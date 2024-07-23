Adtran: Well Off April Lows, But Financials Need To Gain More Traction

Jul. 23, 2024 1:53 AM ETADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers

Summary

  • ADTRAN Holdings stock experienced a significant drop in value over the past 12 months, recovering slightly after a normalized EPS and revenue beat in Q1.
  • The company registered a sizable impairment charge of $293 million in Q1, impacting its balance sheet and valuation metrics.
  • Despite some positive trends in Q1, ADTN's struggling margins and high inventory levels pose challenges for future growth and performance.

High Price Low Value Scale Business Concept

IvelinRadkov

Intro

We wrote about ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in December of last year when we stated that a final bloodbath selling phase would potentially put a floor in the stock. Shares were trading just north of $7 per

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADTN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADTN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADTN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News