Best-Performing Bond ETFs For 2024

In keeping with my continued coverage on bond and fixed-income ETFs, I thought to write a quick article looking at some of the best-performing bond ETFs YTD. These were selected using Seeking Alpha's ETF Screener, excluding smaller, less liquid ETFs, as well as some, not all, of those using derivatives. The best-performing bond ETFs were, invariably, those with below-average duration, some with negative duration. These have outperformed YTD due to rates remaining higher for longer, and could continue to outperform if this is the case.

PFIX - Higher Rates Trading Vehicle

I would not personally classify the Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) as a bond ETF, but as Seeking Alpha does, and as it is an interesting ETF, thought to include it in the article.

PFIX has outperformed approximately all other bond ETFs in the market YTD. It has outperformed most equities too, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 index.

Data by YCharts

PFIX's outperformance is simple to explain. The fund invests in swaps / options designed to profit from higher 20y treasury rates. Rates have risen YTD, leading to significant profits from the fund. PFIX also holds some t-bills, but the swaps were responsible for its outperformance.

Data by YCharts

PFIX would continue to see significant returns and outperformance from further increases to 20y treasury rates. These could increase due to further Federal Reserve hikes, unlikely, or due to rates remaining higher for longer, which is possible.

PFIX has something of an asymmetric risk-return profile.

Returns could be sky-high if rates skyrocket, as was the case in 2022.

Data by YCharts

Losses are capped somewhat, as the fund holds both t-bills and options, and the options can only drop to zero.

PFIX's strategy is somewhat costly to implement, options are expensive, which should put pressure on long-term returns. Similar situation when rates are flat.

PFIX's options are somewhat complicated investments. Although the complexity is far from excessive, market conditions have materially changed since the fund's inception, adding an extra layer of complexity and uncertainty to the fund.

In my opinion, current economic conditions are such that PFIX presents an uncompelling risk-return profile. Significantly higher rates seem unlikely, as do strong returns for the fund. Higher rates have increased the prices for PFIX's options and swaps, increasing costs and risks. I said as much last time I wrote about the fund, and it has posted meager returns since, much worse than its YTD performance. Because returns are ultimately dependent on future market conditions, these could still be sky-high.

Besides PFIX, lots of other interest rate hedge ETFs have performed exceedingly well YTD. A quick graph of some of these:

Data by YCharts

I last covered PFIX here.

RISR - Interest Only MBS - Negative Duration

The FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RISR) focuses on interest only MBS, with smaller investments in more traditional MBS and cash.

RISR

RISR's interest only MBS are negative duration investments, with the fund itself sporting a duration of negative 5.3.

RISR

RISR's negative duration should lead to outperformance when rates, including both Fed rates and market rates of interest, increase. Rates have trended upwards YTD, with benchmark 10y treasury rates up 0.40%:

Data by YCharts

and 30y mortgage rates rising 0.30%:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Due to the above, RISR's share price has risen by 10.8%:

Data by YCharts

Strong capital gains combined with a 7.2% dividend yield have led to significant, industry-beating returns.

Data by YCharts

RISR's investments are positive carry instruments, with positive expected long-term returns. RISR should see positive returns long-term, although these are strongly influenced by changes in interest rates.

PFIX's investments are not positive carry investments, at least not originally. Gains could be massive if interest continue to increase though, and much higher than RISR's, but long-term returns are somewhere between meager and negative.

In my opinion, and considering the above, RISR is a much stronger investment opportunity for long-term investors, while PFIX is mostly appropriate for short-term traders. RISR can also be used as an interest rate hedge, which seems ideal to me. On net, I strongly prefer RISR, but there are significant differences between the funds, and PFIX does have its uses.

I last covered RISR here.

PFFA - Actively-Managed Preferred Shares ETF

Several preferred shares ETFs have seen strong returns YTD. Of these, the Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) has seen particularly strong returns, outperforming most bond sub-asset classes and its peers.

Data by YCharts

PFFA has outperformed most bonds due to its above-average 9.3% dividend yield, and due to benefitting from narrower credit spreads.

I'm not entirely sure why PFFA has outperformed its peers though. Successful active management and alpha is a distinct possibility, as is focusing on riskier, higher-yielding investments as credit spreads narrow. Preferred shares had a rough 2022, so perhaps the outperformance is simply a return to normal.

Data by YCharts

I last covered PFFA here.

RINF - Inflation-Hedge ETF

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) is long long-term treasury inflation-protected securities, or TIPs, and short long-term treasuries. Said combination should lead to above-average returns when inflation and inflation expectations are higher than average, as has been the case since early 2021.

Data by YCharts

As inflation has remained above-target YTD:

Data by YCharts

RINF has outperformed:

Data by YCharts

RINF would continue to see strong returns if inflation and inflation expectation remain elevated. Breakeven inflation rates, based on treasury and TIPs rates, are particularly informative in this regard. 5y breakeven rates currently stand at 2.2%, so expect RINF to outperform as long as inflation remains somewhat higher than 2.2%.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, RINF is an interesting choice for shorter-term traders wishing to speculate on higher inflation. Personally, I would not take that bet. Too many good, high-yield choices to make these esoteric trades. Investing in PFFA and collecting a 9.3% dividend seems simpler, safer, and less dependent on correctly anticipating macro movements, for instance.

I last covered RINF here.

HYEM - Emerging Markets High-Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) is exactly what it says on the tin: and emerging markets high-yield bond ETF.

HYEM has outperformed its high-yield peers YTD:

Data by YCharts

Outperformance was almost entirely due to the fund seeing above-average losses during 2022 and 2023:

Data by YCharts

And hence an above-average recovery YTD.

Right now, emerging market bonds sport historically above-average yields. Spreads are slightly wider than for U.S. high-yield bonds too.

JPMorgan Guide to the Markets

Considering the above, emerging market bonds remain a buy.

I last covered HYEM here.

VRP - Variable Rate Preferred

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA: VRP) is an index ETF investing in floating and variable rate preferred shares. These investments are technically variable rate, but most take years to reset their rates, so functionally behave closer to fixed-income securities.

As an example, the fund saw losses of 9.0% during 2022 when the Fed started to hike rates. Losses were comparable to high-yield corporate bonds, which generally sport below-average maturities and duration. So, the fund's rate risk seems broadly comparable to that of these securities.

Data by YCharts

VRP has outperformed most bond asset classes YTD, as well as most other preferred shares ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Outperformance seems to have been driven by higher rates. Comparing VRP with the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ: PFF), the largest preferred shares ETF in the market, it seems like VRP broadly matched the performance of PFF until early 2022 and has outperformed since. Outperformance started when the Fed started to hike, so higher rates seem like the likeliest reason. Do bear in mind, variable rate preferreds generally take years to reset their rates, so outperformance so soon after the hikes was never a given or certainty.

Data by YCharts

VRP's dividends seem all over the place. These are generally in the $0.10 - $0.12 range, soared to over $0.16 during late 2023, dropped down to the usual range this past January. Its dividend yield seems somewhat low at 6.2%, with an even lower 5.5% SEC yield. Dividends seem more volatile, and plainly unusual, than average for an ETF. I'm not sure what to expect from the fund in this regard, which is something of a negative.

Conclusion

The best-performing bond ETFs of the year have focused shorter-term, variable rate, and negative duration investments. These have outperformed as Federal Reserve hikes have been delayed, leading to higher market rates of interest. Although I don't think significant further outperformance is likely, some of these are interesting choices, and buys.