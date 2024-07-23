Fairfax: BIAL Is Worth Substantially More Than The Current Recorded Value

Tidefall Capital profile picture
Tidefall Capital
1 Follower

Summary

  • Fairfax India's 64% ownership of Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) is by far and away the largest and most important asset in the holding company.
  • Not only is BIAL one of the best positioned and fastest growing airports in the world, it is also on the books as one of the cheapest (the top 10 airports in the world have a median PE ratio of 27x).
  • With a market capitalization of $2bn for Fairfax India and a valuation of $1.5bn for all of their non-airport net assets, investors are paying approximately half a billion for their 64% ownership in BIAL, an investment that we believe is likely worth multiples of that amount.

Kempegowda International Airport

Joe Ravi

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:FFXDF)

Having just finished Fairfax's (OTCPK:FRFHF) investor week in Toronto, I thought it would be helpful to recap the events and how we view

This article was written by

Tidefall Capital profile picture
Tidefall Capital
1 Follower
Tidefall is a concentrated, unconstrained investment fund manager that attempts to compound its capital at an attractive rate of return by focusing exclusively on our best ideas. We employ a value based investment framework where we buy securities that we believe are trading for less than their intrinsic value and sell when this discount has closed.

Recommended For You

About FFXDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FFXDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FRFHF
--
FRFXF
--
FFXDF
--
FXFLF
--
FRFGF
--
FRFFF
--
FAXRF
--
FRFZF
--
FAXXF
--
FXFHF
--
FFH:CA
--
FFH.PR.C:CA
--
FFH.PR.F:CA
--
FFH.PR.E:CA
--
FFH.PR.G:CA
--
FFH.PR.H:CA
--
FFH.PR.J:CA
--
FFH.PR.I:CA
--
FFH.PR.D:CA
--
FFH.PR.K:CA
--
FFH.PR.M:CA
--
FIH.U:CA
--
FFHPF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News