Introduction

If you believe interest rates have peaked, you want to invest in long duration funds, not ones like the ETF reviewed here, the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM). This ETF should be attractive to conservative investors as it has a short duration and only highly rated bonds in its portfolio, with a low expense ratio. That said, its low Total Return over the past decade, coupled with a miserly yield, earns SHM a Strong Sell rating, one of the few I have awarded in the past five years of reviewing ETFs on Seeking Alpha.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as (edited):

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF is co-managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc. and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in tax-exempt municipal securities. It invests in short-term U.S. dollar denominated, fixed rate bonds, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds, and pre-refunded bonds that are rated AA- or higher by S&P or Fitch or Aa3 or higher by Moody’s with a maturity of one to five years. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Bloomberg Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index. The ETF was formed on October 10, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

SHM has $3.8b in AUM and has a fee of 20bps. the tax-free yield is 1.5%. State Street provides these key features of their ETF:

The SPDR ® Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the "Index").

Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the "Index"). Seeks to provide exposure to the publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the U.S. dollar denominated short term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, and insured bonds.

The Index excludes bonds subject to Alternative Minimum Tax.

Rebalanced on the last business day of the month.

They also provided a description of the underlying Index (condensed):

The Bloomberg Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index is a rules-based, market-value weighted index comprised of publicly traded municipal bonds that cover the U.S. dollar denominated short term tax exempt bond market, including state and local general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, insured bonds, and pre-refunded bonds. All bonds must be rated Aa3/AA- or higher by at least two of the following statistical ratings agencies. Each security must have an outstanding par value of at least $7 million and be issued as part of a transaction of at least $75 million. The bonds must be fixed rate and have a nominal maturity of one to five years. No issuer may constitute more than 10% of the Index. Bonds subject to AMT, hospital bonds, housing bonds, tobacco bonds, and airline bonds, along with remarketed issues, taxable municipal bonds, floaters, and derivatives are all excluded from the Index.

Holdings review

This part of the review starts with sectors.

Unlike most municipal bond funds, the type of local and state bonds is not detailed as to the type of tax that backs them, which is nice to know, especially with almost half the portfolio in those two sectors. One concern investors do not have with this ETF is quality as "all" the bonds are rated "A" or better.

Over 70% of the portfolio is concentrated in the Top 10 states by weight.

Keep in mind, this does not mean the state itself issued the bonds, just an entry within that state. Being a short-term ETF, seeing the maturity schedule is important.

Very little of the bonds mature past 2029, though why they even hold any that mature after 2031 is odd to me. Having a higher percent in the 0-1 year bracket would have been great if rates indeed have peaked as that would have allowed a larger portion of the portfolio to be reinvested in higher yielding bonds.

Top holdings

With almost every bond showing a 5% coupon, I would have to question that data from SSGA. The ETF holds almost 800 bonds, with those shown above equating to 12% of the total weight. While defaults in investment-grade municipal bonds is almost unheard of, it is still good to see only one bond is over 1% of the portfolio's allocation.

Distributions review

While short-duration funds are bad when rates are falling, they capture the upside movement much faster as can be seen in the above chart. That help the ETF achieve a B- rating for this factor.

Analysis

I suspect any investor who bought anytime over the past decade has lost money after adjusting returns for inflation. Looking at annual returns over that time, only three years show a 2+% CAGR, with the best year (2019) topping out at 3.64%. In short, conservative investors probably did better using series of one-year CDs since 2014. Based on that and a lack of great results even when rates are declining, I give the SHM ETF a rate Strong Sell rating.

Portfolio strategy

Two considerations come into play as how a fund like the SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF fits into a portfolio. One is related to taxes. Are you in a high enough tax bracket to make the yield of such a fund equate to what an otherwise similar taxable fund yields. If that is a “yes”, and your state income ta es are also high, you should consider a municipal bond fund that only invest in bonds issued from within your state.

The second is you agree interest rates, especially tax-free rates, will start declining, thus making long-duration funds better choices. Again, if true, investors would want to include a highly-leveraged CEF as ETFs cannot use leverage that should boost results when rates decline.