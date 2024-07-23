Trip.com: Greatly Undervalued With A Lot Of Long-Term Potential Ahead

Jul. 23, 2024 4:11 AM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.35K Followers

Summary

  • Trip.com has fully recovered from pandemic lows and shows strong long-term growth potential, especially internationally.
  • TCOM's financials have seen significant recovery, with revenues doubling in 2023 and strong margins, but future growth may not match recent performance.
  • TCOM's conservative valuation suggests it is trading below fair value, with potential for further growth domestically and internationally, despite risks associated with operating in China.

Family loading suitcases in car for family vacation

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) is going to report second quarter earnings in about a month, so I wanted to take a look at how it has performed over the last few years to see if it

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.35K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TCOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News