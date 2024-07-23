Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In a prior piece, I wrote about the auto industry, one of the most interesting conclusions was that we should divide the sector into three different buckets. The first is luxury niche players, the second is automakers with a very significant volume of battery-electric vehicles, and the third is traditional automakers trying to transition. When we group them in this way, we find that companies in the EV and luxury buckets usually have distinctly higher sales multiples.

One of the companies that caught my eye was Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRY) (OTCPK:DRPRF). Although the company has a higher revenue multiple than other traditional automakers, the difference compared to Ferrari (RACE) is stark. Obviously, Ferrari has higher margins, but that does not tell the whole story. Therefore, we will be exploring the undervaluation thesis in the following paragraphs.

Underperformance

Volkswagen decided to execute a Porsche IPO in 2022 to unlock funds for the EV transition. However, the company has underperformed since it entered the stock market:

The beginning of the underperformance can be traced back to July 2023. Our thesis is that the results released in July showed strong delivery figures, which the market was already discounting. From then on, the stock slid on the lack of any meaningful developments until the end of 2023. The first few months saw a resurgence of the stock helped by strong delivery numbers, but again, it topped just after the numbers were released.

In essence, the company has traded on a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news type of pattern anchored to delivery figures.

Financials

Looking at the company's trailing twelve months' top-line figures and comparing them against a set of peers offers an interesting perspective. The revenue growth decelerated in a more pronounced way for both Porsche and Tesla, and these two companies were also the worst stock price performers in the group. That means that the market is mostly focused on revenues and deliveries.

When looking at the gross profit margin, we can see that Porsche enjoys excellent margins, given the industry standard. Only Ferrari enjoys better margins. The same happens with the profit margins, with Porsche enjoying around 10%.

The operating performance is good. Let's now look at the balance sheet. The current ratio points to an adequate liquidity level, while the debt-to-assets ratio, although oscillating a bit during quarters, points to a solid balance sheet.

Overall, the performance is decent. A plausible thesis for the bad stock market performance is that Porsche has pursued clients at lower price points, which usually drives revenue growth but also leads to margin compression.

Statista Coolest Gadgets

As we can see in the figures for the unit sales for Ferrari and vehicle deliveries for Porsche, Ferrari is missing unit growth, while Porsche has been able to derive higher delivery numbers almost every year. However, this alone would be misleading.

While Ferrari has not sold more units, it has kept its revenue and margins growing. Porsche has accomplished the opposite, even with higher deliveries.

Valuation

The valuation is one of the most interesting aspects of this analysis. Basically, Porsche is valued at a lower sales multiple than Tesla and Ferrari. As we have seen, Ferrari is perceived as a top luxury company, while Tesla is one of the leaders in electrification. BYD seems to enjoy less electrification premium than Tesla, while clearly, Porsche enjoys a much lower luxury premium compared to Ferrari. The reason for that seems to be Porsche's strategy of lowering price points to attract lower-income customers.

I believe there are two main reasons for the staggering difference between the multiples enjoyed by Ferrari and Porsche. The first reason is the sales growth enjoyed by Ferrari, which is the highest of the peer group. The second reason is related to the commercial strategy followed by Porsche in previous years. Therefore, we see the market putting Porsche in the bucket of traditional automakers trying to make the transition, instead of the luxury brands immune to market trends.

Risks

One of the main problems for luxury brands trying to increase profitability is using mass-market platforms, like Porsche did with Volkswagen. In due time, consumers' perception of the brand value will get diluted by the higher volume of cars on the street and by the realization that they are just buying a VW wrapped in a Porsche cover.

Although my current assessment seems dim, the truth is that the brand is still valuable, and it will provide a thick cover for the challenges ahead. One of the challenges will be the entry of Chinese manufacturers onto the world stage. They will have cost advantages that will likely disrupt the whole industry. My thesis is that the US will respond with tariffs on car imports aimed at China, which will also hit European producers. European automakers will then be in a two-front war. The US tariffs will hit European exports to the US while facing cheap Chinese imports at home.

Therefore, Porsche will have to make hard decisions that might hit sales and profitability. Refocusing on great engineering and design and returning to its exclusive sports luxury car ethos might be the best chance to survive the rough times ahead. Ferrari's immunity to the present developments in the car industry is a great testament to this strategy.

Conclusion

I went a long way in this missive to show you that Porsche has the option to choose between two possible strategies. The first would be to ditch the current mass-market strategy and regroup behind its sports luxury reputation. The second is to simply keep up with the current strategy of slowly diluting the brand to attract high-income mass-market customers.

In the first case, if Porsche is capable of partially emulating Ferrari's luxury sports car focus, they will likely lose unit sales, but they could get better control over prices and margins. Imagine an extreme scenario where Porsche cuts loose some of the most popular cars like the Macan or the Cayenne and refocuses on the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder. They would lose a tremendous amount of revenue, but after the slump, their control over profit margins could be greater, and they could command higher prices, which could in later years translate to stable revenue growth.

Porsche in this scenario would probably lose half its revenues, but the market would see through that and could easily give it half the Ferrari sales multiple. The math is not hard; at $20 billion in revenue, with the market giving it a 6 times sales valuation, Porsche would be worth $120 billion, 65% higher than today's $72.9 billion in market capitalization. Obviously, this is an extreme scenario.

The second scenario is the current default scenario. The company is doubling down on its current strategy and throughout 2024 it is launching new versions of its popular models like the Taycan and Macan, along with new versions of its iconic 911 and Panamera. Likely, these models will reignite revenue growth, and if executed properly, the market will reward it too. Likely, not with the same multiple we have discussed before, but with a figure closer to 2 times revenues.

If by 2025 the company is capable of achieving $50 billion in revenue, valued at 1.75x revenue, we would be talking about a $87.5 market capitalization, implying a 23% return given the current figure.

In any case, the most important fact is that the company has a powerful brand, and that gives it an optionality not available to other traditional automakers with low control over prices. At this point, Porsche still seems capable of downsizing and refocusing on its heritage products, which means it has more capacity to live and fight another day.

All-in-all, the company seems in a better position compared to most peers, so I am rating it a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.