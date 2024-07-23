MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) is going to report second quarter earnings in about a month, so I wanted to take a look at how it has performed over the last few years to see if it would be a good time to start a position. The company has fully recovered from the pandemic lows, and I believe the company’s long-term growth potential is still very robust, especially internationally, and even with very conservative estimates, the company is trading below its fair value.

Briefly on Financials

TCOM’s revenues have seen a tremendous recovery in the last year. In 2023, the company saw its revenues double from the lows of the last couple of years. The fantastic recovery can be attributed to China lifting its zero-COVID policy at the beginning of 2023, and since most of the company’s revenues are generated within the Greater China region, this was a big deal, to say the least. The company has also comfortably surpassed pre-COVID revenue levels, so TCOM is back and stronger than ever. Over the past decade, the company attained a respectable 20% CAGR and an astounding 41% 3-year CAGR. The question is how much longer it can keep growing at these speeds. The 3-year CAGR was inflated by the lows of the lockdown demand, so I don’t expect to see such numbers going forward.

Over the same period, the company’s margins have been all over the place, with no clear indication of a trend. Granted, in the latest quarter, Q1 ’24, these have been on the top of the range, but with such an image below, it is hard not to expect these two to drop eventually once again. I will say, the company’s gross margins are probably as good as they will get, however, I would love to see some improvements in operating margins, as that is quite a big discrepancy.

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company’s ROA and ROE have also seen a decent boost in the last quarter due to a higher bottom line. Unfortunately, these numbers are still slightly below what I consider to be acceptable, which is at least 5% for ROA and 10% for ROE. I will have to see a couple of more quarters of improved profitability and efficiency to see how the company fares going forward, but I could see these improving with some good cost-cutting strategies.

In terms of competition, the Chinese online travel market is dominated by domestic players and has a strong hold on the market. Players like Fliggy, owned by Alibaba (BABA), however, TCOM owns all, or stakes in a lot of its competitors, like Qunar, and Ctrip, so it wouldn’t be fair to compare it to international players like Booking Holdings (BKNG), Expedia (EXPE), Despegar (DESP). However, it wouldn’t hurt, I suppose. I like to look at the return on total capital to see whether the company has a competitive advantage or a strong moat. TCOM compared to the international competitors is ranking the lowest currently, but as I said, these are just comparisons for the sake of comparisons because TCOM primarily operates in The Greater China region.

In terms of the company’s current financial situation, as of Q1 ’24, TCOM had around $9.4B in cash and short-term investments, against $1.2B in long-term debt, and $5.3B in short-term debt. This seems to be a good position to be in. The company has plenty of cash to cover all the debt outstanding, and then some. Furthermore, the company’s investments are yielding higher returns than it is paying in annual interest expenses on that debt, so it is safe to say the company is at no risk of insolvency.

Overall, the company has been doing rather well since China opened its door to the world once again, and the most recent quarters are still showing a growth of over 25% y/y, so the Chinese economy’s pent-up demand for travel is as strong as ever. I would like to see the company’s margins show a bit more consistency and would like to see operating margins close the large gap between it and gross margins. However, this may be a characteristic of the online travel agency market because BKNG’s most recent EBIT margins stood at around 28%.

Comments on the Outlook

TCOM has a lot of potential not just in the Greater China region but internationally too. The brand is already very well known, so it shouldn’t be a problem to continue expanding its presence in other Asian regions. It is good to start expanding around its already dominated region, which is China. The company said that it is seeing tremendous growth in the Asia Pacific region. What I think will play a decent role in maintaining its strong presence in China while also helping it grow internationally, is that China has a lot of restrictions when it comes to internet services compared to some other countries. I am interpreting this as international OTA’s like the ones mentioned previously, will have a harder time setting up shop in China because of these restrictions, while TCOM will probably have an easier time expanding because other countries are more lenient and may have lower barriers of entry. In the latest quarter, the management said that the company’s overseas OTA platform “surged by about 80% year-over-year”, and they “remain committed to becoming a go-to platform in Asia within the coming 3 to 5 years”. This is a very strong statement; one I completely agree with, seeing the possibilities of expansion and the amazing y/y growth. I think it is only a matter of time before Trip.com becomes a dominant player worldwide, while maintaining its top spot in China.

As I mentioned earlier, I would like to see how the company’s margins progress over the next while. The company has a large presence domestically, which is in China, therefore, it most likely achieved its full potential, due to its large-scale operations. I think there may be some further efficiencies gained from trending lower variable costs like marketing and sales, as it may not need as much effort in this region. The international segment I believe has a lot more potential. The management mentioned that this segment does come with slightly higher margins overall due to a higher average sale price, and its contribution margin has just broken even recently, which means there is still a lot of room for improvement in the next few years. I will be following its progress.

Valuation

Let’s look at what the company is worth to me. I am going to approach it with a conservative mindset as usual. This way, I am getting more room for error in my estimates, which aids my margin of safety in the end.

For revenues, as I said earlier, I don’t expect the company to grow at such a pace as it has in the last 3 years (over 40%) and would expect it to be closer to its long-term growth rate. For the base case, I decided to go even more conservative than its 10-year CAGR, so I went with around 11% CAGR over the next decade, which means I expect the international penetration not to be as easy as it may be right now since it is still very early in the stage of international expansion. Below are the estimates for the three scenarios, base, optimistic, and conservative.

For margins, I decided to keep them somewhat stable going forward. I don’t want to model any optimistic numbers here because as I said, I would like to keep it conservative. Furthermore, I am going with the company’s GAAP margins, whereas analysts are looking at adjusted numbers. This way, I am getting even more margin of safety, which in the end will only help my case. It is better to be safe than sorry and buy at the wrong price and underperform.

For the DCF analysis, I decided not to use the company’s WACC of around 6% because I felt that it was a bit too low. Many websites report the company’s beta to be around 0.41, which doesn’t sit right with me. Therefore, I am going with 10% as my discount rate while keeping 2.5% as my terminal growth rate. An extra 4% on top of the company’s WACC is quite a big margin of safety, so if the company passes such stringent controls, the company is a no-brainer investment. With that said, the company’s intrinsic (conservative) value is around $55 a share, which means it is trading at a decent discount to its fair value right now, and that is with an additional discount of 10% on top.

Risks

Many investors don’t like to invest in a company that is operating primarily in China. Anything to do with China is a no-no, which I understand. Just look at how long the government kept the people under a lockdown when most of the world was already out of the pandemic for over a year. The influence that the Chinese government has on its companies is enormous, and it is a big risk that can derail any sound investment without notice, and you’ll be left with holding bags.

The company may not find much success outside the Asian region. The competition is fierce abroad and the foothold that other companies already have there will drive TCOM’s margins down to take a decent chunk of the market, which in the short term is not good.

Closing Comments

Nevertheless, I believe my DCF model has a lot of margin of safety built-in, and if you don’t over-allocate to one position, and start small, I think this wouldn’t be a bad time to invest in TCOM. The company’s revenues have recovered completely and have shot up past pre-pandemic levels, the company has a really strong balance sheet, with plenty of cash that can be deployed for further the growth of the company, domestically and internationally, which I am all for.

The company will be reporting its results in about a month (August 28th), and I will be seriously considering starting a position either before the earnings or right after. I will continue to follow the company until then and may open a position very soon because I do believe the company has a lot of potential in the long run.