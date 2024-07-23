Hiroshi Watanabe

In September last year, I wrote an article on MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC) assigning a neutral view on this BDC. While in the article I made it clear that MFIC embodies all of the necessary characteristics to perform well in sync with the sector dynamics, I was rather skeptic about the alpha potential here.

The key reason for this lied in my assumption of experiencing initial interest rate cuts earlier this year and some pick up in the corporate default rates. For MFIC both of these dynamics are inherently unfavorable with more magnified effects than for an average BDC out there. Since a large chunk of MFIC's borrowings is based on fixed rate financing, a drop in SOFR would be only partially offset by a lowered interest expense component. Similarly, the increased corporate distress or default levels could be very negative for MFIC given its above average leverage level and rather weak portfolio fundamentals.

However, looking at the chart below, we can clearly see how MFIC has slightly surpassed the broader BDC market, which is quite logical considering the "risk on" mode in this sector (driven by strengthening of a higher for longer scenario and healthy corporate profiles).

Against this backdrop and the fresh data points from the quarterly earnings report, let's now review the current fundamentals of MFIC to determine whether the investment case has become more attractive.

Thesis review

From the fundamental perspective, MFIC has remained stable and performed in line with the average BDC dynamics. What I mean by that is that if we look at the key metric measuring the underlying cash generation level - net investment income per share - it has stayed almost unchanged over the past four quarters. In fact, if we compare the NII per share result in Q1, 2024 to the one that was recorded in the prior quarter, we would observe a slight (circa 3.5%) decline. This goes really hand in hand with the overall spread compression and subdued investment volumes.

The key element imposing a downward pressure on MFIC NII per share generation has been the stagnating investment activity, where the net commitment volumes have come in negative for already three quarters in a row. This leads to a portfolio size decline, which, if the spreads are not rising, pushes down the total result as there is simply a lower base of assets from which to capture positive spreads. However, we have to keep in mind that such a pattern is common in the BDC space now, where the market is, in general, expecting a recovery in the transaction activity as the interest rate outlook becomes more clear.

Speaking of the capital structure, there has been a minor improvement, which is only logical as the organic investment repayments have exceeded new investments and MFIC has continued to retain some portion of quarterly NII in the books after covering the relevant distributions. As a result, the net leverage ratio has now come down from 1.45x in Q1, 2023 to 1.35x in Q1, 2024. Yet, the current leverage level is still meaningfully above the sector average of 1.16x.

In the meantime, while the non-accruals have remained low (albeit in Q1, 2024 there was a 40 basis points of an increase relative to the previous quarter), the underlying portfolio has become slightly more vulnerable. For example, the median portfolio company EBITDA has declined from its peak of $55 million in June 2023 to $47 million as of March 2024. For most BDCs, this is actually the opposite, where we can see a gradually increasing EBITDA generation. On top of this, the cash interest coverage ratio has also deteriorated to 1.9x.

What is also critical to keep in mind is MFIC's merger with two other Apollo Group investments, Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF). From the NAV perspective, the combined or merged entity will increase from circa $1 billion (MFIC's part) to about $1.5 billion, which is obviously a notable change. After adjusting for the special dividends post-merger, the expected NAV base is around $1.4 billion.

Strategy-wise, we should not expect any major change as the Management has communicated to remain focused on first lien floating rate loans to middle market companies, where AFT’s and AIF’s assets will be smoothly rotated into first lien floating rate loan segment.

Nevertheless, where we could see a direct benefit apart from the increased scale advantage and operational synergies is in the reduced leverage profile, which is projected to land at 1.15x - 1.20x after the merger.

The bottom line

All in all, since the publication of my previous article on MFIC in September 2023, the BDC has delivered relatively stable results. Over this period, the price has gone up materially, while the fundamentals have not improved. Instead, we could make a substantiated case that the actual portfolio metrics have deteriorated a bit, with the portfolio company median EBITDA and cash interest coverage levels dropping.

The merger component seems to provide a benefit for MFIC in the form of a further balance sheet optimization and larger scale, but this does not solve the potential issue that could stem from rising non-accruals. Also, without seeing the first quarters of a merged entity, it is very difficult to understand whether these benefits are already reflected in the current share price that has obviously risen quite a lot in the past couple of quarter.

As a result of this, I am not confident enough to assign a buy rating here.