just yet. On a side note, we have to however mention that we actually very much like that ALV supplies a wide variety of products to a wide variety of firms, as it makes their portfolio of customers diversified and more robust.

Profitability

Despite the declining sales, ALV has managed to improve its profitability. Both the gross profit margin and the adjusted operating profit margin have expanded meaningfully.

Financial metrics (ALV)

The primary driver of these improvements have been the progress of the cost reduction activities – the head count has been reduced by 5% or roughly 1100 employees. Looking forward, the operating margin is foreseen to expand further, potentially reaching as much as 10% for 2024 full year.

Valuation

As a result of the continuous price decline since May, ALV has become quite attractive from a valuation point of view. The table below illustrates that according to a set of traditional price multiples, ALV’s stock is trading at a significant discount compared to both the consumer discretionary sector median and also to its own historic valuation.

Valuation (SA)

If we narrow down the comparison to peers from the industry, ALV still appears to be attractively valued based on most metrics.

Comparison (SA)

In our opinion, despite the slowing growth and the challenging macroeconomic environment, this valuation is justified. First of all, the firm has been improving its profitability, which is always a good sign. Second, the firm has remained committed to return significant value to shareholders through share buybacks and quarterly dividends. The current quarterly dividend is $0.68, which corresponds to an annual dividend of 2.8%. This dividend appears to be safe and sustainable, as the dividend payout ratio is roughly 30%, below both the sector median and the firm’s own historic values.

Dividend safety (SA)

The firm has also spent significant sums on buying back shares, which may even be a more appealing way to return value to shareholders in certain tax jurisdictions.

All in all, we believe the ALV is an attractive stock from a valuation point of view.

Conclusion

The firm’s stock price has been declining gradually since May 2024, due to slowing sales, the challenging macroeconomic environment, the unfavorable FX developments and lastly by missing analyst estimates, top- and bottom-line in the most recent quarter.

While the outlook for the full year has been slightly lifted, it was not enough to have a significant positive impact on the share price as the light vehicle production outlook remains weak.

On the other hand, the potential interest rate cut(s) in the United States later this year could have a positive impact on the consumer confidence, which in turn may boost the demand for discretionary, durable product like automobiles. This in turn could result in higher demand for ALV’s products as well.

The firm has been returning value to its shareholders both through dividend payments and share buybacks. Based on the cash flow from operations and the payout ratios, these payments appear to be safe and sustainable.

According to a set of traditional price multiples ALV’s stock appears to be attractively valued.

For these reasons, we assign ALV a “buy” rating, especially for investors, who are willing to stay with the stock for a longer period.