Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) just released its Q1 2025 update, which is dragging the European Airlines sector down. At the time of writing, the company's stock price is down by approximately 17%. Q1 2025 is off to a slow start for Ryanair; however, here at the Lab, we are not surprised. Indeed, in our last update, we reported our expectation of a softer price (environment) for the 2024 Summer (Fig 1), reiterating our long-term supportive view.

In detail, we lowered our estimates for the year ahead.

This happened after two consecutive years of very material fare increases. In addition, following statements from package holiday operators, summer trends have been disappointing. The increasing regularity of low-cost carrier fare sales in email inboxes also supports this. Looking at the past two years of travel spending (with almost no budget) to make trips after the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers are pushing back to further inflation plus price increases. For this reason, here at the Lab, we are slightly lowering our Q3 estimates.

On his own admission, CEO Michael O'Leary reported that solid demand and prices "remain lower than expectation, with substantially lower fares than last summer." This is very much aligned with our previous coverage. That said, Ryanair has a unique cost basis compared to peers. Even with an EPS downgrade, the company was still a buy on a 12-month estimate.

Mare Rating Evolution

Fig 1

Q1 Pros and Cons

Starting with the positive results. Here below are our main key takeaways:

Even if it seems a slow Q1 start, the decline in profits is partly attributable to the absence of the Easter effect, which fell on the previous results; Considering the recent takeover of Lufthansa' with ITA and IAG on Air Europa, the EU short-haul capacity will likely remain constrained. This is due to significant maintenance from P&W engine repairs and the struggle with airline delivery backlogs. Capacity constraints coupled with Ryanair's Gamechanger Strategy will offer a decade of low-fare profitable growth; During Q1, Ryanair received 10 B737-8200 planes. These new aircraft reduced fuel consumption by 16% and offered 4% more seats; Considering the Boeing delay, the company's customers increased by 10% to 55.5 million. Compared to peers, Ryanair continues to operate in new airports and expand its EU footprint. For the summer of 2024, the company opened five new bases with over 200 new routes. Still related to the P&L, ancillary top-line sales reached €1.30 billion (approximately €23.40 per passenger). For this reason, Ryanair sales only declined by 1% compared to last year; The company is progressing with its share buyback; there is room for an additional share repurchase of almost €350 million (Fig 2). Including dividend payments, the company's balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry. Considering €500 million in CAPEX and the above, the net cash increased to €1.74 billion at June's end. This is a plus €400 million compared to March's end.

Positive news

Fig 2

On a negative note, we report the following:

The company failed to "increase tariffs in recent weeks," with an average fare down by 15%. As a reminder, the July-September quarter is the most profitable for European airlines. Fares are well below analysts' estimates, signaling bigger-than-expected weakness for European airlines this summer and potential earnings downgrades in the upcoming days; For the full year, Ryanair expects traffic growth of 8% to 200 million passengers, considering no further delays in deliveries of the new Boeing aircraft. Ryanair was supposed to receive at least 30 planes from Boeing for the summer season, which is behind schedule, and another 50 planes are expected to arrive by 2027. Although Boeing's deliveries have improved in recent months, we believe Ryanair will fail to receive Boeing 737 Max aircraft in time to meet the increasing EU travel demand; Operating costs increased ahead of traffic growth. This was due to higher staff wages and other expenses due to Boeing delivery delays; Taking advantage of our EU coverage from International Airlines Group, we understand a preference for undertaking more long-haul travel.

Boeing delay

Fig 3

Earnings Changes and Valuation

Cross-checking our previous update, we forecasted top-line sales of €3.8 billion, with a core EBIT of €540 million. The company reported €3.6 billion with a core EBIT of €365 million. Ryanair also released its load factor with 94% results. This was one basis point lower than last year's results. We were anticipating lower fares in Q2 for a minus of 5%; however, to reflect a more cautious approach and considering the Q1 results, we decided to lower our 2025 sales projection from €14.6 billion to €14.2 billion. We were already expecting rising labor expenses and submittal staff optimization. On a positive note, the company extended its fuel hedges to 75% in the fiscal year 2025. This has the potential for a total saving of over €450 million. Fuel savings partially offset the earnings decline projection from lower fares expected now in Q2. Our EBIT was set at €1.95 billion, and now, considering Ryanair summer and a minus 49% in Q1 EBIT, we lower our projection to €1.65 billion. That said, a positive take on the net cash and a higher-for-longer interest rate environment favor the company's bottom line. Considering the tax (approximately €200 million), our adjusted net income reached €1.45 billion with an EPS of €1.55.

Ryanair is not immune to a consumer slowdown. Still, we are optimistic about the company's medium-term outlook. Continuing to value Ryanair with an unchanged P/E target, we lower our valuation to €15.5 per share, maintaining a buy recommendation. The company's valuation aligns with its historical average on a FWD P/E.

SA Valuation Data

Risks

Our last coverage has a detailed downside risks section (Fig 4). In addition to our previous update, we should also report on cybersecurity attacks and faulty updates in cybersecurity. CrowdStrike's software caused a global IT outage that caused hundreds of flight cancellations.

Mare Ev. Lab Previous Risks Section

Fig 4

Conclusion

Even if we decide to lower Ryanair's valuation, we believe this is a solid entry point for the mid-term industry short-haul winner. The company's unique cost basis and solid balance sheet are downside protections that cannot go unnoticed. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

