Susumu Yoshioka

After the market closed on July 22nd, the management team at global packaging company Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) announced financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Even though revenue fell short of analysts' expectations, both earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share came in higher than anticipated. In addition to this, management increased earnings guidance for 2024 in its entirety. This sent shares up about 5.9% in after-hours trading.

Truthfully, this is a relief to me. You see, back in April of this year, I wrote an article that took a bullish stance on the business. I acknowledged that the company is a volatile player. But because of how shares were priced, I maintained that it was worthy of a 'buy' rating. Since then, the stock has underperformed the broader market, dropping by 6.6% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 9%. Of course, this ignores the after-hours swing higher that shares experienced in response to this new earnings data. This will certainly help to get the company closer to the overall market's return. But it won't be enough to entirely bridge the gap. The great news is that, even though shares continue to underperform, the company still remains attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. Given this, I do think that it deserves to keep the 'buy' rating I assigned it previously.

Delivering where it matters most

To say that the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year was anything other than mixed would be a lie. There were some negative aspects to the quarter. For instance, revenue for that time came in at $3.04 billion. In addition to representing a 2.2% drop over the $3.11 billion reported the same time last year, sales also came in $20 million lower than what analysts were hoping for. This was driven by downside from all the company's smaller operating segments. For instance, in the Asia Pacific region, sales dropped year over year from $332 million to $290 million. Its Transit Packaging segment reported a drop from $597 million to $550 million. And its 'Other' operations reported a decline from $356 million to $315 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Management has not really provided much in the way of detail regarding any one of these segments. The same holds true for the growth areas of the firm. Its European Beverage segment, for instance, reported an increase in revenue from $532 million to $560 million. Meanwhile, the company's Americas Beverage unit reported growth from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Even though management did not offer a segment-by-segment breakdown as of this writing, they did provide a more general assessment of what impacted sales. Globally, beverage can shipments rose by 6%. This included growth throughout Europe and Latin America. But the real source of expansion was in North America, where shipments jumped 9% year over year. The declines in revenue, then, were actually attributable to lower raw material costs in the amount of $94 million in the aggregate that ended up being passed through to its customers. $13 million in addition to this was the impact caused by foreign currency fluctuations.

The great thing about a decline in revenue being driven by lower prices that get passed on to the customer is that, in many cases, it becomes possible for the company in question to pass only some of those savings on while retaining some for the bottom line. And that is precisely what we saw here. Earnings per share actually increased year over year, jumping from $1.31 to $1.45. The earnings reported by the company ended up being $0.08 per share above what analysts anticipated. All of this translates to an increase in net income from $157 million last year to $174 million this year. On an adjusted basis, the picture was even better, with adjusted earnings per share rising from $1.68 to $1.81. Adjusted earnings per share ended up being $0.22 above what analysts anticipated. As a result of these readings, adjusted net income for the company rose from $201 million last year to $217 million this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Most other profitability metrics also improved during this time. The one exception to this was operating cash flow. It actually declined from $528 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $445 million this year. But once we adjust for changes in working capital, we get a nice tick higher from $313 million to $355 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company rose modestly from $498 million to $511 million. As you can see in the chart above, results for the first half of 2024 as a whole ended up looking a bit more mixed compared to what was seen in just the second quarter on a year-over-year basis. This means that the first quarter for the business was definitely worse than the second quarter was. This does seem to indicate some improvement as time goes on.

Thanks to the strength that the company demonstrated, management felt confident enough to raise guidance for 2024 in its entirety. Previously, the expectation was that earnings per share would be between $5.80 and $6.20. But that range has now been pushed up to between $6 and $6.25. At the midpoint, this would imply net income for shareholders of $740 million. Management did provide an estimate for free cash flow of $750 million. But without capital expenditure estimates, this doesn't do us much benefit. If we annualize results experienced so far for the first half of the year, we would get adjusted operating cash flow of $1.20 billion and EBITDA of $1.87 billion. But if the second quarter on its own is indicative of better times to come, then these estimates are probably a bit conservative. The reason why I say this is likely to be the case is that, for the third quarter of this year, management anticipates adjusted earnings per share of between $1.75 and $1.85. Even at the low end, that would be an improvement over the $1.73 per share reported for the third quarter of 2023. And if earnings are going to rise year over year moving forward, cash flows likely will as well.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The good news is that, even with these conservative estimates, shares of Crown Holdings look attractively priced. As you can see in the chart above, I valued the company using data from 2023 and estimates for 2024. I love seeing a company trade at cash flow multiples that are in the low to mid, or even slightly high, single digit range. In the table below, I then compared our candidate to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, only one of the five companies was cheaper than Crown Holdings. This number does increase to two of the five on a price to operating cash flow basis. But when it comes down to the EV to EBITDA approach, Crown Holdings does end up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Crown Holdings 13.2 7.6 8.4 AptarGroup (ATR) 31.6 17.3 15.1 Berry Global Group (BERY) 15.0 5.3 8.9 Silgan Holdings (SLGN) 16.0 8.7 10.0 Ball Corporation (BALL) 4.6 21.8 12.6 Greif (GEF) 13.4 7.2 9.8 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, things are going pretty well for Crown Holdings. Although revenue has declined, it looks as though this is largely the result of cost reductions that management is able to push on to customers. Profits and cash flows are rising, and that is what's most important in my book. The picture does seem to be getting progressively better and shares are attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. This is not to say that the company is without trouble. Just last month, news broke that Crown Holdings is going to face a hit to its revenue after one of its customers, Heineken, decided to close its brewery in Vietnam. The fact of the matter is that Crown Holdings is the largest producer of beverage cans in that country. But it's clear from the most recent data provided by the company that overall financial performance looks robust, and it's doubtful that this closure will change the bigger picture. Add all of this together, and I do think that keeping the company rated a 'buy' makes sense at this time.