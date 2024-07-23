Chicago Fed: Economic Growth Decreased In June

Summary

  • CFNAI is a composite indicator of 85 monthly indicators to gauge economic activity and inflationary pressure.
  • June CFNAI fell to +0.05 from +0.23 in May, with three categories making negative contributions.
  • CFNAI-MA3 rose to -0.01 in June, showing a decline in economic activity trend since November 2022.

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index is a monthly indicator designed to gauge overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure. It is a composite of 85 monthly indicators as explained in this background

