ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

The German real estate industry has experienced some of the most challenging market conditions for over a decade and Branicks Group AG (OTCPK:DDCCF) has experienced one of the worst performances amongst peers as a consequence of depressed asset valuations and elevated levels of debt. However, I believe there is value within the portfolio of assets which can be realized through disposals as part of the strategic deleveraging plans. Diversification into renewable energy assets adds further risk to this turnaround story as the company seeks to reduce exposure to office properties and capture a piece of the growth in renewable energy.

Branicks offers compelling value at 14% of its Net Asset Value. However, given the current risks there are better opportunities elsewhere in the German listed real estate sector.

Introduction

Branicks is one of the largest real estate asset managers in Germany, with AUM standing at €13.1 billion in 2024, consisting of 351 properties split between Industrial and Commercial Office, as well as an Investment Management business with €9.4 billion in assets under management. Due to the challenges in the real estate market the share price has had a dismal performance in recent times, declining 40% over the past year, and lowering the market capitalization to a mere €185 million.

Despite the negatives facing the sector, I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel for shareholders, as management has become proactive in managing debt through asset disposals. In reviewing the quality and valuations for the commercial properties holdings, I believe the company will have little issue in reducing the outstanding debt as the transaction market returns, with sales data from recent property disposals supported by a resilient occupancy rate of less than 10% vacancy across the group, the properties should find interested buyers as the business selectively disposes assets.

Branicks has recently altered strategy targeting expansion into the renewable energy business, diversifying from the traditional industrial and commercial office sectors. Although the investment is relatively small at €300 million, it is uncertain how this segment will fit in with the existing business; additionally, it’s unclear how shareholders will benefit from this move or perhaps it's simply pandering to the demands of the increasingly ‘green’ government in Germany.

German Real Estate Market & Business Update

German real estate has struggled to find stability since the impacts of 2020 with planned developments being canceled or postponed at a higher rate in Q1 2024 than previous quarters as the market continues to show weakness due to market uncertainty.

A report by JLL notes office property uptake by the market is 25% below the ten-year average, and this is evident by the 6% vacancy rate amid declining completions. JLL notes tenants are becoming increasingly comfortable letting existing leases expire, and instead of renewing they are choosing to relocate to smaller more modern office spaces with favorable rental terms as a consequence of hybrid and remote work arrangements.

Prime Office has somewhat bucked this downward trend, increasing rental rates by 6.6% YoY as companies relocate to prime assets in efforts to encourage employees into the office.

German Office Property Market (JLL)

A Q1 report on construction activity in Germany highlights a decline in construction costs for the first time since Q4 2020, in a sign of a cooling market that is in need of a reset, with costs rising significantly over the past 5 years.

Branicks recently reported a Net Asset Value of €15.69 per share, highlighting the disparity between market capitalization and what the actual assets are worth, according to the company.

Rental income for Q1 2024 was flat at €179.5 million, with a gross rental yield of 5.1%. FFO for the first 3 months of the year was €9 million, and the remainder of 2024 is expected to generate positive FFO, despite elevated vacancy rates in the commercial offices properties at 8.6%. Meanwhile Industrial property vacancy is low, standing at 2.0% in the first quarter.

JLL noted real estate transactions are beginning to recover after a long hiatus, this is fortuitous timing for Branicks as they have a property disposal program underway. In Q1, Branicks reported €300 million in asset sales and up to €600 million in property dispositions for the year. Furthermore, management announced the recent sale of three office properties for €125.8 million, sold to another listed German real estate company, ViB Vermogen AG (OTC:VIBBF), valuing the assets at €3,286/m2. Benchmarked to the asset values carried on the balance sheet, this is an excellent rate for these office properties in the current market conditions.

A couple of negative points I see from recent reporting indicates the Loan-to-value remains elevated at 59.4%, and the Weighted Average Lease Term short at 4.7 years, which has continued to decrease as renewals and new transactions fail to materialize due to tenants struggling with the reality of paying rent on underutilized space.

Rental Income and Lease Expiry (Company Q1 Financial Report)

Asset Valuations

As of Q1 2024, the assets are currently being carried at €3.641 billion of property based on 1,735,900 m2 of rentable space, which equates to €2,097/m2. It is not possible to construct those properties at that valuation in today's market following a significant rise in labor and material costs. The replacement cost is significantly higher, according to leading valuations' surveyors, who estimate the German office cost to build data for new construction costing €2,900/m2 to €5,000/m2 for a developer standard CAT A office.

To further put the asset valuation data into perspective, a corporate office fit-out is estimated to cost €2,050/m2 to €2,800/m2, that's just the fit-out! It excludes the land value, the cost to design and permit the property, and the cost to build the structure of the building. That’s not to say that Branicks assets are all modern class A offices, in fact, many of their office properties are older assets that will require modernization at some point in the future, so comparing these properties with a new build is not exactly comparing apples to apples, but it does highlight the discrepancy in value.

Construction Cost Data - Germany (Chart by Author, data from DESTATIS)

Debt

Branicks debt has been one of the main reasons for the recent share price decline along with general market uncertainty, however the extent of the debt concern may be unjustified with a low average interest rate of 3.36% across the liabilities.

Debt maturities for 2024 amount to €289 million, while 2025 maturities stand at €431 million. I believe debt obligations for the next 18 months pose minimal risk as management has sufficient funds to cover repayments through asset sales, some of which were completed in Q1 2024, with a further €300 million in planned property dispositions expected to be completed in the second half of 2024, creating little concern for 2025 maturities. In addition to commercial property disposals, the Investment Management business is planning on disposals of €150 to €300 million over the course of 2024, further bolstering the ability to repay debt.

Debt Maturities (Branicks Q1)

Related Parties

I mentioned the Branicks property transaction with VIB Vermogen AG briefly above, however, as Branicks is the majority shareholder with 68% ownership, shareholders are exposed to risk related to ViB which I think is deserving of further information.

First, a brief introduction: when Branicks was known as DIC Asset AG, they accrued a majority shareholding in ViB in 2022. ViB specialized in industrial properties to which DIC Asset wanted further exposure, since then, ViB has expanded into office properties, some of which have been sourced from Branicks as mentioned previously.

In addition, Branicks utilizes ViB for logistics development projects rather than outsourcing to external consultants, creating efficiencies and improving the cap rate on developed projects.

ViB generated €86 million in gross rental income for 2023 and has a Loan-to-Value ratio of 37%, somewhat conservative relative to Branicks 59.4% LTV.

ViB Vermogen Business Overview (Investor Relations)

Outlook

Branicks has taken action to deleverage the business through a targeted action plan called 'Performance 2024', which aims to strengthen liquidity and expedite the reduction of debt through cost management and the sale of properties. Cost efficiencies reduced Q1 operating costs from €16.7 million to €15.6 million, following a 16% reduction in operating costs in 2023 from the previous year.

Management has set the 2024 target for asset disposals at an estimated €800 million to €1.2 billion, enough to cover debt obligations through the end of 2025. I expect Branicks will execute their sale program in full as the transaction market continues to regain momentum in the second half of 2024 due to pent-up demand in the market.

Additionally, Branicks announced in April, a new partnership between the Institutional Investment Business and Encavis Asset Management AG to fund up to €300 million of solar and wind real estate assets. The investment is relatively small when compared to the AUM of €9.4 billion already invested across the Investment Management business, however, the pace at which renewable energy is forecast to grow could quickly become a large part of the business.

Risks

Commercial offices assets have an elevated level of risk in the German real estate sector. Interest rates are prohibitive to investment and property development, and difficulty accessing refinancing is creating issues across the industry. The June ECB rate cut was positive news, however there are strong headwinds facing commercial office real estate, and the slow return to working in person at an office has not helped the situation.

Branicks’s investment management business expansion into renewable energy real estate assets is, in my opinion, an unnecessary risk. Wind and solar real estate assets are completely different from industrial buildings and commercial offices, and it's not entirely clear why Branicks has chosen this asset class for diversification rather than managing the existing business. Regardless, this new asset class has yet to prove longevity as a viable investment, and I believe investors should watch for further investments in these assets and determine if this is something they wish to be invested in.

Macroeconomic risks such as energy pricing, immigration, interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have impacted Germany severely in recent years, and with a new political party recently taking control of the government, the unknown direction this political party could direct Germany in could cause further issues.

Conclusion

Branicks is not a straightforward investment decision; commercial real estate in Germany is struggling with declining tenant demand, new project developments are being postponed due to prohibitive construction costs, and additionally, declining investor appetite has caused a slow transaction market. The efforts to diversify into renewable energy real estate do not provide much confidence that the management team has their full focus on managing the assets already in the portfolio and ensuring maximum value is extracted through disposals.

Looking ahead, the company is targeting <50% LTV in 2025 with an ambitious longer-term target of 30% LTV. This is a significant-planned reduction of LTV, which I believe can only be achieved through large-scale asset disposals, using the funds to pay down the debt. This large volume of property disposals in a difficult market for transactions creates a lot of unknowns and the potential for unnecessary disposals at a depressed pricing.

Can these sales be achieved? Possibly! Will the assets be sold at distressed prices? This remains to be seen, however investors acquiring commercial offices at this time are going to expect higher cap rates due to the higher associated risks.

For those who can tolerate higher levels of risk, look past the issues facing Branicks business, and also believe in a broad market recovery of German real estate, the shares do offer compelling value at 14% of Net Asset Value. However, I remain on the sidelines, as I believe there are better risk-adjusted returns in German residential assets, which allow me to sleep well at night, therefore my rating for Branicks Group AG is a Hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.