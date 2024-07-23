JGRO: Active, And A Pass

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Actively managed ETFs are booming in terms of growth. There are a lot of new funds that have been launched which are attempting to proactively beat benchmarks through quantitative rules-based means, or traditional subjective analysis. We all know that beating a passive benchmark is difficult, but there is some evidence to suggest that it is possible to outperform (though unlikely over long time periods). One fund that goes after underpriced growth stocks actively is the JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO). The fund screens for companies that can grow their earnings sustainably ahead of their peers. The approach incorporates a bottom-up methodology to choose companies expected to outperform fundamentally.

JGRO bases its investment process on an intensive research effort that combines valuation methodologies and which determines the best investment options to construct a portfolio that potentially outperforms the broader market. Using a stock-picking process, the fund identifies companies with a leading competitive position and growth prospects. Supporting this philosophy is a team of portfolio managers with 29 years of experience, on average.

A Look At The Holdings

Because this is focused on growth, it should come as no surprise that it’s heavily focused on Tech, with Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) alone making up a total of 20% of the fund.

jpmorgan.com

The portfolio holds 97 stocks and has an overall bias towards large-caps, while allowing some shifts into mid-caps when attractive opportunities arise. While I understand the reasons for the heavy allocation here, I am leery of risk when I think through where we are in the cycle and given how extended some of these mega-cap tech names are momentum-wise. Then active, this is arguably what you’d want to see in an actively managed strategy, and if the active approach works, perhaps the team can reduce or eliminate the risks of some of these companies just before a big downturn takes place.

Sector Weightings

Sector wise, as mentioned, Tech makes up the largest allocation by far at 43%, followed by Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services.

jpmorgan.com

This does result in significant concentration risk, but one could argue it’s no different than what you would otherwise get in a core portfolio like the Nasdaq 100 or the S&P 500. Personally, I’m relatively bearish on Tech, which makes this type of allocation not as appealing. Then again - I could be wrong on that view, in which case Tech and this fund by extension continue to perform.

Peer Comparison

Since JGRO is actively managed, it’s worth comparing the fund against a passive growth fund to see if there’s really been any alpha in the methodology followed. One fund that’s passive and a good proxy is the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) which tracks the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and is designed to provide exposure to the growth portion of the US common stock market. When we look at the price ratio of JGRO to VUG, we find that, despite having moments of outperformance on a relative basis, JGRO and the passive VUG have had roughly the same performance going back to October of 2022. This furthers the argument that active stock picking that outperforms tends to do in a fleeting fashion.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the one hand, the fund’s active management and rigorous research process provide the potential to outperform passive growth strategies – the combined expertise of the portfolio management team and dedicated growth research analysts are theoretically positive. Should the broad market take a big leg lower, the hope would be from an active perspective that this approach mitigates downside risk by adjusting the portfolio accordingly.

The risk is, of course, that the active approach simply does not work. And we can see that from the earlier mentioned price ratio. It is very difficult to stock pick your way to outperformance, no matter how intelligent your research team and methodology is. That, combined with the high exposure to the Tech sector, makes me worry about this and put into question whether it’s worth allocating here as opposed to just a passive growth portfolio.

Conclusion

The JPMorgan Active Growth ETF provides exposure to a group of companies that are well-positioned to grow sustainably over an extended duration. JGRO has a robust research process and a stellar management team, making it a compelling growth proposition for some. But it’s not for me. The track record is short, the results aren’t there by comparison, and we are late cycle for the growth style of investing.