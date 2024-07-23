SPY: Prematurely Priced For A 'Soft' Landing

tumsasedgars

Introduction

In my outlook note for 2024, I provided the following economic scenarios-based outlook for the S&P 500 (SPX)(NYSEARCA:SPY):

TQI's Market Outlook For 2024 Heading into 2024, the equity market (S&P-500 trading at ~20-21x forward P/E) is priced for a "soft/no" landing with consensus analyst estimates calling for double-digit earnings growth in 2024 & 2025. If the consensus view is correct, I can see the S&P-500 climbing to new all-time highs on a nominal and inflation-adjusted basis over the next 12-24 months. A soft landing looks a lot more tenable now than it did a few quarters ago; however, it is still not an outcome I would bet on blindly due to very real deflation and stagflation risks! The Fed could end up being too late or too early in easing up monetary policy, which could result in a recession (+ deflationary bust) or stagflation. While the Fed's aggressive monetary policy tightening hasn't driven the economy off a cliff just yet, we could still end up in a recession of some sort in 2024, which is my base case scenario. The bond market is pricing in 6-7 rate cuts for 2024, well ahead of the Fed's guidance for 3 rate cuts. Yes, inflation is collapsing; but the bond market's positioning seems too aggressive and indicative of an impending recession. In my base case scenario, I see mid-single-digit earnings growth and a trading multiple compression that takes the S&P-500 down to 4,000 by the end of 2024. Author In the event of a severe hard landing in the economy (recession), S&P-500 earnings can contract by 15-20%. A double whammy of multiple contraction (normalization) and earnings contraction, could lead to a massive 50-70% decline in S&P-500 from current levels. Yes, such a downside move is still very much on the table despite "soft landing" being the prevalent market narrative. While I see deflation as a much bigger risk at this point in the cycle, pre-mature easing of monetary policy could still lead to another wave of inflation like in the 1970s. My Magic Number For S&P 500 Is 4,000 An asset's P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio is directly governed by the risk-free rate in the market. Given the massive amount of treasury supply about to hit the markets, I can see long-duration treasury yields staying elevated for a while (even if we see a recession this year). Assuming the 10-year treasury yield stays in the 4-5% range in 2024, I expect market participants to demand an earnings yield of 6-8% from the S&P 500. Invert that earnings yield and we get a P/E ratio of ~12.5-16.7x. With the Fed expressing a willingness to ease monetary policy (before inflation reaches the target rate of 2%), I believe the S&P 500 can trade closer to the higher end of that P/E range. To formulate my 2024 price target for the S&P 500, I am assuming an exit trading multiple of ~16x P/E (which also happens to be the long-term mean P/E ratio for the S&P 500).

As of today, S&P 500 EPS is currently projected to rise by 12% to $250 in 2024 according to consensus analyst estimates. In a garden variety recession, EPS tends to go down by 15-20%, but even if we see only a mild recession, S&P 500 earnings are likely to disappoint bullish investors. In my view, S&P 500 earnings growth for the next couple of years will be in the mid-single-digit range, and we will hit $250 in S&P earnings only in 2025.

Assigning a forward P/E of ~16x to 2025 S&P 500 EPS of $250, we reach an end-of-year target of 4,000 for the S&P 500 index ($400 for the SPY ETF). This target implies a downside of -15% from current levels. The immutable laws of money dictate that risk assets such as equities offer a positive risk premium relative to the risk-free rate in the market. Despite the long end of the treasury yield curve moving down to ~4% in recent weeks, the S&P 500 earnings yield still needs to rise to the 6-8% range for equity markets to become attractive once again. Given the current state of the economy (goldilocks - moderating inflation, ultra-low unemployment rate), long-duration treasury yields should stabilize here and potentially move higher in Q1 2024. However, if yields continue to collapse further, the bond market would then, in my view, be signaling an economic recession. At ~20-21x forward P/E, the S&P 500 is priced for a "soft" or "no" landing scenario, and I remain skeptical about the "soft" landing narrative given a deeply inverted yield curve and negative leading economic indicators continue to point toward a hard landing in the economy. Considering the simple yield math behind stock valuations, the S&P 500 is ripe for a significant correction. As my base case scenario, I see the S&P 500 index declining to 4,000 by the end of 2024. The era of free money is over, with long-duration treasury yields likely to stay in the 4-5% range for a while (even if the Fed cuts short-term rates). As you can see in the chart below, the S&P-500 Shiller PE ratio is sitting at ~32x (only lower than 2021 and 2000), and given the immutable laws of money, equity valuations will matter at some point! S&P-500 Shiller PE ratio (Multpl) Heading into a potential recession, the equity market (S&P 500) valuation reflects a high degree of investor complacency. A stock market crash may or may not materialize in 2024; however, prudent investors must prepare themselves for a wide range of possible outcomes [tail events] in this uncertain environment. Yes, the Fed is probably done hiking rates and several cuts are penciled in for 2024; however, the damage could already have been done. Monetary policy works with long and variable lags, which means economic data could still weaken considerably in the next 6-12 months, i.e., an economic recession can strike soon regardless of the Fed cutting rates. Hence, I remain skeptical about the idea of a "soft/no" landing after such an aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle that ended 15 years of free money (ultra-low interest rates). Source: Year-End Review + Portfolio & Market Update - 5th January 2024

Alright, now that we have gone through that refresher, let's see how things have played out in the equities market.

S&P 500's Year-To-Date Report Card

Amid continued moderation in inflation and a slow crawl up in unemployment, the S&P 500 has rallied by nearly +17% year-to-date (as of writing on 18th July 2024) - climbing from ~4,770 at the start of this year to ~5,563 right now [setting new all-time highs of ~5,670 in early July].

Considering our outlook for 2024, the S&P-500 has already fully baked in the "no" landing scenario! Interestingly, fewer and fewer large capitalization stocks have carried the market higher as the year has gone on, and once again, much of the rally has been driven by P/E multiple expansion, with S&P-500's Shiller PE ratio climbing from 33x to 36x in H1 2024.

In the first half of 2024, the S&P 500 gained +15%; however, just backing out Nvidia's (NVDA) stock performance would result in a drop to low-double-digit gains for the rest of the S&P-500. And if the "Magnificent-7" big tech stocks were excluded, the S&P-493 gained just +4%.

Looking at it in a different way - with more than 80% of S&P-500's performance coming from 20 largest stocks - the ongoing stock market rally is clearly top-heavy, i.e., concentrated in the largest capitalization stocks.

On the flip side, small-cap stocks have refused to participate in this bull run and were interestingly flat year-to-date (until last week, when they (IWM) jumped up by ~10% in 5 sessions) despite boasting relatively attractive valuations. Unfortunately, such poor market breadth resonates with late-cycle behavior and is historically inconsistent with real bull markets, which tend to be broad-based in nature.

Outlook For The Rest Of 2024: "Soft/No" Landing Is Consensus, But Caution Is Warranted

In Q1 2024, US GDP was up +2.9% y/y, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. While economic growth is widely projected to slow down in upcoming quarters, there's no recession in sight for now.

While an early-year spike in CPI inflation from 3% to 3.5% led to fears of stagflation, CPI has cooled off over the past three months, with the latest inflation report showing outright deflation - June CPI: -0.1% m/m. Yes, CPI inflation rate [3.0% y/y in June] is still running well above the Fed's target rate of 2%; however, the underlying drivers of inflation, such as housing services, have a significant lag, which is why inflation is likely to moderate further in upcoming months, barring a commodity price shock of some sort.

Now, Fed chair Jerome Powell has re-affirmed the Federal Reserve's willingness to start cutting interest rates before inflation reaches the 2% target rate, and as per CME's FedWatch Tool, the bond market is now pricing in a 95% chance of a 25 bps rate cut at the September FOMC meeting.

In the absence of a recession, easing monetary policy [lower interest rates, slower balance sheet reduction] is bullish for risk assets. However, monetary policy works with long and variable lags, which means economic data could still weaken considerably in the next 6-12 months, i.e., an economic recession can strike soon regardless of the Fed cutting rates.

Our macroeconomic thesis - "Inflation will collapse, along with consumer demand" has failed to play out thus far; however, US retail sales growth rates have moderated recently.

Given the low personal savings rate (3.6% in June), record-high consumer debt levels, and rapidly rising consumer loan delinquency rates, the American consumer seems tapped out! Now, wealth inequalities are distorting the data by hiding the pain being realized by lower-income households; however, recent price action in consumer bellwether stocks like McDonald's (MCD), Nike (NKE), Starbucks (SBUX), PepsiCo (PEP), and Delta (DAL) are telling an interesting tale about the current state of consumer spending - one that resonates with recessionary conditions!

As I have said in the past, the labor market will determine if we get a soft or hard landing. With the unemployment rate climbing up from 3.4% at cycle lows to 4.1% in June 2024, the "Sahm Rule" recession indicator has been triggered!

From past cycles, we can see that the unemployment rate crawls up initially and then spikes up all at once as the treasury yield curve un-inverts.

Are we at the breaking point yet for the labor market? I don't know, but things could break quickly once the yield curve un-inverts. The Fed is expected to start cutting rates in September, and a couple of cuts could be enough to get the uninversion.

Since the US Government is expected to issue massive amounts of treasury securities to finance our fiscal deficits, I think long-duration treasury yields could remain stuck in the 4-5% range even after the Fed starts cutting rates. And I wouldn't rule out a bear steepener just yet, i.e., the long-duration yields climbing above short-duration yields.

In my view, stagflation risks seem contained at this moment in time; however, the risk of a recession (hard landing + deflationary bust) is still quite elevated as monetary policy lags are only just starting to show up in the economic data and select corporate earnings (primarily consumer companies).

Riding high on AI hype, big tech stocks have managed to regain valuation multiples last seen at the peak of the liquidity/ZIRP bubble in 2021. However, as I outlined in QQQ: Beware The Concentration Bubble, an earnings growth slowdown is set to challenge the wild multiple expansion in upcoming quarters.

Final Thoughts

Missing a market melt-up, such as the one we have witnessed in recent quarters, is a hard pill to swallow. However, as a long-term investor, I believe that capital preservation has to be the No. 1 priority in a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, especially when we are exiting 15 years of free money policy, i.e., artificially low interest rates.

Legendary investor - Warren Buffett once said -

Interest rates are like gravity to asset prices

While broad equity indices have managed to rebound from a ~30-35% drop in 2022 to scale new all-time highs, market valuations are in bubble territory. Do they need to mean-revert immediately? No, asset bubbles can last for years. Irrationality knows no bounds.

However, history shows that sooner or later, trading multiples tend to mean revert! If S&P-500 Shiller P/E were to drop to ~16-18x, we are looking at a 50-55% decline in the S&P-500, assuming flat earnings. Now, in the event of a garden variety recession, corporate earnings tend to decline by 15-20%. Considering the significant downside risks to the broader equity markets, we continue to pursue "Bold, Active Investing With Proactive Risk Management" at my investing group.

As of today, the S&P-500 would need to suffer a -28% decline in less than five months to hit my base case target for 2024. While I view such an aggressive drawdown in such little time as highly unlikely, consensus earnings growth projections for 2024 are down to single digits. With the economic data starting to show cracks, I think that the consensus S&P-500 EPS projections for 2025 [~15% y/y growth] will also be revised lower in the upcoming months. At this point, Mr. Market has priced in a "no" landing scenario into equities; however, the risks of a hard landing are rising, with unemployment crawling up to 4.1% into an impending yield curve uninversion. If we do end up getting a spike in unemployment rates, the S&P-500 could suffer an even more catastrophic decline than the one suggested by our base case projection.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate S&P 500 ETF (SPY) a "Sell".

Thank you for reading. If you have any thoughts, questions, and/or concerns, please share them in the chats or the comments section below.