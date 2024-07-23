TPG RE Finance Trust: Winner In mREIT Rally And Wise Income Portfolio

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
267 Followers

Summary

  • TPG RE Finance Trust has shown price strength in July, up by 11%, benefiting from the trending small-cap rotation and value rotation in the market.
  • Improved yield curve and potential rate cuts could be positive for mREITs like TRTX, driving up stock prices.
  • TRTX is also expected to participate in the strong REIT rally as it is picking up momentum.
  • Consider a conservative approach to building an mREIT wealth engine in income portfolios, with TRTX as a growth core engine and income capturer.

House Symbol Sitting over A Bar Graph - Stock Market and Real Estate Concept

MicroStockHub

Introduction

The equity REIT sector has had a strong showing lately. Many even believe that a big REIT recovery has begun. A natural question becomes how the situation is with mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs). Will they also participate in the

This article was written by

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
267 Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC, RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on TRTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News