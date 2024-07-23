IvelinRadkov

Intro

We wrote about ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in December of last year when we stated that a final bloodbath selling phase would potentially put a floor in the stock. Shares were trading just north of $7 per share at the time and given our near-term bearish outlook in the communication-based player, we issued a 'sell' rating on the stock.

Well, that final bloodbath phase did indeed come to pass not long after our commentary resulted in shares of ADTN swooping below $4.40 in April of this year. Since then, (aided by a normalized EPS & revenue beat in Q1 of this year - announced on the 7th of May), shares have recovered aggressively since then to currently trade at $6.05 a share. In saying this, given the sustained pattern of lower lows between December '2023 & late April of this year, shares lost close to 40% of their value over an approximate 4.5-month period. This demonstrates that the 'sell' rating was sound, especially if the investor/speculator in question was able to time position entries & exists favorably.

Although, as we see above, we have bullish divergences in both ADTRAN's RSI & MACD technical indicators, shares have yet to deliver an intermediate golden cross (crossing over of the 10-week moving average above its 40-week counterpart). Therefore, although deleveraging continues at an accelerated clip, we maintain that further evidence is needed before upgrading ADTRAN to a 'Buy'. The stock is now a 'Hold' for us. Here are some reasons that back up our thesis.

ADTRAN Realizes Sizable Impairment Charge Of $293 Million

We stated in our December'2023 commentary that the deleveraging of one's balance sheet does not always prop up the stock, especially considering the amount of goodwill, receivables & inventory ADTRAN held on its books at the time. One such example in a deleveraging environment, (in a desperate willingness to raise cash) is for inventory to be sold off at lower margins than originally envisioned. Although this may not be taking place in ADTRAN, due to the collapse in market-cap & ongoing inventory woes amid an uncertain demand environment, ADTRAN was forced to register an impairment charge targeted at the Network Solutions segment to the tune of $293 million in Q1 of this year.

Although goodwill is the 'fat' over book value on previous acquisitions & not necessarily a tangible asset, it is still an asset on the balance sheet which directly affects book value and how creditors especially view the stock.

Valuation Has Changed

When we penned our most recent piece last December, ADTRAN's trailing book multiple came in at 0.81. Now, although a company's book value is only one factor when valuing a stock, we believe it carries extra weight when negative trailing earnings & negative cash flow are the order of the day. Suffice it to say, the above impairment charge has more than doubled the price of ADTRAN's assets, as the company's trailing price to book multiple now comes in at a much higher 1.8.

This is noteworthy because although shares, for example, have lost almost 50% of their value over the past five years, ADTRAN's trailing book multiple presently comes in higher than its historic 5-year average (1.73) as we see below.

Inventory Numbers Need To Come Down Faster

Although there were some encouraging trends in the first quarter (Marginal top-line growth, positive free cash-flow, Fiber access platform & Fiber CPE growth in the US & Ethernet CPE in Europe), operating margin slid sequentially due to higher margins & elevated OpEx spending. In a trading environment where ADTRAN's margins continue to lag the benchmark, both gross & operating margins must begin to rise to ensure more of the company's sales can drop to the bottom line.

We acknowledge that the operating cash flow of $36.6 million in Q1 was a sound result (due to encouraging trends in inventory & receivables) but the drop in revenues over the 12 months has dwarfed the improvement we have seen in ADTRAN's operating income trend. More improvement is drastically needed in the income statement.

Under pressure margins mean product needs to be turned over faster to compensate, and here we see how inventory trends will remain very much out of ADTRAN's hands. For example, if we look at the three segments, (Access & Aggregation, Subscriber Solutions & Optical Network Solutions), there was a direct correlation in Q1 between the growth rates of these segments and their respective inventory levels. Now with company inventory presently sitting at the $322+ million level, coupled with the fact that we have already seen a sizable impairment in Network Solutions this year, there easily could be a further charge pending if market conditions do not co-operate. This scenario brings risk to the equation if ADTRAN fails to meet its forward-looking earnings expectations.

Access and Aggregation contributed 36% of revenue and was down 16% compared to the year ago quarter, but grew 26.6% sequentially. Our optical networking solutions category contributed 33.2% of revenues and was down 49% year-over-year and down 12% -- 12.7% quarter-over-quarter. Subscriber Solutions contributed 30.8% and was down 12.1% year-over-year and down 7.3% quarter-over-quarter.

Conclusion

To sum up, although ADTRAN looks likely to have completed a firm bottom here, the company's struggling margins, recent impairment charge & high inventory levels continue to cast a shadow over the future direction of this stock. Furthermore, it goes without saying that significant overhead technical resistance awaits the share price, if indeed the stock can continue to rally from its current price point. Let's see what the second quarter numbers bring next month. We look forward to continuing coverage.