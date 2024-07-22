Smile

Introduction

We last covered Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in May 2020. At that time, we pointed out VDC's expensive valuation, and the downside risk in a post-COVID-19 world. Although we have not yet seen any meaningful correction of VDC's fund price, we are now in a very different world than four years ago. Therefore, we think it is time to analyze VDC again and provide our analysis and update.

ETF Overview

VDC invests in a portfolio of mostly large-cap U.S. consumer staples stocks. The fund has underperformed the broader market in this bull market. However, its earnings growth outlook is not as bright as the S&P 500 index. Together with VDC's elevated valuation, we are unable to give the fund a buy rating.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

VDC underperformed the broader market in the past 2 years

While VDC has experienced limited downside risk in the bear market in 2022, the fund's performance has trailed the broader market in this bull market. As can be seen from the chart below, its total return of 12.2% since the beginning of 2023 is much lower than the S&P 500 index's total return of 46.9%.

YCharts

Consumer staples sector's growth prospect is diminishing

Unfortunately, this underperformance may continue as its growth outlook appears to be inferior to the broader market. This is exactly the problem of owning consumer staples sector funds such as VDC especially due to its diminishing long-term growth prospect. Below is a chart that shows the average short-term earnings growth (STEG) and long-term earnings growth (LTEG) rates of consumer staples stocks in the S&P 500 index since 1996. As can be seen from the chart below, both LTEG and STEG rates are on a downward trend in the past 3 decades. The LTEG rate has declined from the peak growth rate of about 15% in 1997 to only 7.9% today.

Yardeni Research

Therefore, owning VDC does not appear to be attractive especially considering the broader market, namely the S&P 500 index currently has a LTEG rate of 17.5%. For reader's information, the S&P 500 index's LTEG has consistently been above 10% in the past 40 years.

Yardeni Research

Growth rate not attractive relative to other sectors

As we have discussed, consumer staples sector is not a fast-growing sector. Its annual earnings growth rate typically are in the low to mid-high single digits range. As can be seen from the chart below, consumer staples stocks in the S&P 500 index are only expected to grow their earnings by 8.9% and 3.2% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. These growth rates are pretty low relative to many other sectors in the index. In fact, consumer staples sector's earnings growth rate of 3.2% in 2025 is the lowest among all other sectors. The S&P 500 index is expected to grow their earnings by 11.9% and 16.0% in 20224 and 2025, respectively.

MacroMicro

Expensive valuation

Below is a chart that shows the average forward P/E ratio of consumer staples stocks in the S&P 500 index. As can be seen from the chart below, consumer staples stocks in the S&P 500 index currently trades at an average forward P/E ratio of 20.5x. If we only look at its valuation in the past 10 years, this valuation is very close to its median average of about 20x. However, if we compare it with the average in the past 20 years, its forward P/E ratio is quite elevated as the sector has typically traded in the range of 12x to 18x between 2004 and 2014.

Yardeni Research

The reason we think the sector's current forward P/E ratio of 20.5x as expensive is also because of the diminishing LTEG rate in the past 20~30 years. As the sector's average annual earnings growth rate continue to decline, it is difficult to justify its elevated valuation. This valuation is only slightly below the S&P 500 index's 21.1x. Yet, the S&P 500 index has a much stronger earnings growth outlook than the consumer staples sector. Therefore, we think VDC is expensive.

Investor Takeaway

Given VDC's lower growth prospect and its elevated valuation, we are unable to give it a buy rating. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek other funds instead.