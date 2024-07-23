Veeva Systems: Headwinds Have Created Opportunity And Pent-Up Demand

Ensemble Capital Management profile picture
Ensemble Capital Management
8 Followers

Summary

  • Ensemble has recently taken a position in Veeva Systems, which we believe is expanding its lead in the life sciences software market.
  • Veeva faces some headwinds that have created opportunity in the stock.
  • While life sciences companies face various near term headwinds, this may only create pent-up demand for Veeva's software.

AI Artificial Intelligence Chatbot, human conversation with technology, natural language processing

Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Ensemble has recently taken a position in Veeva Systems, which we believe is expanding its lead in the life sciences software market. As pharma, biotech, medtech and contract

This article was written by

Ensemble Capital Management profile picture
Ensemble Capital Management
8 Followers
Ensemble capital management is an investment management firm whose interests align with yours. We offer customized portfolio management services, fee-only objective advice and unparalleled client service.

Recommended For You

About VEEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VEEV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEEV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News