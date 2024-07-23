1933bkk

It was May of last year when shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) showed a not so minor jump. The company hiked the full-year guidance, being very welcomed after leverage concerns caused a real overhang on the shares.

Amidst an uneven track record at best, I liked the news, but I simply lacked long-term conviction on the company. After a solid share price performance over the last year, shares are back to square one after they lost half their value in recent months. This looks appealing, but it is quite an uneven track record, which makes me hesitant to buy the dip.

An Eventual Past

Actually, Owens & Minor was somewhat of a boring and predictable medical distribution business during the 2010s, but an expensive purchase of Halyard Health's surgical and infection business created a real overhang when the anticipated deal benefits did not come through.

In fact, a $30 stock fell to just $3 ahead of the pandemic, with Covid-19 creating a boom in the distribution side of the business, throwing a lifeline to the business. Shares even recovered to new highs, trading near the $50 mark in 2021.

The company smartly tapped the equity markets during the pandemic, cutting debt from the Halyard purchase a great deal. Back in 2022 shares traded around the $40 mark, granting the company a $3.0 billion equity valuation as a remaining debt load of a billion still resulted in an enterprise valuation of around $4 billion. This was applied to a business which generated $10 billion in sales, just shy of half a billion in EBITDA, with earnings power reported close to $4 per share.

Given this background, the company announced a substantial and surprise $1.6 billion deal for Apria early in 2022, a home respiratory therapy and sleep apnea products business. Valued at 40% of their own business, the company would add just $1.2 billion, or add 12% to total sales. This was in part explained by the fact that EBITDA margins came in at nearly 20%, while those of Owens & Minor were stuck around 5%.

The deal was set to create a $700 million EBITDA business, with net leverage reported at 3.5 times. This left me worried given the past poor experiences with debt, certainly after margins were still elevated in a post-pandemic environment. That was already seen in the 2022 outlook, with earnings seen down to $3.00-$3.50 per share.

Early in 2023 the company posted a mere 2% increase in full-year sales to $10.0 billion, with EBITDA only improving to $518 million, with adjusted earnings coming in at $2.42 per share, as net debt ticked down to $2.43 billion. The company guided for 2023 sales around $10.3 billion, with EBITDA seen at a midpoint of $520 million, and earnings seen just around $1.40 per share, as it was clear that the Apria purchase did not bring all the communicated benefits and the core business was struggling from normalization in a post-pandemic environment.

Shares jumped from $13 to $18 in May of last year when the company updated the full-year guidance. The company hiked the sales guidance to $10.4 billion, but moreover saw EBITDA improve to $565 million, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $1.47 per share. With net debt down to $2.32 billion, the forward leverage ratio of 4.1 times was coming down, as a first sign of relief, causing shares to rally to the high teens.

An Eventful Year

The truth is that since May of last year, shares of Owens & Minor have largely trade in quite a wide range between $14 and $28 per share. Shares traded near the higher end of the range in March, but have been cut in half over the last couple of months.

In February of this year, the company posted a 4% increase in 2023 sales to $10.33 billion, with EBITDA reported at $525 million, all in line with the original outlook, but lower than the hike following the first quarter earnings reported of 2023. Adjusted earnings subsequently came in at just $1.36 per share.

The promising news is that net debt was down to $1.85 billion, as the reduction in leverage meant that leverage ratios came down to 3.5 times. The 2024 guidance was solid enough to drive shares higher, with sales seen at around $10.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is seen at a midpoint of $570 million, with adjusted earnings seen at a midpoint of $1.55 per share. In May, the company posted their first quarterly results, which came largely in line, as first quarter sales were up nearly 4% to $2.6 billion. Adjusted earnings were up fourteen cents to $0.19 per share, aided by modest margin gains and lower interest expenses.

The company furthermore reconfirmed the full-year outlook, but nonetheless shares fell from $25 to $18, as shares ever since have fallen to $14 here, not aided by a CFO exit in June as well. The current equity value of $1.1 billion remains very modest, less than the purchase of Apria, with the current enterprise value of around $3 billion feeling a bit cheap given the EBITDA reported and historical dealmaking and valuations.

A Final Word

Amidst all this, I want to get more upbeat now. Compared to the pro forma EBITDA performance seen around the time of the Apria deal, the company is underperforming. Right now, Owens & Minor is just a 5% EBITDA margin business, even as it is a distributor and products business under a single roof. Management claims that investments made in the business will pay off over time, but investors vote with their feet here, having heard the story before.

Fortunately, leverage concerns have come down a great deal as absolute net debt has been cut meaningfully in 2023, with continued progress made on this front, as net debt is down to $1.9 billion (having ticked up sequentially a bit after a softer first quarter cash flow performance).

I want to be positive on the stock after the re-rating, amidst a relatively stable performance, with leverage concerns gradually coming down, but I am too afraid given the volatile performance of the business and capital allocation decisions in the past. All this means that I am awaiting second quarter results before reconsidering a neutral but underlying upbeat stance, certainly after the unexpected CFO news.