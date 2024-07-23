Nuttawan Jayawan/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Rightmove (OTCPK:RTMVF) will report 1H24 results on July 26, 2024. With the UK residential property market having struggled in 2023 (Exhibit 1), it will be interesting to see how Rightmove is navigating 2024. Ahead of the result, in this note I provide an overview of the company, and comment on the group’s new 5-year strategic plan that was released in November 2023.

Exhibit 1:

Source: Rightmove FY23 presentation, slide 15.

Background

Ask a random Brit for the best place to search for a home to buy or rent, and I’d be willing to wager that the immediate response will be Rightmove. The popularity of Rightmove is such that the site registered over 15 billion minutes of user time in 2023 - based on a rough calculation, this equates to around 0.1% of total annual waking hours of the entire UK adult population. Rightmove is almost the definition of a household name in the UK.

In the year 2000, the UK’s four largest corporate estate agencies got together and launched Rightmove.co.uk. In order to build a market presence, listings were initially free for agents to post. The portal started to charge fees in 2002. Just a few years later, in 2006 Rightmove plc floated on the London Stock Exchange (‘LSE’). The LSE float followed impressive early growth – by 2004, over 50% of all UK estate agents were using the website to advertise properties. Growth continued post float, and in 2009 the group’s website registered over one million visits in a single day. In 2012, Rightmove achieved a page impression rate of 11 billion pa and ranked as the sixth most popular UK website. Rightmove was added to the FTSE 100 index in 2018. Exhibit 2 shows that for almost a decade now, Rightmove has dominated the UK property portal market.

Exhibit 2:

Source: Rightmove 2023 Investor Day presentation, slide 23.

Operating Segments

Rightmove’s core business is the provision of property advertising and information portals in the UK. The group’s operating reporting segments are Agency, New Homes, and Other. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on Rightmove’s platforms. New Homes is focused on providing property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations. Rightmove’s Other segment comprises overseas and commercial property advertising services, non-property advertising services (including third-party advertising and data services), and the new mortgages business.

Exhibit 3:

Source: Rightmove FY23 presentation, slide 32.

In the chart above (Exhibit 3), Agency includes both Sales and Lettings. Note also that Other includes Rightmove’s Strategic Growth Areas (discussed later in this note). Exhibit 4 below provides additional detail, and highlights the importance of revenue relating to home sales via estate agents (60.5% of group revenue). Lettings revenue represents 15.9% of total Agency revenue, and 11.4% of total group revenue. Revenue from Strategic Growth Areas is still low, coming in at 3.9% of group FY23 revenue. The New Homes segment had a very strong result in FY23; revenue was up 26% on FY22 and contributed 18.2% of total group revenue.

Exhibit 4:

Source: Rightmove FY23 presentation, slide 8.

Strategic Growth Areas

CEO Johan Svanstrom took over from the long-serving prior CEO Peter Brooks-Johnson in March 2023. In late November 2023, CEO Svanstrom laid out a 5-year plan for Rightmove which included a great deal of emphasis on newer ‘strategic’ businesses: commercial real estate (‘Commercial’), mortgages and rental services. Rightmove has been active in data services for many years, but has also thrown this into the bucket of Strategic Growth Areas (‘SGA’). Exhibit 5 provides an overview of Rightmove’s 2028 targets, which aim to deliver revenue growth of >25% pa in SGA.

Exhibit 5:

Source: Rightmove 2023 Investor Day presentation, slide 121.

If Rightmove executes successfully on this new strategic plan, revenue from Agency and New Homes will become materially smaller as a proportion of the entire business, falling from 90% of total group revenue in FY23 to be 75% of total group revenue in FY28E. Commercial and mortgages have been identified as the largest of the SGA growth contributors (see Exhibit 6). In Commercial, Rightmove is targeting 10%-15% pa growth in customer numbers and growth in ARPA (average revenue per advertiser) of ~7% pa – these metrics strike me as rather ambitious.

Rightmove is not new to the Commercial market, and currently has around 900 commercial customers on the books. Whilst Rightmove’s brand is well-recognized in the commercial space and the group can claim a wide audience reach, this may not be enough to guarantee success. The commercial real estate market is quite different to the residential property market, and requires a much more bespoke service offering (reflecting the heterogeneous nature of commercial property buildings and market participants). Rightmove have flagged an investment of £3m in FY24E across Commercial product development and sales and I suspect that considerable further spend will be required in order to drive high rates of revenue growth.

Exhibit 6:

Source: Rightmove 2023 Investor Day presentation, slide 122.

Delivery of the target revenue growth of 50%-70% pa for mortgages would transform this business from an insignificant contributor at a group level in 2023, to an operation that would be generating £25m pa in 2028. To be clear, Rightmove is not a lender participant in the UK mortgage market – it acts primarily as a source of leads for direct lenders and mortgage brokers. Rightmove’s new strategy places more emphasis on growth through the mortgage broker channel, from which Rightmove generates revenue in the form of introduction and processing fees. The UK mortgage broker market is highly fragmented and competitive. Rightmove will need to offer a rather compelling economic and service argument to persuade brokers to share the commission income that they generate from banks and other lenders. One of the reasons that mortgage brokers have succeeded in the UK is that they have been better able to develop ‘client ownership’ of borrowers than the banks. I think that brokers will be mindful of the risk of losing some of their client ownership advantage to Rightmove, and as such, broker sign-ups to Rightmove’s offering may be harder to achieve than management expect. That being said, Rightmove is extremely well-placed to capture mortgage leads and I would not entirely dismiss the potential for Rightmove to disrupt the market.

Innovation

Over the years, Rightmove has regularly added new features and services. Having benefitted greatly from the ‘network effect’, the group has continued to invest in order to protect its market position. In 2016, Rightmove was ranked as the world’s most innovative company by Forbes and the innovation has continued since then, with more still to come (Exhibit 7).

Exhibit 7:

Source: Rightmove 2023 Investor Day presentation, slide 49.

For Rightmove, innovation is particularly important when it comes to driving growth in ARPA. Given Rightmove’s dominant market position, it will be challenging to achieve high rates of advertiser number growth (as demonstrated by Exhibit 8, which shows that total advertiser numbers fell by -1.2% in FY23) - so in order to drive revenue upwards, Rightmove must increase prices or sell more products. Innovation helps on both counts.

Exhibit 8:

Source: Rightmove FY23 presentation, slide 10.

Adding more bells and whistles to an existing product offer or service package can support the argument for price increases. And introducing new stand-alone products or services can allow Rightmove to generate additional income from existing clients. The potential for innovation to deliver value was demonstrated in the group’s FY23 result (Exhibit 9), with ~60% of ARPA growth driven by customers using more products and upgrading packages.

Exhibit 9:

Source: Rightmove FY23 presentation, slide 9.

Valuation

To provide a quick view on valuation, I have used the analyst consensus data (taken as at April 04, 2024) that Rightmove publishes on its investor relations website. In Exhibit 10, I set out a simple EV/EBIT framework. Based on a LSE July 22, 2024 closing price of £5.738, and using the FY24E consensus EBIT of £268.2m, Rightmove is trading on a EV/EBIT multiple of 16.8x. Taking the FY24E consensus EPS of £0.255, Rightmove’s current P/E ratio is ~22.5x.

Exhibit 10:

Source: author’s calculations based on Rightmove’s financial reports and most recent published analyst consensus.

Risk Factors

Rightmove derives almost all its revenue from the UK – the company’s fortunes are therefore sensitive to macroeconomic conditions in the UK, particularly relating to the UK housing market. A weak economy and housing market will typically lead to fewer housing transactions, with negative consequences for Rightmove’s main customer group – estate agents. A weak UK economy could also lead to a reduction in the supply of new home developments, putting pressure on the group’s New Homes segment.

The most recent IMF report (July 2024) forecasts real GDP growth for the UK of 0.7% for 2024 and 1.5% for 2025. Whilst these forecasts are hardly anything to get excited about, they do not currently point to significant near-term downside risk for the UK economy. Therefore, in terms of UK macroeconomic risk, I consider the current position as neutral.

Rightmove enjoys a high operating margin of around 70%. The group operates in a competitive marketplace which has relatively low barriers to entry, and so there is a risk that Rightmove’s operating margin will be forced lower due to competitive pressures. Rightmove’s dominant market position offers protection against this risk. Further, the group’s ongoing investment in innovation provides the potential to generate new income streams that are not immediately accessible to competitors, providing support to the operating margin.

With a recent change in the UK government, regulatory and political risk factors are relevant to Rightmove’s investment case. The newly installed Labour government looks set to attempt to increase the UK’s housing supply – whilst this ought to be positive for the New Homes segment, it may contribute to a softer housing market for established dwellings. Changes to rules and regulations for landlords may have negative consequence for the UK’s letting market. On balance, I do not currently see material downside or upside risk for Rightmove on this front.

Conclusion

Rightmove is a high-quality business with an exceptionally strong competitive position; it is the clear market leader in the UK residential property advertising market. A further positive for the investment case is that Rightmove is debt-free. Given the relatively soft outlook for the UK economy, I would describe the operating outlook for the company as slightly challenging. I am not overly enthusiastic about the new CEO’s push to direct focus away from the core business towards Strategic Growth Areas. The stock’s valuation appears rather full, but not excessively so given the high quality of the business. I conclude this initial review with a Hold rating, and will look to keep a close eye on the stock, as it is one that I would be willing to own should a satisfactory valuation entry point arise.

