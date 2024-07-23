SPY: Prematurely Priced For A 'Soft' Landing

Jul. 23, 2024 8:30 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY)SPX
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amid "goldilocks" economic data in the first half of 2024, Mr. Market has priced a "no" landing scenario into the equity markets.
  • However, rising unemployment and impending yield curve uninversion threaten to break the "soft/no" narrative.
  • The top-heavy market rally off of 2022 lows has been driven by P/E multiple expansion. If we get a hard landing (recession), S&P 500 investors are set up for a rude awakening.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Quantamental Investor. Learn More »

Attention please. Warning sign in a woman"s hands on a light background

tumsasedgars

Introduction

In my outlook note for 2024, I provided the following economic scenarios-based outlook for the S&P 500 (SPX)(NYSEARCA:SPY):

TQI's Market Outlook For 2024

Heading into 2024, the equity market (S&P-500 trading at ~20-21x forward P/E) is priced for a "soft/no" landing with consensus analyst

We Are In An Asset Bubble, And TQI Can Help You Navigate It Profitably!

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.

At TQI, we are pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management to navigate this highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. Join our investing community and take control of your financial future today. 

        JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
8.29K Followers

"We're in an asset bubble, and I can help you navigate it profitably"

I am Ahan Vashi, a seasoned investor with professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. I currently serve as the Chief Financial Engineer at The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

TQI was established in July 2022 with a singular mission to make investing simple, fun, and profitable for all investors. In alignment with this mission, we publish premium equity research reports on Seeking Alpha - research library - performance tracker. However, there's a lot more on offer within our investing group - features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more

In addition to our work on SeekingAlpha, we publish best-in-class investing tidbits and research insights at TQI Tidbits [free newsletter], Twitter, and LinkedIn. Follow for more investing content.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News