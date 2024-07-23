Filograph

My Investing Strategy / Speculative Investing

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is to chase big alpha by comparing a company's present valuation to an estimated future valuation. My future valuation is highly dependent on the expectation of higher gold and silver prices. In fact, I value gold miners using a range from $3,000 to $3,500 gold, and silver miners using a range from $50 to $100, which I expect in 2-4 years.

I consider gold and silver mining stocks to be high-risk speculation investments and should be avoided unless you are a long-term investor and strongly believe that higher gold prices are inevitable. Moreover, you should keep your allocations in individual gold or silver mining stocks low (1% to 3%) to limit your risk exposure. There is no reason to place big bets when you are chasing big alpha.

I prefer to keep my bets (we are speculating, so it’s basically gambling) to 1% of my total cost basis or less (usually much less). It’s okay to use allocations of 2% or 3% if you prefer to hold fewer positions, but anything above 3% is highly risky and not recommended. I, personally, avoid going above 2% for a single stock unless it is an ETF or mutual fund.

The Case for Higher Gold Prices (I expect silver to follow gold)

Why is gold going to $3,000 or $3,500? And why should we be confident of that outcome? In my opinion, it comes down to one factor, which is the US Government budget. The US Government is currently trapped in something called fiscal dominance. This essentially means that US Government spending is the dominant factor driving the economy. Thus, if the US Government cuts spending, the economy will suffer.

When you combine fiscal dominance with high interest rates, you get a doom loop. Let me explain why. If the US Government maintains its large budget deficit, the debt problem gets worse as the interest expense rises (which is already at $1 trillion for fiscal 2024). And if they cut spending, they will create an economic slowdown, which will increase the budget deficit (recessions always do).

This doom loop has only one of two outcomes. We either get some type of default, or some type of currency reset. This is essentially the debt bubble (that has been building since the 1980s) popping. Of course, this is my personal thesis, and it could be wrong. But I think it is essentially correct and will lead to higher gold prices soon, since gold is the beneficiary in any financial crisis.

Note that my thesis does not have a deadline or definite timeframe. For this reason, we are speculating that it will occur soon. My guess is 2-4 years, but I am just guessing. Even if my thesis does not play out, the chance of something similar occurring because of the current insanity economics of MMT (modern monetary theory), is quite high. Anyone who does macroeconomic analysis can see that the US Government is playing with fire by allowing debt to grow faster than GDP (according to ChatGPT, the national debt has grown 8% annually since 2000).

Introduction

I’ve never written an article on an exploration stock before on Seeking Alpha. Why? The risk-reward for big-alpha is usually not very good for exploration stocks. For most exploration stocks, you need to get in early based on initial drill results and then hope it becomes a big mine. Hope is usually not a good investment strategy, and quite often these exploration stocks tend to disappoint.

There is another investment strategy for exploration stocks, which is optionality. This is when their market cap does not reflect the value of the gold/silver that they have in the ground. This can be a good risk-reward scenario, especially if you are willing to speculate at higher gold/silver prices.

Even if an exploration stock looks like an outstanding optionality play, such as being valued at $10 per oz (e.g., $10 million market cap and 1 million oz’s in the ground), many factors come into play. Some of those factors include the location, the economics of the project, the percent of insiders, management’s plans, and potential future share dilution.

Because there are several factors that can impact the upside of an optionality play, they tend to have less than appealing risk-reward profile. Moreover, it’s unusual to find optionality plays that are extremely mispriced, along with factors that give it a strong risk-reward. One of those today is Freegold Ventures (OTCQX:FGOVF) (TSX:FVL:CA).

I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I can’t recall an optionality play with big-alpha and a risk-reward profile this strong. Let me explain why.

1) Valuation. With 20 million oz’s (.9 gpt AU), it’s valued at $10 per oz.

2) Location. It is only 30 minutes from Fairbanks, Alaska on a paved road. It located 5 miles from the Kinross Fort Knox mine, which is also a large open pit.

3) Economic. At .9 gpt, the grade is economic today. The PEA is from 2016, but is being updated this year. The cash costs in 2016 were $850 per oz. We can expect the 2024 AISC to be around $1400 per oz, but I am guessing. I do think it is attractive at $2300 gold or higher. Plus, it has a 12 million oz starter pit a 1.3 gpt AU.

4) Insiders. Eric Sprott owns 28% and other longtime insiders hold enough shares to take over 50%. They are not likely selling below $75 per oz, and perhaps higher.

5) Attractive. There are three majors in Alaska. Kinross is 5 miles away, and the Fort Knox mine is running out of ore. The mine life is projected to end in 2030. They will then have that large mill to feed. Northern Star has the Pogo mine, which is also near Fairbanks. Barrick has the Donlin Creek mine, and wouldn’t mind another large mine in Alaska. My guess is all three of these majors have their eye on Freegold Ventures.

6) M&A. At some point, M&A activity is going to pick up. When that happens, a rising tide will lift all boats. Moreover, those projects that are the most attractive for M&A will rise first. Once a few deals get done at $50, $75, or $100 per oz, the value of Freegold Ventures is going to take off.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (7/22/2024) Freegold Ventures OTCQX:FGOVF Gold Project Generator 38 Cents 499M $192M Click to enlarge

Company Overview

Freegold Ventures has a large gold project in Alaska. The Golden Summit project (20 million oz at .9 gpt) is in a good location, only 20 miles from Fairbanks and 5 miles from a large Kinross surface mine (Fort Knox). They had a monster hole of 257 meters at 2.9 gpt in 2020. Their FD market cap exploded from $16 million to $268 million. It is now back to $199 million.

The Golden Summit project resource is from a single (Dolphin/Clearly) large open pit (1,500 meters long by 800 meters wide). However, it also has a second discovery (Saddle Zone) with some exciting drill holes (8.7 meters at 28 gpt AU, 4 meters at 61 gpt AU) that are going to add ounces. Plus, they have several more exploration targets on their 30,000 acre property.

Eric Sprott invested big, and owns 28% of the shares, and will not sell early. This could be a 25 million oz mine, which could give it a value of around $1.5 to $2.5 billion at $2500 gold prices. Plus, early insiders own as many shares as Sprott and are not selling early. I doubt this goes for less than $75 an oz.

A PEA was released in 2016 based on a much smaller 3 million oz mine. It was to produce 100,000 oz for 24 years. It was marginally economic at $1300 gold with an after-tax IRR of 20%. Cash costs were around $850 per oz. An updated PEA is coming in 2024. The numbers will be completely different.

They also have a 30% JV with South32 for their Shorty Creek project. South32 is drilling and must spend $10 million to get their 70% option.

What's exciting about this company is the proximity to the Kinross Fort Knox mine. Thus, it's a perfect fit for them. Plus, there are two other majors (Barrick and Northern Star) in Alaska. If one of them makes a low-ball bid, we can expect a bidding war. Majors are always looking for mines of this size.

Company Info

Cash: $3 million

Debt: None

Current Gold Resources: 20 million oz AU at .9 gpt.

Estimated Future Gold Resources: 25 million oz AU at .9 gpt.

Scorecard (1 to 10)

Properties/Projects: 8.5

Costs/Grade/Economics: 7.5

People/Management: 6.5

Cash/Debt/Share Dilution: 7

Location Risk: 7.5

Risk-Reward: 8.5

Upside Potential: 8

Exploration Growth Potential: 7.5

Insiders: 9

Overall Rating: 8

Notes: The scale is 1 to 10, with 10 being best. This is just a general overview of the company, looking for strengths and weaknesses.

8.5: Excellent

8: Very Good

7.5: Almost Good

7: Satisfactory

6.5: Marginal

6: Weak

Strengths/Positives

Significant upside potential

Large resources

Exploration potential

Good location

Attractive takeover candidate

High leverage to higher gold prices

Note: These are my opinion, and a general overview of their strengths/weaknesses.

Risks/Red Flags

Potential share dilution

Potential lower gold prices

Potential long wait until acquired

Speculation stock

Note: These are my opinion, and a general overview of their risks.

Valuation #1 ($75 per oz)

20M oz. x $75 = $1.5B

Current FD market cap: $200 million

Upside potential: 650%

Valuation #2 ($100 per oz)

20M oz. x $100 = $2B

Current FD market cap: $200 million

Upside potential: 900%

Valuation #3 ($125 per oz)

20M oz. x $125 = $2.5B

Current FD market cap: $200 million

Upside potential: 1,150%

Note: All of these valuations do not account for share dilution. I would expect around 10% to 20% share dilution before they get acquired. If we subtract 20% from Valuation #2, you get 720%. I think that is a good target. We can expect +/- about 100% from that target. In other words, I don’t think it is a stretch to expect a return of 600% to 800%.

Note: These valuations are based on the assumption that gold prices will rise and M&A activity will push up the valuation of gold in the ground at quality projects such as Golden Summit.

Balance Sheet/Share Dilution

We can expect significant share dilution to fund drilling, permitting, and scoping studies. This might be the biggest risk we face. The more they dilute, the less upside we can expect.

Risk/Reward

The risk-reward is excellent as long as they don’t dilute significantly, and gold prices remain high. With a $200 million market cap, they likely can fund their requirements with an annual 5% dilution financing (about $10 million). I would only expect one or two of these for the next two years before they get acquired.

In the worst case, perhaps they will dilute 20% of their shares before they are acquired. However, it’s not a stretch to expect them to be acquired in the next 12 months, with very little dilution before a deal is done. The key will be how fast gold prices rise and whether M&A picks up.

Investment Thesis

I never invest for the near term. Instead, I invest for higher gold/silver prices (which could take several years) with the goal of obtaining big-alpha returns.

I have an exit plan for each stock that I own. So, while I consider myself a long-term investor, it’s possible that I could sell most of my stocks if gold/silver prices get high enough. I expect to have sold the majority of my gold/silver miners once gold reaches $3,500 and silver $100.

I always say that you can't pick winners, and that all you can do is pick potential winners. You never know which of your miners are going to do well. I've learned that from experience. The ones that do well tend to surprise you.

I want to accumulate as many potential big-alpha winners as possible. I don’t take large positions or use high allocations. If a stock has big-alpha potential, then a small allocation is sufficient. That usually means .5% (less than 1%) of my total cost basis or less.

Freegold fits my investment thesis. It has big-alpha potential and a strong risk-reward profile. These are the types of stocks that I love to have in my portfolio. If I can find 50 or 100 stocks like this, then I’m going to do really well if gold prices rise.

Final Thoughts

Freegold Ventures is a rare optionality play because of its circumstances. It is highly attractive as a takeover candidate in an ideal location. Large (5 million oz’s or more) undeveloped gold projects are rare. Plus, it is very cheap, valued at $10 per oz. However, what makes it so exciting as an investor is the high number of insiders who are not going to give it away for anything near $10 per oz.

Just this week, Eric Sprott added another 1% to his holdings. Why? Surely, that 1% was insignificant to his upside potential. What was significant is that his voting power increased from 27% to 28%, and will increase to 29% if he exercises his warrants (a likely outcome). He wanted that added voting power to ensure that he gets a good price for his shares.

If M&A deals heat up, I would not be surprised if this stock is up 5x over the next 12 months. Of course, I could be wrong. I’m just guessing. But if we see a few deals done at $50 or $75 per oz, then Freegold’s share price is likely to react to those deals. One thing is clear to me is that Kinross has to be interested. Kinross only has 23 million oz’s in reserves. This deal would easily increase that by 50%. Why haven’t they made an offer yet? I don’t know. But my guess is they won’t let another company outbid them with the Fort Knox mine only 5 miles away.

