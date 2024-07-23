MEDITERRANEAN

Since I initially recommended Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) to readers, shares are up over 100% in 7 months, for an 229% annualized return. I bought a large position, and that has paid off handsomely. I’m now writing to recommend that readers HOLD their investments but SELL trading positions in the stock. Since I am still fundamentally confident in the future of the business, I would not recommend that long-term buy-and-hold investors sell. But since the valuation has become stretched, traders may want to trim their positions.

SeekingAlpha

Simply put, MAMA’s valuation has gotten frothy, at least in part due to its recent inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. It’s worth remembering the initial thesis: an expanded sales team would drive cross-selling to existing customers. MAMA had virtually no sales team one year ago, and they have now built one. Since their average grocery store customer only carries a small fraction of MAMA’s total slate of products (roughly 30%), there is ample room to increase “average items carried.”

FY25 Q1 results basically matched consensus: revenue was up 29% YOY, but EPS missed by $0.01 (vs. $0.02 consensus), impacted by higher material costs and a “one-time” charge of $0.9 million to adjust some options for the former management. This has brought down consensus EPS estimates for FY25:

SeekingAlpha

FY26 (ending January 2025) EPS estimates are virtually unchanged from when I initially purchased shares. Revenue estimates have come up by about 5% for FY25 and FY26. The company doesn’t have a history of big surprises, although this could of course change. Why is the stock up so much?

The Q1 earnings call saw CEO Adam Michaels give a very bullish take on the future of the business. He didn’t say much that I found surprising, but the speed and results of execution have been impressive. Firstly, 70% of revenue growth came from volume, meaning that MAMA is actually selling more. And much of it was in the Midwest and west, where MAMA had traditionally had a smaller footprint. They saw 60% growth on the West Coast (probably due to hiring a sales lead there). Revenue is now almost evenly split east and west of the Mississippi. The high-level summary of growth was that the increase “was largely attributable to enhanced distribution from strong club rotations and accelerated velocities from incremental trade promotions.” In other words, this is real organic growth driven by increased adoption of MAMA’s products by new customers in new regions. It was driven by MAMA’s participation in ten trade shows, according to company press releases, as well as a Costco (COST) roadshow that the company used to create a social media marketing campaign which quadrupled their Instagram followers. In short, the business is firing on all cylinders. The thesis is playing out as I hoped, and growth is accelerating.

Moreover, management mentioned several more tailwinds for H2. MAMA is building a new production facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey, which will greatly increase capacity. They also pushed through price increases which will hit the financials. And most substantively, Michaels is optimistic that MAMA will get placements in some more large grocery chains this fall around the back-to-school rush, which is apparently when these things happen. All of this would seem to suggest that the recent acceleration of revenue growth will continue and that the strong remains a strong buy.

At the same time, however, management refused to increase FY25 guidance based on Q1 results. Michaels hemmed and hawed when asked about growth targets in the Q+A:

I don't think it's going to be that high. I still will stand with double-digit growth will continue. I think this is a little strong, but again, we'll look to -- the sales team will continue to look for these high ROI promotions. But yeah, I think that -- I don't think it will -- I think we'll stick with our double-digit growth.

They likewise forecast gross margins to stay around 30%, since anything above that will get spent on more trade promotion.

I think what’s happening here is that the cross-selling plan is going well, but MAMA’s CEO doesn’t want to overpromise and underdeliver, so he is holding back on raising guidance. This seems prudent to me. It is probably the same strategy that has led to a series of revenue beats over the last two years:

SeekingAlpha

But it also means that we cannot bank on continued revenue growth at 30%.

Relative Valuation

With that said, let’s return to my initial valuation. As shown in the chart below, basically all of the share price appreciation so far this year has come from multiple expansion. MAMA has only recently broken even, so we lack long-term P/E data, but the P/S multiple is now back up above its previous pandemic high. The P/E is over 50. Even for FY26 (ending January 2026, so basically equivalent to AY25), the forward P/E is over 34.

SeekingAlpha

If we look strictly at P/S, there have been two clear peaks in early 2018 and early 2021, each of which coincided with a high stock price. The subsequent drawdowns were each around 60%.

SeekingAlpha

We could come to a similar conclusion looking at relative valuations:

SeekingAlpha

Here, MAMA looks about 100% above its own historical average and about 200% above the industry averages.

Finally, this valuation picture matches the chart, where it looks like MAMA is at the top of a long-term trading range and primed for a drawdown over the next 18 months. This pattern has been quite reliable over the last decade, basically since MAMA’s IPO.

freestockcharts

We are left with the question, then: is this time different? Is MAMA’s business strong enough to justify such a premium valuation?

Among analysts, there is no consensus. On Wall Street, the average 12-month price target is $9.25, or 13% above today’s price, but this is only based on 2 estimates. Howard Halpern at Taglich Brothers, who I flagged in my initial report as the most senior analyst covering the stock, cut coverage after raising his price target to $11. On SeekingAlpha, one analyst has – mistakenly, in my view – recommended shorting the stock due to a lack of organic sales growth. Another analyst has assigned the stock a $15 price target using a DCF with a WACC that seems too low to me. A recent write-up sums up the disagreement nicely:

To accept MAMA’s valuation ratios, you can’t just call yourself a growth investor. You have to really mean it. In other words, you have to believe MAMA will grow into and above its current ratios.

Traders Should Sell, Investors Should Hold

There is no clear answer to this question, because only time will tell whether MAMA grows into its current valuation. I think that MAMA’s CEO is deliberately undershooting his real revenue growth expectations. It seems unlikely to me that revenue growth will decelerate from 29% down to 15% over the next few quarters, given all of the tailwinds for the business right now. This quarter’s results showed the management plan working extremely well. I think it is still possible that revenue growth accelerates beyond 30%, and it seems unlikely that it drops back down below 15%. At the same time, MAMA has proven that it deserves a premium multiple. If MAMA can sustain 30% revenue growth and a P/E of 35, my 18-month (i.e. year-end 2025) price target would be $12, for an annualized return of 21%.

This return potential, combined with the tax costs of selling after a significant gain, should be enough reason for long-term investors to HOLD their shares at current prices. But in the nearer term, I think there is a strong possibility of a pullback to a more reasonable valuation, so traders may want to trim their positions. Personally, I may sell a small portion of my stake to invest in several more promising ideas (articles coming soon).