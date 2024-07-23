Nenadpress/iStock via Getty Images

Income investing is an appealing approach to financial management, and the BDC sector is ripe with pickings for fat dividends on the order of 8 - 10% dividend yields. However, not all BDCs are created and run equally: some may not be suitable for long-term buy and hold investing, and they do not all take the same amount of risk. This article is about New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC), and as we will see, NMFC is very much a "risk on" investment.

The primary business of BDCs is in lending, with returns juiced by a modest amount of leverage. Unlike banks, however, BDCs are very constrained in their ability to snowball earnings by retaining them over time. This is because by law, a BDC must distribute at least 90% of its taxable income to avoid corporate taxation, and 98% of its taxable income to avoid excise taxes. Therefore, underwriting quality in particular is of particular interest because we want to invest in BDCs that do not lose principal over time.

This simple description alone of a BDC invites us to analyze NMFC in the following 6 aspects:

The type and amount of management expenses.

The degree of leverage on the balance sheet and any past trends.

Cost of the leverage employed. The lower, the better.

The proportion of assets that are senior secured & floating rate.

Credit quality: as measured by what I call the "equity appreciation / depreciation rate"

Diversification among noncyclical industries, to the exclusion of cyclical sectors of the economy.

Management Expenses

NMFC is an externally managed BDC, which means that it charges both a base management fee and an incentive fee. The base management fee is an unconditional flat % of gross assets net of cash & equivalents - at NMFC, this is 1.4% per year. This makes the base management fee somewhat on the higher end for externally managed BDCs.

The incentive fee is calculated differently. Below an 2.00% per quarter (8.00% annualized) rate of return on the asset portfolio, there is no incentive fee. Then, 100% of returns on the asset portfolio between 2.0% and 2.5% per quarter (8.0% and 10.0% annualized) are charged as the incentive fee. Then, 20% of returns on the asset portfolio above 2.5% per quarter are also charged as the incentive fee. The second part of the incentive fee is 20% of realized capital gains on the portfolio.

The incentive fee basically tells management what asset portfolio yield to target: about 10%. The management and incentive fees are quite substantial: they represent about 1/3 of the gross income from the NMFC's investment portfolio. This alone is sufficient to justify NMFC trading at about par of its net asset value.

Balance Sheet Leverage

BDCs are lending operations that use leverage to juice up their returns. Leverage in itself is not necessarily good or bad - it simply magnifies the effect of good or bad results on returns. Ideally, a BDC should have a debt to equity ratio of approximately 1.00, and this ratio should be stable over the years. Below I compute the debt to equity ratio of NMFC over time, where the figures are in millions USD and taken from past 10-K filings:

FY year-end Dec 31 Total Liabilities Total Equity Debt To Equity 2023 1,827.5 1,320.0 1.384 2022 2,028.7 1,314.5 1.543 2021 1,953.2 1,342.6 1.455 2020 1,860.6 1,236.9 1.504 2019 1,982.6 1,283.5 1.545 2018 1,442.4 1,006.3 1.433 2017 893.0 1,035.0 0.863 2016 717.5 938.6 0.764 2015 765.2 836.9 0.914 2014 712.8 802.2 0.889 Click to enlarge

There may have been a conscious decision in between 2017 and 2018 to raise the level of leverage in the balance sheet. As it stands, the level of leverage is consistent, but it is elevated relative to what I consider to be ideal in a BDC. Anyone who buys and holds NMFC needs a stomach for risk.

Asset Portfolio Seniority & Rate Structures

As potential investors, we want to have our net asset value per share preserved over time, to keep the earning power of the equity. One way we can achieve this is by looking at the seniority of the loans, as well as the location of the investments in NMFC's portfolio in the capital stack. We want to see a large allocation in first lien senior secured loans. Below is a chart taken from the Q1 2024 10-Q Filing For NMFC:

2024 10-Q Filing For NMFC

As we can see, only 57% of the portfolio is first lien debt. There is a substantial amount of second lien debt, and an atypically large allocation to equity and other types (which I would presume would contain warrants, even riskier than share equity) of investments, at 26%. Long story short, there is a very substantial amount of equity risk in NMFC's portfolio. Again, anyone buying and holding NMFC needs a stomach for risk.

The same filing states that 89.67% of fair value of investments in NMFC's books are floating rate, and 10.33% of fair value of investments are floating rate. At least there is some degree of protection against share price fluctuation as a function of interest rate shifts, but diluted by the equity allocation.

Credit Quality & Underwriting Results

Like banks, the primary business of a BDC is lending. Hence, any loan losses directly translate into losses in the equity of the BDC. Therefore, to avoid net asset value losses, we root for BDCs to avoid net unrealized and realized losses, or even have a modest underwriting gain. To measure credit quality over time, I like to use what I call the equity appreciation / depreciation ratio, calculated as net realized and unrealized gains (losses) divided by total equity. Below is the ratio computed for NMFC, where all figures used for that calculation are in millions USD:

Fiscal Year Ended Dec 31 Net Realized And Unrealized Gains (Losses) Total Equity Equity Appreciation / Depreciation Ratio 2023 (23.8) 1,320.0 (1.80%) 2022 (45.1) 1,314.5 (3.43%) 2021 88.3 1,342.6 6.58% 2020 (55.5) 1,236.9 (4.49%) 2019 (4.6) 1,283.5 (0.36%) 2018 (33.7) 1,006.3 (3.35%) 2017 7.2 1,035.0 (0.70%) 2016 23.6 938.6 (2.51%) 2015 (49.5) 836.9 (5.92%) 2014 (34.5) 802.2 (4.30%) Click to enlarge

The 10-year average equity appreciation / depreciation ratio for NMFC is -1.39%. This is not good: it means that over the past market cycle, NMFC has on average seen its equity value decay by that much because of its underwriting. In my book, this is a big red mark against the idea of treating NMFC as a long-term buy and hold investment.

Cost Of Leverage

As stated before, BDCs use leverage to juice their returns. That leverage has an interest rate cost attached to it, and so we would root for a BDC we want to invest in to have as low a cost of leverage as possible. I estimate the cost of leverage by dividing the total interest expenses and total liabilities for NMFC, as shown below. Figures used were in millions USD:

Fiscal Year Ended Interest Expense Total Liabilities Cost Of Liabilities Average AAA Bond Yield (FRED) 2023 124.8 1,827.5 6.83% 4.81% 2022 92.4 2,028.7 4.55% 4.07% 2021 73.1 1,953.2 3.74% 2.70% 2020 78.0 1,860.6 4.19% 2.48% 2019 84.3 1,982.6 4.25% 3.39% 2018 57.1 1,442.4 3.96% 3.93% 2017 37.1 893.0 4.15% 3.74% 2016 28.5 717.5 3.97% 3.67% 2015 23.3 765.2 3.05% 3.89% 2014 13.3 712.8 1.87% 4.16% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the cost of leverage for the past 8 years has been consistently higher than the AAA corporate bond yield. Additionally, they shift with the Fed Funds Rate. NMFC by far does not have the lowest cost of leverage of all BDCs: ARCC consistently has a cost of leverage that falls just below the average AAA bond yield.

Portfolio Diversification By Industry

As potential investors, we wish for the asset portfolio at NMFC to be strongly diversified by industry and tilted away from cyclical sectors of the economy, in order to avoid share price turbulence. Below is a chart taken from the Q1 2024 10-Q filing by NMFC that details the industry classification of its investment portfolio:

Q1 2024 10-Q Filing For NMFC

As we can see, the only cyclical industry present is oil & gas, which occupies just 2% of the portfolio. On the other hand, within the noncyclical industries, there is a high concentration in software, business services, and health care, which together occupy 61% of the portfolio. On the whole, I would say that within the noncyclical industries, there is relatively little diversification.

Conclusions

As the description of the 6 key aspects of NMFC shows, this BDC is a high-risk play. It employs an elevated amount of leverage on its balance sheet, and has a very large (26%) proportion of its investment portfolio in the form of equity and riskier assets. Its underwriting history is very mediocre, however, if we measure its history by looking at its net realized / unrealized gain (losses) over time. NMFC might be suitable for an investor who is willing to tolerate the elevated amount of risk employed by this management, knowing that there is substantial concentration in the asset portfolio by industry.