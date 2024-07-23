Robert Daly

July 22nd was a really fascinating day for shareholders of Tellurian (NYSE:TELL), the beleaguered company in charge of the Driftwood LNG export project in Louisiana. Shares spiked 65.8% after, a day earlier, news broke that the company is now planning to sell itself off to Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) in a deal valued at $1.2 billion on an enterprise value basis. To those who got in when prices were cheapest, this will undoubtedly seem like a big win. But for pretty much any other investor in the business, this transaction would be considered bittersweet.

For years now, Tellurian has been working hard to build the massive Driftwood LNG export facility in Louisiana. But incredibly high investment thresholds, combined with uncertainty regarding LNG prices, have made this a daunting task. Leading up to this announced sale, there was considerable doubt about the company's ability to continue operating. Even in the firms first quarter earnings release for the 2024 fiscal year, management stated that conditions, ‘raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern’.

While this transaction is subject to a shareholder vote, given everything that has gone on and the challenges facing the company, this is probably the best reasonable outcome that investors could have anticipated over the past several months. Unfortunately, the huge spike in price for the company means that real upside from here is incredibly limited. So it may not make sense for many investors to hold on to those units. As for Woodside Energy, this is a big investment, but not one that is outside of the company's capabilities to turn into real value for its shareholders. It does create some risk for its investors. But given the company's track record in the LNG space, and its overall financial health, investors should consider this a win for Woodside Energy.

A big move for Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy

According to a press release issued by Woodside Energy on July 22nd, the company has agreed to acquire Tellurian in an all cash deal valued at $1.00 per share. This sent shares spiking 65.8% to $0.95 per share. This values Tellurian at $900 million on an equity value basis. And on an enterprise value basis, the deal is worth $1.2 billion. This factors in $50 million for Tellurian’s Series C Convertible Preferred shares, $90 million of net debt, $90 million of net working capital adjustments, and $65 million for management and debt change of control costs.

This transaction comes just a short time after another big move made by Tellurian. On May 29th of this year, the company struck a deal with Aethon Energy Management whereby Aethon will acquire Tellurian’s integrated upstream assets in exchange for $260 million. This consisted of 31,000 net acres, which also included gathering and treating systems that had a capacity of 100 million cubic feet per day. In addition to this, Aethon agreed to purchase 2 Mtpa (million tons per annum) of LNG from Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG facility once it is up and running. Had Tellurian decided not to sell itself off and if it had the ability to remain in operation, this alone would have been a positive for the company. I say this because, as I detailed in a prior article, some of its partners last year ended up canceling their purchase agreements with Tellurian after multiple delays regarding the construction of the project in question.

If everything goes according to plan, the sale of Tellurian will be completed sometime in the final quarter of this year. In order to maintain operations between now and then, Woodside Energy has agreed to provide the company a loan of up to $230 million. And by the first quarter of next year, Woodside Energy expects to reach FID (final investment decision) readiness for Phase 1 of the Driftwood LNG export project. While this may seem like a short window of time for approval, the fact of the matter is that development for the project is fully permitted. In February of this year, Tellurian even received an extension from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (known as FERC) whereby it has until April 18th of 2029 to complete the project. And with over $1 billion spend on the project to date, with construction having already commenced, there seems to be very little that Woodside Energy needs to do in order to move forward.

Woodside Energy

Upon completion, Phase 1 other project will include two trains with a combined capacity of 11 Mtpa worth of LNG. Phase 2 will increase this to 16.5 Mtpa, while getting all the way through Phase 4 will bring about capacity of 27.6 Mtpa in the aggregate. This will not be a cheap project, even for an energy powerhouse like Woodside Energy.

Tellurian

Back in August of 2023, when management last talked about the cost of this project, they estimated total expenses of about $14.5 billion. That included financing, interest, and other costs, of $2.4 billion. And this was just for Phase 1. Of course, at that time, they estimated that annual operating cash flow from Phase 1 would be around $4.4 billion annually. So the investment would well be worth it. Using those proceeds, the company had planned to build out the other three plants across three different phases. The completed project would generate around $11 billion annually in operating cash flow. That assumed LNG sales prices, before factoring in transportation, of roughly $14.00 per MMBtu. That's only a bit higher than the $12.37 per MMbtu that global LNG benchmark prices were in June of this year.

Tellurian

Because of the massive costs involved in this initiative, Woodside Energy did say that they are looking to take on well-established partners for up to 50% of the equity in the project in question. But only time will tell if this comes to fruition or not. Regardless of whether or not Woodside Energy does take on other partners, the company itself has a long operating history in the LNG space. In fact, according to management, Woodside Energy has spent 35 years in this market. So if anybody knows what they are doing, it's them. It is important to note that these assets will be very complementary with some of its other operations. Also in the Atlantic, the firm purchases LNG in the amount of 0.85 Mtpa and it plans to purchase another 2.5 Mtpa from the Commonwealth LNG project that is still early stage.

Woodside Energy

Admittedly, most of the exposure that Woodside Energy has to LNG is in the Pacific. It currently operates 2 functioning facilities. One of these is the NWS Project in northwestern Australia. It is responsible for producing 5.6 Mtpa worth of LNG. The other, also located in Western Australia, is the Pluto LNG project. It produces 4.4 Mtpa of LNG. The company is also, as of the end of the first quarter of this year, 62% of the way to completion on its Scarborough project, with first volumes expected to be deliverable in 2026. It will be responsible for up to 6 Mtpa of LNG output.

Woodside Energy

The company also has an equity interest in the Wheatstone project in Western Australia that is responsible for 1.2 Mtpa of LNG. Plus it has pledged to buy 1.3 Mtpa from a pre-FID client on the Pacific side of Mexico at some point in the future. While Woodside Energy at full capacity will be Woodside Energy’s greatest concentration of LNG activity, there is the potential for even more beyond this. As part of the deal, Woodside Energy is also getting 780 acres of land that will serve as a potential site for up to 30 Mtpa of LNG in the future. But investors should not expect this to come into play for many years, if it does at all.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One good thing about this is that Woodside Energy has the financial track record necessary to bring a project like this to life. In the chart above, you can see financial performance for the business for its last three fiscal years. As is common, financial results are incredibly volatile. And this is because of the volatility of energy prices themselves. But the fact of the matter is that, as the chart illustrates, Woodside Energy has successfully seen significant cash flow generation in each of those three years. Even though the company has been hindered by lower energy prices as of late, particularly when it comes to LNG and natural gas, it still has managed to grow its overall production. Back in 2021, the company saw output of 91.1 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). By 2023, this had grown to 187.2 million boe. Some of this growth came from LNG, with total production rising from 70.8 million boe to 88.6 million boe. Oil and pipeline gas reduction significantly outpaced the growth of LNG. But seeing as how 58.3% of Woodside Energy’s operating revenue still came from LNG last year at a time when oil prices were high, and both LNG and natural gas prices were low, the company is still very much a play on the global LNG market.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, this is most certainly an interesting acquisition for Woodside Energy and its investors. The firm is accepting a good deal of risk with this maneuver. But given its track record in this industry and the financial resources it has at its disposal, there's probably no better firm to buy up these assets than it. For shareholders of Tellurian, the picture is more complicated. The good news is that they get a bump up in value compared to what shares were trading at previously. The risk of bankruptcy is now gone so long as this transaction goes through. But at the same time, this puts to bed, forever, the big hopes and dreams that Tellurian, its management team, and its investors, all had of an independent LNG behemoth in the Gulf of Mexico. Given that upside between its current share price and the buyout price implies a return of only 5.3%, investors may be doing themselves a favor by looking elsewhere for opportunities. But if you believe that the transaction will go through, then holding on for a few months for that kind of low-volatility return could very well make sense.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.